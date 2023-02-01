Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny, dry weather returns
OVERNIGHT: Temperatures will stay in the low 30s for much of the night with temps dropping to the upper 20s near sunrise. Any slushy, untreated spots on roads could re-freeze, so be careful driving in the overnight and early morning hours across the state. Clouds eventually diminish overnight with a northwesterly wind of 5-10mph.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Another wave of rain and freezing rain Wednesday
WEDNESDAY MORNING: Areas of freezing rain and sleet build across southern Arkansas during the morning, increasing into central Arkansas during the midday hours. Skies remain cloudy and temperatures remain sub-freezing, staying in the upper 20s to lower 30s. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Light frozen precipitation, including freezing rain and sleet, will build...
How to assess conditions after a winter storm
A winter ice storm moved through Arkansas this week with effects still present two days later.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Freezing rain and sleet Tuesday afternoon, evening
TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Widespread freezing rain and areas of sleet will continue through Tuesday afternoon, bringing more dangerous road conditions. Temperatures will remain below freezing, likely in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Some power outages will be possible. For a more detailed look at impacts concerning this system, click here.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Ice Storm Warning extended until noon Thursday
A third round of wintry weather is likely later Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning after a first round dropped sleet & freezing rain Monday night and a more potent second round adding ice Tuesday afternoon.
Winter weather toppling trees and making roads slick in Little Rock
Freezing temperatures and rain continue to cause problems in Arkansas and while some are not ready to leave their driveway because of ice, others couldn't leave because of fallen trees.
Another round of wintry mix possible for Oklahomans
Another round of a wintry mix could impact Oklahomans' driving conditions Wednesday night.
Feb. 2: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, Feb. 2. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. The final round of wintry weather continues to move through our southern counties this morning. Temperatures across Region 8 will climb above freezing later today which will...
Electric cooperative heads south to help with power outages
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) – With thousands of people battling power outages in the southern part of Arkansas, one company across the state is making the trek to help out. On Thursday, Feb. 2, the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative said some of its line personnel were heading to the C&L Electric Cooperative following a barrage of sleet and freezing rain.
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Arkansas on Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for one last round of wintry weather this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of northern Arkansas until noon on Thursday. The counties include:. Baxter, Ark. Benton, Ark. Boone, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Fulton, Ark. Izard, Ark. Madison, Ark. Marion,...
Drivers concerned for third round of ice in central Arkansas
Another round of ice coming in means another round of slick roads for drivers.
How much ice is coming Wednesday night?
ARKANSAS, USA — After two storms already with a mix of ice and sleet, one more storm will hit Arkansas this week with possible heavy freezing rain. Expect the ice to begin to cross in from Oklahoma to Arkansas by 4-6PM Wednesday. Freezing rain will last much of the night. (scroll down for power outage forecast)
Thousands of Arkansans without power during ice storm
This week’s ice storm left thousands of Arkansas customers without electricity Thursday morning.
Colder temperatures are expected in the Pacific Northwest over the next 90 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter-like conditions are still expected over the Pacific Northwest because it’s still winter! Yes, some signs of spring are starting to be found across parts of western Oregon and Washington. That’s normal as the number of days before the spring equinox drops to 46.
Thundersleet experienced in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
ROGERS, Ark. — The rare phenomenon of thundersleet was captured on video in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Thundersleet is a thunderstorm that produces sleet and ice. It's like a rainstorm, except that rather than rain, sleet falls as the primary form of precipitation. These videos were taken...
ARDOT provides update on Arkansas road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State officials in Arkansas say keeping the roads clear is their top priority as the state braces for a third round of ice storms while still recovering from the first two. Tuesday night’s winter storm left roads across east Arkansas covered in a thick sheet of ice. Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesperson […]
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: More freezing rain expected Tuesday into Wednesday
Ingredients necessary for a significant icing event are in place and it looks like most of Arkansas will be coated in a glaze of ice at some point this week.
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States
"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
