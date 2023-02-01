ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PYMNTS

Binance and Mastercard Team to Tap Into Brazilian Crypto Market

Mastercard has teamed with Binance to tap into the crypto company’s popularity in Brazil. The companies announced Monday (Jan. 30) they had launched a prepaid card in the South American country, one of Binance’s ten largest global markets. “The Binance card is part of the company’s ongoing efforts...
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed

It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
astaga.com

Shiba Inu Coin Burn Rate Spikes By 950%; SHIB Price Surge?

Shiba Inu Coin Information: Shiba Inu (SHIB), the world’s second largest meme crypto is receiving enormous help from the neighborhood whereas using on an upward rally. SHIB value has spiked by greater than 41% during the last 30 days. Nevertheless, this surge was principally guided by the latest crypto market restoration.
Motley Fool

How Much Social Security Will You Get If You Make $100,000 Per Year in 2023?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Many Americans don't have a good idea of...
ambcrypto.com

Twitter: Elon Musk reportedly plans to build crypto functionality to payments service

Elon Musk’s Twitter plans on bringing payment services that could add support to crypto. Dogecoin registered a rise in its value following the report. Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk’s go-t0 cryptocurrency, has seen a rise in its value over developments happening at Twitter. According to a report by Financial Times, Twitter has been designing software to bring in payments service on the platform. And, this platform could extend support to crypto.
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Is Headed For $25,000, Says Peter Brandt After “Extremely Rare” BTC Bottom

Bitcoin continued to trade sideways Tuesday, threatening to extend its week-long stay within a narrow range. On Sunday, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose as high as $23,955 before recoiling. This is the second time the top crypto has teased $24,000 this month after tapping $23,799 last Wednesday. Other...
NEWSBTC

Threshold (T) Makes It To Coinbase Listing, Tezos (XTZ) Collaborates With California’s DMV, And Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Blasts Past By 3700%

The crypto market is ever-growing, with many new developments taking place every hour. These continuous market developments help cryptocurrencies grow. Threshold (T), Tezos (XTZ), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) have recently been in the news for several developments. Read more to know how Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is leading the price chart.
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for Feb. 2, 2023: Key Rate Decreases

Mortgage rates this week were largely flat, but an important rate declined. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates increased a little, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates slumped. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages went up slightly. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve...
dailyhodl.com

Binance Partners With Mastercard for Prepaid Crypto Cards in New Push for Adoption

Crypto giant Binance is teaming up with financial titan Mastercard to launch the “Binance Card” in Brazil. In a new announcement, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, says it is committed to growing a relationship between traditional financial services and crypto. “Binance Card is...
cryptoglobe.com

Bitcoin’s Lightning Network Powers Strike’s Expansion to the Philippines

Jack Mallers, the founder and CEO of Zap Solutions, a Bitcoin payments start-up that uses the Lightning Network, says that the company’s platform, Strike, now enables fast direct transfers of U.S. dollars to banks and mobile money accounts in the Philippines. On 6 December 2022, Strike announced its “Send...

