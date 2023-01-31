Read full article on original website
Clara Rose Pritchett
With profound sadness, I am announcing the passing of my mother, Clara Rose Pritchett. A devoted friend of all whose lives she touched, especially the hundreds of high school students she taught between 1950 and 1981. She died peacefully at her home soon after her 94th birthday. She was born...
Johnny Leroy Brown
Johnny Leroy Brown, 99, of Carmi, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. He was born on March 17, 1923, in Centerville, Illinois, the son of Clarence and Mary Ethel (Cox) Brown. Leroy married Verla Maxine Kiefer on December 26, 1942. and she preceded him in death on March 14, 2022. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, and was stationed in the Philippines during World War II. Leroy was a life long grain and livestock farmer. He was a member of the VFW, Square Dance Club, and White County Farm Bureau. Leroy was involved in Burnt Prairie Politics where he served as a Precinct Committeeman, and was a cemetery trustee.
Sue (Severns) DuSablon
Sue (Severns) DuSablon, 79, of Seymour, IN, and formerly of Carmi, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Lutheran Community Home in Seymour, IN. She was born in Evansville, IN on December 22, 1943, the daughter of Frank and Thelma (Bowers) Severns. Sue married Arthur B. "Art" DuSablon, on December 15, 1990. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Seymour and had previously been a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Carmi. Sue helped Art with operating Eastside Package in Carmi along with serving as a Carmi City Councilwoman and the Police Commissioner.
Robert Cecil Majors
Robert Cecil Majors, 99, of Carmi, Illinois, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at McLeansboro Rehabilitation and Health Care in McLeansboro, Illinois. He was born October 10, 1923, in Burnt Prairie, Illinois, the son of Christian Majors and Nellie (Acord) Majors. He was married to Mary L. (Farmer) Majors on December 24, 1950, and she preceded him in death on June 29, 2020.
Large fire destroys American Legion in Gallatin Co., Ill.
GALLATIN CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A large fire broke out Thursday morning at the American Legion post in New Haven, Illinois. Post 1141 shared photos of blaze, which appear to have destroyed the building. Their caption just says “No words!!!”. Many residents shared comments with memories. “My parent met...
IL Treasurer announces online unclaimed property auction
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs is celebrating National Unclaimed Property Day on Feb. 1 by announcing a virtual unclaimed property auction next week. One hundred lots are up for grabs, including rare coins and jewelry. “The online auction provides a perfect opportunity for people to explore and acquire memorable items for themselves […]
WEDNESDAY’S HEADLINES (2/1/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The state of Illinois is expected to ask for an expedited review by the State Supreme Court after a temporary restraining order was upheld yesterday against Illinois’ gun ban on behalf of 866 plaintiffs who sued the state in Effingham County. While the order was issued January 20th against the ban and the state appealed, the Fifth District Appellate Court yesterday dismissed three procedural counts that Attorney Thomas DeVore brought against the law, however upheld the count alleging a violation of equal projections under the law because it exempts certain employees of law enforcement and security sectors from the new ban. Meanwhile, a TRO ruling is pending in White County on behalf of nearly 1,700 plaintiffs. A separate challenge in Macon County has a hearing this Friday in Decatur.
Large fire breaks out at American Legion post in Gallatin County
Multiple departments were at the scene of a large fire that broke out at an American Legion post in Gallatin County, Illinois on Thursday morning. Photos shared by New Haven Legion Post 1141 show flames erupting from the post, located on Ford Street in the village of New Haven. Dispatchers...
Is there a big earthquake on the way in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You may not think of earthquakes in Illinois, but Illinois actually sits on two seismic zones, including a zone that is home to the most powerful earthquakes ever to occur in the continental United States. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) said the earthquakes occurred during the winter of 1811-12 in the […]
AREA / REGIONAL COURT NEWS
(OLNEY) In regional court news over the past week :. * WAYNE COUNTY : in Wayne County Court – 27 year old Brody Murbarger was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of a Fairfield teenager nine years ago. The Evansville man was found guilty by a Wayne County jury last fall for killing 15 year old Megan Nichols back in 2014.
Discover treasures galore at Illinois online auction of unclaimed property
Collectible coins, sports cards and jewelry and more are among the more than 400 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online through the State of Illinois. The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office is the custodian of unclaimed property, including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, unpaid rebate cards and safe deposit boxes, and items are surrendered to the office after attempts to locate the owners have failed after several years. The office conducts online auctions of unclaimed property, along with an in-person auction of unclaimed property yearly during the Illinois State Fair.
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (2/2/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) Exactly 38 months after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, Illinois will no longer be under a disaster proclamation as of May 11th, later this spring. Governor J.B. Pritzker says the date will coincide with President Joe Biden and his ending of the national public health emergency, which just passed the three-year mark last week. However, Illinois is still one of seven states with some sort of COVID-19 related emergency proclamation on its books, which continues to allow the states to get benefits from the federal reimbursement program and much more.
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
Community rallies around Hosman family during battle with cancer
METROPOLIS, Ill. - Joe Hosman has been coaching high school basketball in Illinois for over 40 years. In that time, he's had an unmistakable impact on kids in the area. So when he asked for prayers for one of his own - his grandson who's battling cancer - the community showed up and showed out.
CANCELLATIONS AND MORE
(WENDELIN) Today’s blood drive at the Holy Cross Parish Hall in Wendelin is cancelled due to rural driving conditions. (OLNEY) OCC Lady Knights basketball game at Danville Area Community College in cancelled tonight. (NEWTON) Newton Lady Eagles basketball and Newton Boys Fresh/Soph basketball all cancelled for tonight. (OLNEY) However,...
Local Sports Recap – February 2, 2023
Last night the Carmi-White County Bulldogs took down Edwards County on the road by a final score of 55-42. Mitchel Edwards and Tyler Goemaat led the team in scoring with 15 points a piece. Bryce Conner scored 13. Trey Dixon scored 5. Gavin Holloman scored 4. Landon Driscoll scored 3.
Man reported missing in Franklin County, Ill.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man reported missing. According to family, 30-year-old Michael S. Williams has not been heard from since Tuesday, January 24. Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon said this is very unusual...
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. Jump To:
White County plaintiffs receive TRO from assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Another group of Illinoisans do not have to follow the state law banning assault weapons. White County Judge T. Scott Webb issued a temporary restraining order Thursday for the plaintiffs in the White County lawsuit. The order affects only the 1,900 plaintiffs named in the lawsuit. The lawsuit argues the law […]
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
