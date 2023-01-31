Read full article on original website
Related
wrul.com
Melba M. (Vaughan) Fulkerson
Melba M. (Vaughan) Fulkerson of Carmi, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at The Villas of Holly Brook Reflections Memory Care Unit in Mt. Carmel, Illinois. She was born on September 14, 1930, in Overland, Missouri, the daughter of Gleason and Mary Ellen (Wallace) Vaughan. Melba married Allen Fulkerson on August 11, 1949, and he preceded her in death on December 6, 1992. She was a member of the First Baptist Church. Melba was also active in the White County 4-H, 55 and Alive at church, a member of the Mill Shoals Ruritan, and served on the White County Memorial Garden board. She started the Carmi Red Hat Jazzy Ladies, and was a member of the Democrat Ladies. Melba was an avid quilter and gardener. She loved growing and tending to flowers and was very good at playing cards.
wrul.com
Johnny Leroy Brown
Johnny Leroy Brown, 99, of Carmi, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. He was born on March 17, 1923, in Centerville, Illinois, the son of Clarence and Mary Ethel (Cox) Brown. Leroy married Verla Maxine Kiefer on December 26, 1942. and she preceded him in death on March 14, 2022. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, and was stationed in the Philippines during World War II. Leroy was a life long grain and livestock farmer. He was a member of the VFW, Square Dance Club, and White County Farm Bureau. Leroy was involved in Burnt Prairie Politics where he served as a Precinct Committeeman, and was a cemetery trustee.
wrul.com
Clara Rose Pritchett
With profound sadness, I am announcing the passing of my mother, Clara Rose Pritchett. A devoted friend of all whose lives she touched, especially the hundreds of high school students she taught between 1950 and 1981. She died peacefully at her home soon after her 94th birthday. She was born...
wrul.com
Robert Cecil Majors
Robert Cecil Majors, 99, of Carmi, Illinois, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at McLeansboro Rehabilitation and Health Care in McLeansboro, Illinois. He was born October 10, 1923, in Burnt Prairie, Illinois, the son of Christian Majors and Nellie (Acord) Majors. He was married to Mary L. (Farmer) Majors on December 24, 1950, and she preceded him in death on June 29, 2020.
wrul.com
Sue (Severns) DuSablon
Sue (Severns) DuSablon, 79, of Seymour, IN, and formerly of Carmi, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Lutheran Community Home in Seymour, IN. She was born in Evansville, IN on December 22, 1943, the daughter of Frank and Thelma (Bowers) Severns. Sue married Arthur B. "Art" DuSablon, on December 15, 1990. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Seymour and had previously been a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Carmi. Sue helped Art with operating Eastside Package in Carmi along with serving as a Carmi City Councilwoman and the Police Commissioner.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 30th, 2023
A 43-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a 1998 Marion County failure to appear in court warrant on a residential burglary conviction. Shane Swindell of West 16th Street in Centralia is being held in lieu of $4,000 bond. 29-year-old Josiah Abbott of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by...
Kentucky State Police find missing child
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say the search for a missing girl has come to an end. According to police, 8-year-old Ares Asher was found about a mile away from her home in Harlan County. She was reported missing late Thursday afternoon after she walked away from the home. “Thank you to […]
14news.com
Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away. Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70. Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary. She is one of...
KSDK
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
wrul.com
Op/Ed – What Would You Tell Those Who Say the Effort to Re-Open the Harmony Way Bridge is a Fool’s Errand
After following the Harmony Way Bridge closing for years now, WROY/WRUL News has continued to keep up with the goings on of a small, but dedicated group of individuals “efforting” the span’s re-opening. With that, our reporters have been faced with input from the community over the years, prompting us to ask those actively trying to help grant new life to the bridge, “What would you tell those who say the effort to reopen the bridge is a fool’s errand?”
wrul.com
Carmi League of Arts Elects New Officers for 2023; Talks Upcoming Performances
The Carmi League of Arts met on Saturday, January 28, to hold officer elections for 2023 and discuss ideas for summer theatrical productions. League members discussed and approved the Treasurer’s report and celebrated a successful 2022 season, then began looking ahead. Sherry Passmore reported that the high school Drama...
wrul.com
Local Sports Recap – February 2, 2023
Last night the Carmi-White County Bulldogs took down Edwards County on the road by a final score of 55-42. Mitchel Edwards and Tyler Goemaat led the team in scoring with 15 points a piece. Bryce Conner scored 13. Trey Dixon scored 5. Gavin Holloman scored 4. Landon Driscoll scored 3.
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
Is there a big earthquake on the way in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You may not think of earthquakes in Illinois, but Illinois actually sits on two seismic zones, including a zone that is home to the most powerful earthquakes ever to occur in the continental United States. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) said the earthquakes occurred during the winter of 1811-12 in the […]
tomahawkleader.com
Illinois man killed in snowmobile accident in Town of Nokomis
TOWN OF NOKOMIS – An Illinois man was killed in a snowmobile accident in the Town of Nokomis on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a release, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the accident on Trail 51 south of intersection 300, near the intersection of County Rd. L and Heafford Rd., at approximately 11:10 p.m.
wrul.com
White County Judge T Scott Webb To Issue Ruling On Lawsuit Against Illinois Assault Weapon Ban
In a serious blow to Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s assault weapons ban, the 5th District Appellate Court affirmed on Tuesday Effingham County’s Temporary Restraining Order (TRO), and goes beyond the original 866 plaintiffs in the original lawsuit, and is now binding against all courts statewide. The lawsuit is...
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
104.1 WIKY
Hospital Group Closing More Facilities
Ascension St. Vincent will close ten more of their primary care facilities within the next 90 days. Last June the hospital group closed 11 throughout Indiana, including three in the Evansville area. The only primary care affected in the latest closings is in Haubstadt. The others are in the central...
lakercountry.com
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
wrul.com
White County Still King of Oil Production According to New Report
White County is still the king of oil production. That’s according to the latest report from the Illinois Petroleum Resources Board detailing 2022 oil production by county in the state. More than 7.2 million barrels of crude oil were produced based on first purchaser reports throughout the state. Of those, more than 28%, 2,038,796 barrels came from White County alone. That’s more than the next 3 counties (Marion, Crawford, Fayette) combined. All that and White County’s production was down by 127,000 barrels versus 2021. The state’s total 2022 production was down 2.3% from 2021 according to the IPRB as continued labor shortages and weather – related challenges trumped high oil prices and increased drilling activity. Several counties did see increases in production compared to 2021 however including neighboring Hamilton County. Hamilton produced nearly a quarter of a million barrels in 2022 (234,104), a 51,077 barrel increase in production over the previous year. White County’s production was it’s fourth straight year of 2 million plus barrels produced.
Comments / 0