Thursday's Scores
Dearborn Heights Star International 45, Detroit Cesar Chavez 9. Bellaire vs. Indian River-Inland Lakes, ppd. Escanaba vs. Houghton, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Girls basketball: Ponies stretch winning streak to four
ST. PAUL — Five Ponies scored in double figures as Stillwater stormed past St. Paul Como Park 72-35 in a nonconference girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at St. Paul Como Park High School. It was the fourth victory in a row for the Ponies (10-2 SEC, 16-3) since falling to Rochester Mayo on Jan. 21. Amy Thompson supplied a game-high 23 points to lead the Ponies and moved...
Rhinelander wins first round GNC matchup against Northland Pines
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Great Northern Conference Hockey Tournament has commenced. In the first round number three Rhinelander hosted number six Northland Pines. The energy was high for the Hodags with many goal attempts. Rhinelander was finally able to get on the board at the end of the first period with Leo Losch. That goal picked up the momentum for the guys and they scored again in the last seconds of the first period with Sam Schneider.
High School Sports Results Thursday February 2
(Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 20 points and 5 steals and Ella Voit added 15 points for Cathedral). (Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 16 points) (Andrew Dwinnell scored twice and Joey Gillespie had a goal for the Crusaders who have a rematch with the Flyers on Tuesday at the MAC)
Minnesota Wild to Host Book Drive on February 11
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced a book drive will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 when it hosts the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. There will be collection bins for K-5 books and monetary donations at all gates from 5:45 p.m. through the start of first period. All donations will benefit the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center.
Prep Basketball: Esko Boys Grab 6th Straight Win on the Road in Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Esko boys basketball team extended their win streak to six games on Thursday, as they defeated Superior 59 to 48. Esko (13-2) will next play at South Ridge on Friday. As for Superior (10-8), they’ll try to get back on track against Chippewa Falls on February 7th....
Orioles stop losing streak with 50-49 win at Shakopee
St. Louis Park girls basketball used a 33-20 second half run to stop a four-game losing streak with a 50-49 win at Shakopee on Jan. 25. Senior leading scorer Shantell Harden has been out of the lineup since scoring 11 points in a 75-66 loss at Waconia on Jan. 13. The future Minnesota State Mankato Maverick averages 24.7 points per game as the team was 5-5 with her in the lineup through the opening eight weeks of the season. ...
No. 7 Mankato East suffers tough one-point loss to Northfield
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 7th-ranked Mankato East boys’ basketball program fell to Northfield 85-84 at Mankato East High School on Thursday. The Cougars fall to 13-4 overall.
Le Sueur-Henderson wins over Loyola
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants girls basketball team defeated Mankato Loyola 38-28. The Giants pick up their third win of the season while Loyola’s record falls to 2-17 on the season.
JWP wins nail-biter over Triton
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls basketball team played host to Triton Thursday.
Mosinee leaps to a Great Northern Conference win over Rhinelander
MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Mosinee's boys basketball team has been hot lately. They're riding a three-game winning streak heading into their Thursday night matchup with Rhinelander, and are one of the top three teams in the Great Northern Conference. Mosinee's overall record coming into their matchup was 14-4, and they were 6-2 in conference games, trailing Northland Pines by one game.
Crandon continues impressive season with road win at Merrill
MERRILL, Wisc. (WJFW)- Crandon's girls basketball team has been dominant all season long. The Cardinals had a perfect start to the season, winning 13 games in a row. However, 13 was an unlucky number, and Crandon dropped their first game to Laona/Wabeno at home on Jan. 20 to fall to 13-1. But the Cardinals didn't let that loss get to them, and won the next three games by an average of 22 points, and came into their matchup with Merrill on Thursday with all their momentum regained.
Johnnies Top Gusties; Bennies Fall at Gustavus
The St. john's basketball team defeated Gustavus 79-60 in Collegeville Wednesday night. St. john's led 36-28 at halftime and expanded that lead in the 2nd half. Ryan Thissen led the Johnnies with 16 points, Brandon Adelman chipped in 12 points, Kyle Johnson added 11 points and Blake Berg chipped in 10. St. John's is 10-5 in the MIAC and 13-7 overall. St. John's will host Hamline at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Minnesota 119, Golden State 114
GOLDEN STATE (114) Thompson 3-13 6-6 14, Wiggins 7-13 1-2 16, D.Green 5-10 0-3 10, Curry 8-21 8-9 29, Poole 4-13 9-10 18, Kuminga 4-8 1-2 10, Lamb 0-1 0-0 0, Looney 4-5 2-2 10, DiVincenzo 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 38-91 27-34 114. MINNESOTA (119) Anderson 4-6 1-5 9, McDaniels...
Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 31, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:. Division 1. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. De Pere (6)17-0691. 2. Middleton (1)16-0632. 3....
