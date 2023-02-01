Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Top Burgers in Dallas 2023Steven DoyleDallas, TX
Are the Suspicious Incidents At Dallas Zoo a Cause For Concern?JulesDallas, TX
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Related
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Yardbarker
Proposed three-team blockbuster trade sends Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to Mavs, Ben Simmons to Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season. We are in the final week before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is upon us and teams around the NBA can't make any major moves up until the offseason. The NBA is having one of its most interesting seasons in a while and it's impossible to predict who will win a championship this season. Parity is at an all-time high and many teams could become contenders if they made a move to win immediately.
Lakers And Hornets Still Discussing A Russell Westbrook Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers could end up sending Russell Westbrook to the Charlotte Hornets if a trade is agreed before the trade deadline.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Yardbarker
Report: Indiana Pacers closely monitoring Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels
According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Indiana Pacers are one of a few teams "closely monitoring" Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels ahead of the February 9 trade deadline. McDaniels, who turned 25 yesterday, was drafted by the Hornets late in the second round of 2019....
Wichita Eagle
Mavs Handle Business vs. Struggling Pelicans; Luka Doncic Leaves Game with Injury
Heading into Thursday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, the Dallas Mavericks knew they had a big advantage given that the Pelicans' team plane didn't arrive in Dallas until around noon. Not only that, but the Pelicans, who are still without superstar Zion Williamson, had lost nine consecutive games coming into this one.
Yardbarker
Pacers President Shares Text Of Larry Bird Roasting Dominique Wilkins
The Boston Celtics have been incredibly lucky in terms of having superstar talent don the jersey of the iconic NBA franchise. Evidently, the organization has had its fair share of incredibly talented superstars play for the team, but even among them Larry Bird is on a different level. Bird is...
The Best Active NBA Players That Played For The Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the home of many NBA superstars such as Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony.
Luka Doncic’s 53 Points Fuels Mavericks Win vs. Pistons
During the NBA’s Monday slate, Luka Doncic scored 53 points in his return to the lineup, and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Detroit Pistons 111-105. This season, Doncic has scored four of his five career 50-point...
NBA Analysis Network
Clippers Rally Back From Down 19, Defeat Bulls
The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Chicago Bulls 108-103 during the NBA’s Tuesday night slate, fueled by 33 points from Kawhi Leonard and 27 from Norman Powell. The Clippers, who have won six of seven, were led by Paul George’s 16 points and 10 rebounds. The Bulls dropped...
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic leaves with heel injury
Dallas star Luka Doncic left due to a bruised right heel during the third quarter of the Mavericks’ 111-106 victory
NBA Analysis Network
De’Aaron Fox’s Kings Use Overtime To Defeat Timberwolves
During the NBA’s Monday night slate, the Sacramento Kings defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-111 with 32 points from De’Aaron Fox and 11 crucial points from Trey Lyles. Keegan Murray scored 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Kings, who produced another signature win in their bid to end...
chatsports.com
Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game preview
Tonight, the Houston Rockets look to start a winning streak when they take on the upstart Oklahoma City Thunder. Obviously, OKC and Houston are tied together for a variety of reasons: the James Harden trade, the Russell Westbrook trade (and the draft picks entailed), the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, the Alperen Sengun trade, and the general idea that both of these teams decided to start tanking around the same time.
Comments / 0