RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Thursday that due to inclement weather forcing the rescheduling of games throughout the Western Athletic Conference that the women's basketball road game at Stephen F. Austin, previously scheduled for February 8, has been moved to Thursday, February 9 at 1 p.m. at the William R. Johnson Coliseum.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO