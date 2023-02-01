Michael “Mike” Ray Cooper, 64, of Hamilton, Illinois, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Illinois. Mike was born on April 9, 1958, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Albert Leroy and Margaret Maxine (West) Cooper. He was employed as a caretaker at the Keokuk National Cemetery in Keokuk from 1999 until his retirement in 2019. Mike was a member of the Hamilton VFW and enjoyed spending his free time watching TV, listening to the radio, and hunting for mushrooms and geodes. He loved taking drives around the area, and frequented Menards and Caseys. Two of his favorite hobbies included the Wordscapes app and photography. Mike had a big heart and was always helping others. Mike proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, was stationed in Germany, and served thirteen years in the National Guard. He was honorably discharged.

