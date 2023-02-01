ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

1 injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Orange County is under investigation. Deputies received the report of a shooting near the 500 block of Caladesi Trail around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found a victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the...
click orlando

1 injured in shooting at Azalea Park neighborhood, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was shot Wednesday evening at an Azalea Park neighborhood, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. at the 500 block of Caladesi Trail, where they found a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Marion County teens found with multiple guns in car: Deputies

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two Marion County teens were found with multiple guns in their car after fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop. Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the car the two 16-year-olds were traveling in. The teens fled at a high rate of speed until deputies deployed stop sticks that flattened the car's tires.
MARION COUNTY, FL
YAHOO!

Police investigate rape of 80-year-old woman at her SW Ocala apartment

OCALA − Ocala Police Department officers said an 80-year-old woman was raped Wednesday night inside her southwest Ocala apartment. Police said the attack occurred at Saddleworth Green, 2901 SW 41st St. Detectives said that shortly before 10 p.m., the victim called 911 to report she had been sexually assaulted...
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Convicted felon arrested with gun after alleged altercation with 65-year-old

A Leesburg felon with a firearm was arrested after an altercation with a 65-year-old man. Darco Pierre Kellum, 35, was detained by Leesburg police officers outside of S&R Auto Repair at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in response to a call made by the victim, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Man missing in Orange County, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at other top headlines, weather forecast. Orlando police are searching for a man reported missing. The last time Steve Le Scao was seen was in the area of 7125 Universal Boulevard Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. He had on a black Tommy Hilfiger...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Palm Bay sets date for workshop to address crime, tragedy in ‘Compound’

PALM BAY, Fla. – Councilman Kenny Johnson said Palm Bay will host its first workshop next month focusing on stopping crime and other tragedies within 12 square miles of the undeveloped neighborhood called The Compound. Johnson said during Thursday night’s council meeting that Palm Bay’s city manager will announce...
PALM BAY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Reward being offered after man shot, killed in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Apopka Monday night. Shortly, after 9:30 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the intersection of 10th Street and Central Avenue for a shooting and found the victim, later identified as 36-year-old Travis Grubbs, who had been shot.
APOPKA, FL
San Herald

Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested

Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy