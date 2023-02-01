The 8th grade Lady Knights put together their best total game in 2 seasons beating Roosevelt 34 to 6. It was a complete team effort offensively and defensively. The Knights used a 23 to 2 run over the 2nd and 3rd quarters to break the game wide open. Once again Lauren Potts was spectacular offensively leading the way with 19 points. Sarah Switzer continued her meteoric rise offensively chipping in 13 points. The Lady Knights are now 2 and 3 on the season. The Knights travel to East Tipp Thursday to try to climb back to the .500 mark on the year.

MONTICELLO, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO