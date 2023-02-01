You know you’re under surveillance at the airport, in a bank or federal building, but watchful eyes extend far beyond that. Depending on where you live, the government could be keeping tabs on you from the moment you leave home. . Traffic cameras have been around for decades, capturing photos of your car and license plate. They can be used to catch you for speeding, running a red light or driving an unregistered vehicle. Lawmakers have added a new feature to speed cameras: sound meters to record the volume of passing vehicles. Here’s the backstory Cities have ordinances regarding noise, and you can get a...

19 HOURS AGO