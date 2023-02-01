Read full article on original website
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $317,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Polygon – Here’s Where It’s Headed
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of million worth of crypto assets, including the top two leading digital assets by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). New data from the whale-watching platform Whale Alert finds that crypto whales have moved $317 million worth of BTC, ETH, Polygon (MATIC),...
Binance and Mastercard Team to Tap Into Brazilian Crypto Market
Mastercard has teamed with Binance to tap into the crypto company’s popularity in Brazil. The companies announced Monday (Jan. 30) they had launched a prepaid card in the South American country, one of Binance’s ten largest global markets. “The Binance card is part of the company’s ongoing efforts...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Could Be in the Later Stages of the Bear Market, On-Chain Data Suggests
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent uptrend was met with euphoria and skepticism as prices rallied 40% in the past month – despite ongoing contagion effects spread by the fall of centralized crypto players. Bitcoin...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest says bitcoin could hit $1.5 million by 2030, doubling down on its bullishness for the world's largest cryptocurrency
Ark Invest said bitcoin could hit nearly $1.5 million by 2030, a 6,326% increase from its current price. Bitcoin is off 65% from its record high amid a lengthy crypto bear market. The famed money manager predicted bitcoin will scale unto a "multi-trillion dollar market," per a recent report. Cathie...
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed
It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
astaga.com
Shiba Inu Coin Burn Rate Spikes By 950%; SHIB Price Surge?
Shiba Inu Coin Information: Shiba Inu (SHIB), the world’s second largest meme crypto is receiving enormous help from the neighborhood whereas using on an upward rally. SHIB value has spiked by greater than 41% during the last 30 days. Nevertheless, this surge was principally guided by the latest crypto market restoration.
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rallies Following Report That Elon Musk Will Introduce Crypto Payments to Twitter
The dog-themed memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) is soaring as news spreads that Elon Musk is reportedly making moves that could bring crypto payments to Twitter. According to the Financial Times, Twitter is applying for regulatory licenses throughout the United States to permit payments on the microblogging platform. Twitter is simultaneously building...
Motley Fool
How Much Social Security Will You Get If You Make $100,000 Per Year in 2023?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Many Americans don't have a good idea of...
ambcrypto.com
Twitter: Elon Musk reportedly plans to build crypto functionality to payments service
Elon Musk’s Twitter plans on bringing payment services that could add support to crypto. Dogecoin registered a rise in its value following the report. Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk’s go-t0 cryptocurrency, has seen a rise in its value over developments happening at Twitter. According to a report by Financial Times, Twitter has been designing software to bring in payments service on the platform. And, this platform could extend support to crypto.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Is Headed For $25,000, Says Peter Brandt After “Extremely Rare” BTC Bottom
Bitcoin continued to trade sideways Tuesday, threatening to extend its week-long stay within a narrow range. On Sunday, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose as high as $23,955 before recoiling. This is the second time the top crypto has teased $24,000 this month after tapping $23,799 last Wednesday. Other...
Americans could save $9 billion a year through Biden's new proposal that would slash credit card late fees
Following Biden's announcement last year to crack down on junk fees, the CFPB built on that with a new rule to "save families billions of dollars."
NEWSBTC
Threshold (T) Makes It To Coinbase Listing, Tezos (XTZ) Collaborates With California’s DMV, And Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Blasts Past By 3700%
The crypto market is ever-growing, with many new developments taking place every hour. These continuous market developments help cryptocurrencies grow. Threshold (T), Tezos (XTZ), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) have recently been in the news for several developments. Read more to know how Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is leading the price chart.
CNET
Current Mortgage Rates for Feb. 2, 2023: Key Rate Decreases
Mortgage rates this week were largely flat, but an important rate declined. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates increased a little, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates slumped. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages went up slightly. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Bottom Updates Forecast on BTC, Ethereum and Litecoin
A crypto analyst who re-entered the market in November is mapping the path forward for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC). Starting with Bitcoin, pseudonymous trader DonAlt tells his 47,000 YouTube subscribers that the upside target for the flagship cryptocurrency is $34,000 while the downside target is $19,000. “You...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Partners With Mastercard for Prepaid Crypto Cards in New Push for Adoption
Crypto giant Binance is teaming up with financial titan Mastercard to launch the “Binance Card” in Brazil. In a new announcement, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, says it is committed to growing a relationship between traditional financial services and crypto. “Binance Card is...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin’s Lightning Network Powers Strike’s Expansion to the Philippines
Jack Mallers, the founder and CEO of Zap Solutions, a Bitcoin payments start-up that uses the Lightning Network, says that the company’s platform, Strike, now enables fast direct transfers of U.S. dollars to banks and mobile money accounts in the Philippines. On 6 December 2022, Strike announced its “Send...
