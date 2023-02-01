Read full article on original website
Blighted Galesburg hotel to be demolished floor by floor. Mayor envisions ‘high quality hotel or civic center’
Those hoping for a dramatic implosion of a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square in Downtown Galesburg will have to settle for a floor-by-floor demolition method. The Galesburg City Council on Monday will be asked to accept a bid of of $406,470.23 to demolish the former Broadview Inn & Suites and accompanying restaurant. If approved, JIMAX Demolition Corporation of Peoria will take down the structures by mechanical means, rather than using explosives or a wrecking ball.
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Tara Michelle Sharp, 31, Fort Madison
Tara Michelle Sharp, 31, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 in Montrose, IA. She was born on October 7, 1991 in Fort Madison, IA to Ron & Lisa Taylor Sharp. She enjoyed going fishing and going to the races, but her greatest joy was being there for her three children whenever they needed her.
For the Record – Thursday, February 2, 2023
01/31/23 – 1:46 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 1900 block of Avenue L. 01/31/23 – 3:06 p.m. – Fort Madison police cited Jessica Rebecca Boe, 32, of Fort Madison, in the 4600 block of Avenue J, on a charge of 1st offense trespassing.
Pothitakis makes donation to new YMCA Test Kitchen
FORT MADISON - Dr. Mark Pothitakis presented YMCA Test Kitchen (YTK) with a $5,000 donation Tuesday to help with the newly formed YMCA Test Kitchen. On January 1st Elliott Test Kitchen merged with Fort Madison Family YMCA to form YMCA Test Kitchen. Elliott Test Kitchen was founded in 2015 by...
Mount Pleasant college bus carrying 10 crashes in Polk County
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the Iowa Wesleyan University bus they were riding crashed in Polk County Wednesday morning. KCCI reports the bus, which was carrying 10 people, was heading from Mount Pleasant to Des Moines when it crashed...
Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Debra Jean LeMatty, 67, Montrose
Debra Jean LeMatty, 67, of Montrose, IA passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at her home in Montrose, IA. Deb was born October 24, 1955 in Kirksville, MO the daughter of Robert and Myrna McCarty. She was raised by Myrna and Stub Holmes. Deb married the love of her life, Tim LeMatty, on January 19, 1971 and they were happily married for fifty-two years.
Mt. Pleasant woman arrested on robbery charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Mt. Pleasant woman was arrested after police say she robbed a man in Burlington Tuesday. The Burlington Police Department responded about 11 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a man being assaulted and bleeding from the face at Gasland, 1003 Summer Street. Police found the...
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Michael “Mike” Ray Cooper, 64, Hamilton
Michael “Mike” Ray Cooper, 64, of Hamilton, Illinois, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Illinois. Mike was born on April 9, 1958, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Albert Leroy and Margaret Maxine (West) Cooper. He was employed as a caretaker at the Keokuk National Cemetery in Keokuk from 1999 until his retirement in 2019. Mike was a member of the Hamilton VFW and enjoyed spending his free time watching TV, listening to the radio, and hunting for mushrooms and geodes. He loved taking drives around the area, and frequented Menards and Caseys. Two of his favorite hobbies included the Wordscapes app and photography. Mike had a big heart and was always helping others. Mike proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, was stationed in Germany, and served thirteen years in the National Guard. He was honorably discharged.
County may get USDA funding help for LCHD
LEE COUNTY - A preliminary award has been received by the county that will add close to $1 million to the funding of the Lee County Health Department. Lee County Auditor Denise Fraise called a special meeting of the board for Thursday at 3 p.m. for a resolution that's required for the grant.
Montrose man facing drug charges
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KHQA) — A Montrose, Iowa, man has been arrested and is facing drug charges. Joseph Patrick Frank, 45, was arrested on Wednesday in the 100 block of Cedar Street in Montrose. His arrest comes after the homeowner tipped off the Montrose Police Department, which in turn...
Pothitakis named Lawyer of the Year
BURLINGTON -- Pothitakis Law Firm P.C. attorney Nicholas Pothitakis was recently recognized by Best Lawyers® as the 2023 "Lawyer of the Year" for Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year," making...
Burlington Police Department: woman arrested for robbery
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department says a Mt. Pleasant woman and a Burlington man are in jail following a robbery that occurred Tuesday, January 31st. According to a news release, at about 11 PM Tuesday, DESCOM received a call that a man had been assaulted at Gasland, 1003 Summer Street, and he was bleeding from the face. When officers arrived, they located a male with a laceration under his right eyelid.
Disappointment and stress: What it took to reopen a historic Galesburg skating rink
GALESBURG — It took Michael Spinks 97 gallons of green paint and over 100 gallons of blue to revamp the inside of the former Skate Palace. Now, after updating the facility with new benches, bathrooms, arcade games and a birthday party area, the historic roller rink is once again open for business.
What’s going in the former Abingdon Hardee’s? An existing retail chain is moving across town
Abingdon is getting a new Dollar General. How it will differ from the existing store remains to be seen. A media spokesperson from Dollar General confirmed to WGIL via email that the company would soon start construction on a new store at 712 N. Monroe St. in Abingdon. It will first demolish the existing building on the property that originally was a Hardee’s restaurant and recently AT’s Pub & Sport.
How a Tourist Attraction Displaying the Open Graves of Native Americans Became a State-Run Museum
Generations of visitors learned about the history of Native Americans in Illinois through the eyes of amateur archaeologist Don Dickson. Though the exhibit he built closed in 1992, the Dickson Mounds Museum is still grappling with his legacy.
Beatles sister Louise Harrison dies. Did you know George’s sister briefly lived in Galesburg?
At a time when you would have heard, “Hey Jude” playing on the radio, employees at WGIL Radio might have been saying, “Hey, Louise.” As in Louise Harrison, who just so happened to be the sister of Beatles legend George Harrison. The lone Beatles sister, Louise...
Sheriff: Burlington man arrested after assaulting a family member
DES MOINES CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Burlington man Tuesday night after they say he assaulted a family member and was in violation of a no-contact order, according to a press release. County officials say, Justin Marshall was charged with domestic abuse...
The World’s Most Crooked Street: An Iowa Road Trip Like No Other
I remember riding to the Wisconsin Dells when I was a kid and being enamored with the windy roads. A vivid memory I have to this day is watching my mom as she traversed back into the RV we borrowed from my Aunt Kathy as my dad hit the gas around the tight corners.
Former Quincy bar owner to go on trial later this month in alleged Easter assault
Steve Homan is accused of assaulting a QU student in 2021. The former owner of a Quincy bar, charged with choking a Quincy University student early Easter morning 2021, will go on trial later this month after a hearing Tuesday. Steve Homan was in Adams County Circuit Court for a...
Burlington man arrested for Domestic Assault
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for Domestic Abuse Assault and violation of a no-contact order. According to a news release, on Tuesday, January 31st, at about 8:37 PM, deputies were dispatched to 12149 Highway 99 Apartment A for an intoxicated subject who was swinging a large knife around and making threats.
