Melba M. (Vaughan) Fulkerson of Carmi, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at The Villas of Holly Brook Reflections Memory Care Unit in Mt. Carmel, Illinois. She was born on September 14, 1930, in Overland, Missouri, the daughter of Gleason and Mary Ellen (Wallace) Vaughan. Melba married Allen Fulkerson on August 11, 1949, and he preceded her in death on December 6, 1992. She was a member of the First Baptist Church. Melba was also active in the White County 4-H, 55 and Alive at church, a member of the Mill Shoals Ruritan, and served on the White County Memorial Garden board. She started the Carmi Red Hat Jazzy Ladies, and was a member of the Democrat Ladies. Melba was an avid quilter and gardener. She loved growing and tending to flowers and was very good at playing cards.

