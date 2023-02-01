ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot

A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she...
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA
Outsider.com

Hunter Shoots Deer He Wasn’t Supposed to, Gets Caught Red-Handed on Camera

Pennsylvania police are on the hunt for an alleged poacher who trespassed on a family farm, shot a deer, and stole a trail cam. It was Saturday night and a group of families was enjoying their evening at the Ashford House Farm in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. Unbeknownst to everyone in the warm farmhouse, there was a strange man walking through a wooded section of the property with the goal of shooting a deer.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
New York Post

Traffic cameras can now ticket you for having a loud car

You know you’re under surveillance at the airport, in a bank or federal building, but watchful eyes extend far beyond that. Depending on where you live, the government could be keeping tabs on you from the moment you leave home. . Traffic cameras have been around for decades, capturing photos of your car and license plate. They can be used to catch you for speeding, running a red light or driving an unregistered vehicle. Lawmakers have added a new feature to speed cameras: sound meters to record the volume of passing vehicles. Here’s the backstory Cities have ordinances regarding noise, and you can get a...

