4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of ThingsBethany LathamPennsylvania State
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergBethlehem, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading completes season sweep of Wilson West Lawn
READING, Pa. - Reading and Wilson going head-to-head in the Geigle for the final game of the season between these two. The Red Knights pulling off the sweep, 56-43. Ruben and Aris Rodriguez leading the way in the win for the Red Knights, each finishing with 16 points. Yadiel Cruz adding 14 of his own in the win.
Emmaus sweeps Parkland on Thursday night
EMMAUS, Pa. - Parkland and Emmaus renewing their rivalry for the second time this season. The Green Hornets prevailing in both the boys and girls contests. At Orefield, the boys program coming up with a last second win over the Trojans, 47-45. Dylan Darville with the clutch free throws in the final seconds of the game to give the Green Hornets the season sweep.
Reading vs. Wilson WL boys basketball, 02.02.23
Reading completes season sweep of Wilson West Lawn. Reading and Wilson going head-to-head in the Geigle for the final game of the season between these two. The Red Knights pulling off the sweep, 56-43.
Whitehall turning a corner at the right time as the postseason nears
WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall boys basketball is readying for a deep run in the postseason. Already a lock for the District XI tournament, the Zephyrs still need some help to get into the EPC tournament. They need to pick up some wins, and need some help along the way to...
Oley Valley upsets Brandywine Heights' division clinching chance
MERTZTOWN, Pa. - Brandywine Heights hosting Oley Valley, and the visitors kept the hosts from clinching the Berks IV title, 45-21. The Lynx would trail early in the second quarter, but would go on a 14-0 run to end it, and hold a 21-15 lead at the break. Second half, the Lynx would continue to ride that momentum.
Central Catholic, Parkland roll to Tuesday night wins
EPC basketball regular season starting to wind down, with playoff spots still up for grabs. Central Catholic boys and Parkland girls helping their cases for seeding in the upcoming playoffs. The Vikings hit the road and cooled off the Zephyrs who snapped their two-game win streak, 78-44. A 22-0 run...
Governor Mifflin honors student-athletes with signing day ceremony
SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin getting in on the National Signing Day ceremonies the day after. The Mustangs celebrating 15 student-athletes continuing their careers at the collegiate level. Among the student-athletes taking part in the festivities, five of them will be going on to Division I programs. Two of those,...
Breakfast-Brunch-Lunch Concept, Turning Point, to Make Lehigh Valley Debut
It’s going to be a big year for the relatively local company, as it gears up to open two more New Jersey locations in Paramus and Ocean City, while also making its Florida debut with two outposts around Palm Beach.
Church acquires Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A church in Allentown announced that it has acquired another property. Resurrected Life Community Church, located at 144 North Ninth Street, said it acquired Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ. "This is a historic and momentous occasion," according to a Facebook post by Resurrected Life Community Church.
Historic Allentown church officially changes hands
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — An Allentown church that has been in operation for more than 250 years officially has changed hands, and negotiations are ongoing to retain a museum on the property. Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ has deeded its historic property at 620 W. Hamilton St. to Resurrected...
Schwenksville Man Shoots Hawk — Easy, PETA, He Took Its Picture at Central Perkiomen Valley Park
Andrew Williams' photo of a hawk in a winter snow squall, taken at Central Perkiomen Valley Park. Photographer Andrew Williams of Schwenksville recently posted photos he snapped at Central Perkiomen Valley Park on Fstoppers, an online, worldwide resource for camera professionals. “We’ve lived in Montgomery County since 1980,” he wrote....
Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia
The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
Historic but crumbling Bucks County mansion has new hope
NEW HOPE, Pa. - New Hope's Cintra Mansion is now cracked, crumbling, and standing on a prayer, a devastating site for area historian Roy Ziegler. “It's not just the house itself, but the history behind it,” he said. Built in the early 1800's by industrialist William Maris and named...
Catasauqua charter school closed Thursday due to threat
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Students and staff at a charter school in Lehigh County are learning from home Thursday after a threat. The Innovative Arts Academy in Catasauqua is closed and the school is operating on an asynchronous scheduled, according to a message on the school's website. IAA is working with...
Popular food truck nearing completion of first brick-and-mortar eatery in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular food trailer serving up Mexican favorites like tacos and guacamole is nearing completion of its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Bethlehem. LU Taqueria, which launched as a mobile operation in May, is planning to open a fast-casual eatery in late February or early March at...
DG Market with groceries coming to South Side Easton in building specially adapted to site
A new kind of Dollar General store is coming to South Side Easton, known as a DG Market that offers both groceries and traditional dollar-store fare. It’s the Phase 2 of The Mill at Easton, which opened last summer with 55 apartments offering rents priced for working-class tenants. The 620 Coal St. property is the redevelopment of the former Black Diamond Enterprises, where metal surfaces and tabletops for restaurants were manufactured, and before that, Stewart Silk Mill.
