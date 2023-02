I have lived around the corner from your Seal Rock Inn since 1989. Like many people in the neighborhood, I was a big fan of the Seal Rock Inn Restaurant. I have lots of memories of times spent at the Restaurant, eating a delicious omelet and talking with family or friends while a waitress refilled my coffee mug. The Seal Rock Inn Restaurant was a one-of-a-kind place. The man who ran the restaurant, Andy, was well-liked in our neighborhood and so were the waitresses and waiters who worked there.

