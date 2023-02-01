Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Tigers Trounce Pirates, Capture League Title in Adna
ADNA — No, the 2B No. 5 Napavine boys basketball team isn’t going to be cutting down nets over a league championship. Though the Tigers clinched the Central 2B League title Thursday night in a dominant, 71-41, win over their rival Adna, they know exactly what awaits them next week in the 2B District 4 tournament.
alaskasportsreport.com
Prep Hockey: Dimond/West girls continue undefeated season with 7-0 win over Bartlett/South in CIC title game
This time last year, the Cook Inlet Conference championships signified the conclusion of the high school girls hockey season, doubling as the unofficial state championships. A year later, the Dimond/West team topped the conference again after defeating South/Bartlett 7-0 Wednesday at the Dempsey-Anderson Ice Arena, extending its win streak to 10 games. The team will look to continue its undefeated season at the state invitational next week.
Toledo Beats MWP on Senior Night
Morton-White Pass: N. Armstrong 5, Mays 4, Martinez 1, Miller 8. Toledo: Lairson 2, Arceo-Hansen 1, Hill 2, Marcil 5, Stanley 13. Playing in its final game of the season and at home on senior night, the Toledo girls basketball team didn’t play the crispest on the offensive end, but came out with a 23-18 win over Morton-White Pass Wednesday night to end its season on a high note.
Boys basketball: Britton Deerfield tops Morenci for fourth straight win
Madison found out the benefits of not falling into a hole early Tuesday. The Trojans led from start to finish in beating Whiteford 72-51. Madison is 8-5 overall and 4-3 in the TCC. Top Performers. Austin Burciaga, 16 points. Antonio Nieto, 14 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals. Dominic...
lccathletics.com
Girls 8th Grade Basketball beats Twin Lakes 34 – 6
The 8th grade Lady Knights put together their best total game in 2 seasons beating Roosevelt 34 to 6. It was a complete team effort offensively and defensively. The Knights used a 23 to 2 run over the 2nd and 3rd quarters to break the game wide open. Once again Lauren Potts was spectacular offensively leading the way with 19 points. Sarah Switzer continued her meteoric rise offensively chipping in 13 points. The Lady Knights are now 2 and 3 on the season. The Knights travel to East Tipp Thursday to try to climb back to the .500 mark on the year.
Stories from first-year wrestlers who qualified for the first IGHSAU girls state tournament
CORALVILLE — The addition of girls wrestling as an official high school sport in Iowa ignited a tidal wave of participation. A year ago, 1,023 girls wrestled in Iowa, according to stats from Trackwrestling. After the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced it would add girls wrestling as its 11th sport last year, participation more than doubled — to 2,386 this season. ...
