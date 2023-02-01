Read full article on original website
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
Deaths of two nurses from Covid-19 ruled as industrial disease
The deaths of two nurses from Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic have been ruled as industrial disease.Gareth Roberts, 65, of Aberdare, and Domingo David, 63, of Penarth, were found to have been most likely to have contracted the virus from colleagues or patients while working at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW).Senior coroner Graeme Hughes concluded on Friday that although they were given appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) Mr Roberts and Ms David were “exposed to Covid-19 infection at work, became infected and that infection caused” their deaths. He made a finding of industrial disease.The family of...
Almost 50,000 patient visits have been ruined because of the largest ever strikes in NHS history
The Unite union yesterday announced that 3,000 of its ambulance staff will join the biggest day of industrial action in the history of the NHS on February 6.
BBC
Troubled teen living in hospital due to lack of accommodation
A teenager with behavioural difficulties and mental health problems is "living" in a hospital children's ward because no suitable accommodation can be found, a judge has been told. A ruling from a family court hearing in Derby said there was no medical need for the child to be in hospital.
BBC
Wynter Andrews: Trust failed in care of baby who died after 23 minutes
A hospital trust has pleaded guilty to care failures after the death of a baby in Nottingham. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) prosecuted Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust over the death of Wynter Andrews. Wynter died 23 minutes after she was born by Caesarean section in September 2019 at...
BBC
Norfolk coroner warns ambulance transfer delays risk future deaths
Ambulance transfer delays caused by medically fit patients not being discharged from hospital poses a risk of future deaths, a coroner has warned. It follows the death of Lyn Brind, 61, who waited more than four hours in an ambulance outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn in May.
Five new railway stations could open to boost England-Wales journeys
Five new railway stations could be built in south-east Wales to improve transport links with western England.The UK and Welsh governments announced they are working together on a £2.7 million study to develop options for new stations and services on the South Wales Main Line.This follows Lord Peter Hendy’s review of UK transport connectivity in 2021 which highlighted the need to reduce congestion on the M4 motorway to ease cross-border journeys.A series of options will be considered as part of the study, including the creation of five new stations between Cardiff and the Severn Tunnel.Good transport connections between South Wales...
Healthcare IT News
HCA uses AI to decrease time from cancer diagnosis to first treatment by almost a week
HCA Healthcare has 14 hospitals covering a radius of more than 300 miles. The staff members knew they had a large catchment area. However, caseloads were based on registry data that was delayed, and not a true reflection of the provider organization's oncology program as a whole. THE PROBLEM. "With...
Home Office ditches plans to house asylum seekers at Pontins holiday park
The government has abandoned its plans to house asylum seekers in a Pontins holiday park in Merseyside.Located just outside Southport, the facility was reportedly being assessed by the Home Office as an alternative to housing asylum seekers in hotels whilst waiting for their claims to be assessed.“We have been informed that the Home Office no longer wishes to pursue plans to house asylum seekers at the Pontins site in Ainsdale. We are awaiting written confirmation of this decision”, a spokesperson from Sefton Council told the BBC.Ministers are searching for sites that could replace the costly use of hotels as...
Healthcare IT News
Cosmos, Epic's massive EHR analytics platform, helps reduce new mother readmissions
Nearly 20% of postpartum patients in America develop high blood pressure; Epic Research just found in a new study that postpartum hypertension nearly triples the chances of rehospitalization. After looking at more than 1.2 million birth encounters and then grouping and comparing the highest blood pressure readings taken in the...
BBC
Cost of living: Welsh Water bill is the second highest
Welsh Water customers will see a £14 rise in their water bills for the next year, the company has announced. It brings the not-for-profit provider's average bill to £499 a year - the second highest in Wales and England. Customers of Hafren Dyfrdwy in north east Wales will...
Healthcare IT News
Roundup: NZ names new Health Minister and more briefs
Infectious disease doc Verrall named Health Minister. A parliament shakeup led by New Zealand's new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins saw Ayesha Verrall taking over health from Andrew Little, who is now handling defence. An infectious disease physician, Dr Ayesha Verrall became an MP in 2020 and since then, she has...
Healthcare IT News
NYU develops health metrics dashboard for all 435 U.S. Congressional Districts
Researchers at New York University Grossman School of Medicine say their new Congressional District Health Dashboard reveals stark geographic, racial and ethnic differences in health across the United States. They hope lawmakers and healthcare organizations can use the tool to better understand and address health inequities. WHY IT MATTERS. Incorporating...
NHS launches cancer bus tour to drive up awareness
A special bus tour, whose route includes five areas across the country where early diagnosis rates for cancer are among the lowest, is being launched by the NHS.From Monday to Friday next week, the blue bus will carry teams of NHS staff and Cancer Research UK nurses who will give expert advice to passersby about common cancer signs and symptoms.The experts, including TV presenter and NHS Dr Dawn Harper at certain points, will also be able to chat about the importance of earlier diagnosis and where people can go for support or further advice.The first stop will be Blackburn, in...
BBC
Pontins asylum accommodation plans scrapped
The government has abandoned plans to house asylum seekers in a Pontins Holiday Park on Merseyside, the local authority has said. Sefton Council and Southport MP Damien Moore had opposed converting the resort in Ainsdale into asylum accommodation. Ministers are searching for large sites to replace the costly use of...
Healthcare IT News
Microsoft signs first AI healthcare partnership in Vietnam
AI healthcare software company VinBrain, a company backed by Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup, has entered into a formal collaboration with Microsoft. According to a press release, the partnership, which is a first for the global tech company in Vietnam, will work on three areas of AI healthcare: data sharing, cross-product validation, and R&D.
Dominic Perrottet: Flippant 'Catholic' comment enrages NSW Premier
A top lobbyist for the clubs industry has issued a grovelling apology after sparking a firestorm with a passing reference to the NSW Premier's Catholic faith.
UK enjoys third sunniest January on record
The UK enjoyed its third sunniest January on record last month, with many areas seeing more than 50% more hours of sunshine than usual, the Met Office said.This was despite the overall temperature and rainfall remaining close to long-term levels, with a cold snap in the middle of the month offset by milder weather at the start of the year.An average of 63.1 hours of sunshine were recorded across the UK last month, making it the third sunniest January after 1959 (69.7 hours) and 2001 (66.5 hours).☀ It was the third sunniest Jan on record for the UK, but it...
Experts warn about spike of killer bug Strep A in Western Australia, Queensland NSW and Victoria
Cases of the killer bug have doubled across the Western Australia in the past three months while NSW, Victoria and Queensland have also reported recent spikes.
