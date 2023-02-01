Tuesday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 10, River Lakes 0
Andover 9, Osseo/Park Center 0
Blake 6, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4
Bloomington Kennedy 4, Bloomington Jefferson 2
Brainerd/Little Falls 4, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1
Breck 7, Pine Area 4
Buffalo 3, St. Cloud 1
Centennial/Spring Lake Park 1, Elk river/Zimmerman 0
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 4, Blaine 2
Chisago Lakes 1, Two Rivers/ St. Paul 1
Delano/Rockford 8, Hutchinson 2
Edina 4, Eden Prairie 0
Farmington 3, Hastings 1
Fergus Falls 5, Willmar 0
Gentry 5, Stillwater 1
Hill-Murray 4, Holy Angels 0
Holy Family Catholic 10, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0
Hopkins/Park 3, Visitation 1
Mankato West 10, Worthington 5
Maple Grove 7, Anoka 0
Metro-South 4, Park (Cottage Grove) 0
Minneapolis 6, Waconia 1
Minnesota River 3, Fairmont 0
Minnetonka 5, North Wright County 0
Moorhead 3, Bemidji 0
Mounds View/Irondale 3, Eagan 1
New Prague 8, Waseca 1
Northern Lakes 6, Princeton 1
Northfield 3, Dodge County 1
Owatonna 3, Rochester Mayo 0
Shakopee 3, Chaska/Chanhassen 1
Spring Lake Park 1, Elk River 0
Winona 4, Austin 1
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
