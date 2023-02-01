Elon Musk’s Twitter plans on bringing payment services that could add support to crypto. Dogecoin registered a rise in its value following the report. Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk’s go-t0 cryptocurrency, has seen a rise in its value over developments happening at Twitter. According to a report by Financial Times, Twitter has been designing software to bring in payments service on the platform. And, this platform could extend support to crypto.

3 DAYS AGO