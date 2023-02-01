ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Grammys: Nominee Molly Tuttle's father tours legendary Gryphon Stringed Instruments

PALO ALTO -- With Grammy Awards set for Sunday, CBS News Bay Area introduces you to the man who taught nominee Molly Tuttle how to play bluegrass music - her father, Jack Tuttle.

He took CBS News Bay Area to the legendary Gryphon Stringed Instruments in Palo Alto, where he began to teach bluegrass lessons when he first moved to California. Co-founder Richard Johnston recounts when Jack Tuttle first came to Gryphon, the history of the store; some thoughts on bluegrass music, as well as a tour of where the stringed instruments are displayed.

Jack Tuttle also talks about his daughter Molly and her Grammy nominations. She is up for two awards: Best New Artist and Best Bluegrass Album.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast Sunday, Feb. 5 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on CBS and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

