WESH
1 injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Orange County is under investigation. Deputies received the report of a shooting near the 500 block of Caladesi Trail around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found a victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the...
click orlando
1 injured in shooting at Azalea Park neighborhood, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was shot Wednesday evening at an Azalea Park neighborhood, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. at the 500 block of Caladesi Trail, where they found a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
click orlando
Man accused in 2001 murder of UCF student claims his DNA was ‘planted’
ORLANDO, Fla. – A former Orlando police detective testified Thursday during the trial of a man accused in the 2001 murder of a UCF student that he has never encountered a crime scene that was staged to make it appear someone else committed it. Benjamin Holmes, 42, suggested someone...
fox35orlando.com
Marion County teens found with multiple guns in car: Deputies
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two Marion County teens were found with multiple guns in their car after fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop. Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the car the two 16-year-olds were traveling in. The teens fled at a high rate of speed until deputies deployed stop sticks that flattened the car's tires.
WESH
Deputies: 6 people in custody after armed carjacking suspects take already stolen car
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested three people who stole an already stolen BMW. WESH 2 spoke with the sheriff who says this all happened in broad daylight during a house showing. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez says Aaron Alvarenga, Jerome...
YAHOO!
Police investigate rape of 80-year-old woman at her SW Ocala apartment
OCALA − Ocala Police Department officers said an 80-year-old woman was raped Wednesday night inside her southwest Ocala apartment. Police said the attack occurred at Saddleworth Green, 2901 SW 41st St. Detectives said that shortly before 10 p.m., the victim called 911 to report she had been sexually assaulted...
fox35orlando.com
3 people found dead inside Kissimmee home in suspected murder-suicide identified
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released the names of three people who were found dead Tuesday night inside a home in Kissimmee, possibly the result of a murder-suicide. OCSO said Laura Jean Tedder, 57, and her son, 11-year-old Walter Sterling Tedder, were found dead inside the home,...
leesburg-news.com
Convicted felon arrested with gun after alleged altercation with 65-year-old
A Leesburg felon with a firearm was arrested after an altercation with a 65-year-old man. Darco Pierre Kellum, 35, was detained by Leesburg police officers outside of S&R Auto Repair at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in response to a call made by the victim, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
click orlando
Oviedo police searching for man accused of depositing fraudulent check at bank
OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo police are searching for a man accused of depositing a fraudulent check at a Chase Bank two weeks ago. According to police, the man deposited the check into a Chase Bank account using a victim’s personal information on Jan. 19. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX...
WESH
Man missing in Orange County, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at other top headlines, weather forecast. Orlando police are searching for a man reported missing. The last time Steve Le Scao was seen was in the area of 7125 Universal Boulevard Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. He had on a black Tommy Hilfiger...
Teen Arrested for Selling Marijuana-Laced Brownies at Florida High School
A 17-year-old student was taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly selling marijuana-laced brownies that resulted in a student being hospitalized.
click orlando
Palm Bay sets date for workshop to address crime, tragedy in ‘Compound’
PALM BAY, Fla. – Councilman Kenny Johnson said Palm Bay will host its first workshop next month focusing on stopping crime and other tragedies within 12 square miles of the undeveloped neighborhood called The Compound. Johnson said during Thursday night’s council meeting that Palm Bay’s city manager will announce...
fox35orlando.com
Reward being offered after man shot, killed in Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Apopka Monday night. Shortly, after 9:30 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the intersection of 10th Street and Central Avenue for a shooting and found the victim, later identified as 36-year-old Travis Grubbs, who had been shot.
click orlando
More charges filed in case of Seminole student with special needs abused on bus, district says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Additional charges have been filed in Seminole County in the case of a school bus driver accused of abusing a student with special needs and a bus monitor who investigators say saw it happen but did not report it, according to a district spokesperson. In...
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested
Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Volusia County
One person died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Volusia County Thursday morning, troopers said.
aroundosceola.com
UPDATE: Sheriff's Office identifies victims in murder-suicide off Boggy Creek Road
WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Investigators have released the IDs of the three people found dead Tuesday. Laua Jean Tedder, 57, and her son Walter Sterling Tedder, 21, were among the slain. Michel Beaubein Jr., 60, is listed as the suspect. FROM TUESDAY NIGHT: Osceola County Sheriff’s deputies discovered three people dead in...
click orlando
22 years after UCF student’s murder, man linked to crime through DNA goes on trial
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly 22 years after Christine Franke was found dead in her Orlando apartment, the man accused of fatally shooting the UCF student is on trial for first degree murder. Benjamin Lee Holmes, 42, was arrested in 2018 after detectives turned to genealogists to help them identify...
Deputies: Man, woman tried to spray-paint stolen semi truck in Flagler County
Deputies in Flagler County said a man and a woman were arrested after they were caught trying to spray paint a stolen semi-trailer.
click orlando
‘Very real danger:’ 16-year-old clocked at 132 mph on I-4 in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A speeding crackdown on Interstate 4 over the weekend included a citation for a teenager going 132 mph, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office tweeted Monday that more than 20 drivers were stopped for speeding on I-4 over a 2.5-hour period.
