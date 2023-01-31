One person is dead after their pickup truck collided with a train on its way to Oakland on Thursday afternoon. According to the California Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:45 p.m., an Amtrak train traveling from Bakersfield to Oakland collided with a pickup near the intersection of Madera Avenue and Poplar Avenue in Shafter. The driver of the truck was declared dead at the scene. The passengers of the train and crew were not injured. The area was closed for several hours for law enforcement to investigate the scene and to clean up the scene.

