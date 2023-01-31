Read full article on original website
Dog park a no-go at Mannel Park
Because the idea of a dog park within Mannel Park didn't sit well with nearby residents, the city will replace the state's contribution for the park's shade project and eliminate that component from the plan. Tuesday night, the City Council approved a budget amendment to move $75,000 from the American...
Juvenile killed in Wasco shooting
A 16-year-old male juvenile was shot, transported to a local hospital via air medic for treatment and subsequently died in an incident last Thursday at 6th Place and Cedar Avenue. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office called the shooting a homicide in its media release, and said the investigation is ongoing....
A fresh perspective joins City Council
Valentin Medina was recently elected to serve as a council member representing District 3. He has strong roots in Wasco and is grateful the community put trust in him to carry out the public service role. Medina was born in Delano but raised in Wasco and attended local schools. He...
Super Students at Karl Clemens
Karl F. Clemens Elementary School announced its Super Students for the week of Jan. 16. Criteria for selection were based on significant math improvement, showing kindness to all friends, respect and hard work, following class procedures, helping other students understand new concepts and improving learning English. Front row, from left:...
Kiwanis recognizes some Terrific Kids
The Shafter Kiwanis Club held their monthly Terrific Kids luncheon on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18, recognizing outstanding students from the Richland School District. The students honored best displayed the trait that was selected as the theme for that month. This last month, the trait was "Inclusive." Students are nominated by...
Workshops bring families together to support children
The Wasco Union Elementary School District held its monthly Parent University last week. It was an opportunity to learn about different topics and a way to empower the whole family. The Parent University workshops align with the WUESD mission to provide all students with an education that promotes lifelong learning...
Driver dies after collision with train
One person is dead after their pickup truck collided with a train on its way to Oakland on Thursday afternoon. According to the California Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:45 p.m., an Amtrak train traveling from Bakersfield to Oakland collided with a pickup near the intersection of Madera Avenue and Poplar Avenue in Shafter. The driver of the truck was declared dead at the scene. The passengers of the train and crew were not injured. The area was closed for several hours for law enforcement to investigate the scene and to clean up the scene.
Man arrested for attempted murder
A Wasco man, Nestor Jose Perez, 33, was arrested for attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting from a vehicle. in this case and on three active bench warrants. Perez was arraigned on Jan. 23. Anyone with information regarding this. investigation is asked to...
Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2023
As reported by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Wasco substation:. Alexis Garcia, 23, of Wasco, was arrested near the intersection of Poso Avenue and F Street for felony under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of an assault weapon, possession of a short-barreled rifle, possession of a large capacity magazine and CCW in vehicle. He was booked into the Kern County Jail.
Mystery History - Jan. 26, 2023
Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected] ShafterPress.com. Winners will be revealed here next week. LAST WEEK: The Don Holt service station in 1950, where Preston Tire was in 2010.
Headlines in History - Jan. 26, 2023
Shafter High Students try out the school's first Commodore 64 Computer in Lloyd Robidaux' math class. The desktop computer was introduced August 1982. The Richland School Board's president, Roger Riley, presents retiring district secretary Suzie Dobbs with a certificate of recognition for 20 years of service. 10 years ago:Jan. 16,...
WHS wrestling beats out Shafter
The Wasco High School boy's varsity, junior varsity and girls varsity wrestling teams all took wins against the Shafter Generals. It was a proud moment for them all and an opportunity to move forward in the league. The boy's varsity team won 54-18, the junior varsity 36-15 and the girls...
