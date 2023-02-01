ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Proposed three-team blockbuster trade sends Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to Mavs, Ben Simmons to Bulls

A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season. We are in the final week before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is upon us and teams around the NBA can't make any major moves up until the offseason. The NBA is having one of its most interesting seasons in a while and it's impossible to predict who will win a championship this season. Parity is at an all-time high and many teams could become contenders if they made a move to win immediately.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Mavs Handle Business vs. Struggling Pelicans; Luka Doncic Leaves Game with Injury

Heading into Thursday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, the Dallas Mavericks knew they had a big advantage given that the Pelicans' team plane didn't arrive in Dallas until around noon. Not only that, but the Pelicans, who are still without superstar Zion Williamson, had lost nine consecutive games coming into this one.
Pacers President Shares Text Of Larry Bird Roasting Dominique Wilkins

The Boston Celtics have been incredibly lucky in terms of having superstar talent don the jersey of the iconic NBA franchise. Evidently, the organization has had its fair share of incredibly talented superstars play for the team, but even among them Larry Bird is on a different level. Bird is...
Clippers Rally Back From Down 19, Defeat Bulls

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Chicago Bulls 108-103 during the NBA’s Tuesday night slate, fueled by 33 points from Kawhi Leonard and 27 from Norman Powell. The Clippers, who have won six of seven, were led by Paul George’s 16 points and 10 rebounds. The Bulls dropped...
De’Aaron Fox’s Kings Use Overtime To Defeat Timberwolves

During the NBA’s Monday night slate, the Sacramento Kings defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-111 with 32 points from De’Aaron Fox and 11 crucial points from Trey Lyles. Keegan Murray scored 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Kings, who produced another signature win in their bid to end...
Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game preview

Tonight, the Houston Rockets look to start a winning streak when they take on the upstart Oklahoma City Thunder. Obviously, OKC and Houston are tied together for a variety of reasons: the James Harden trade, the Russell Westbrook trade (and the draft picks entailed), the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, the Alperen Sengun trade, and the general idea that both of these teams decided to start tanking around the same time.
