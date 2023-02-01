J — oey Spallina has always wanted to play lacrosse at Syracuse, and he’s always wanted to wear No. 22. The jersey — the most famous one in the sport — hangs in his bedroom in Mount Sinai, and the No. 22 was always on his back as he became the nation’s best recruit. And like past SU No. 22’s, Spallina still remembers how he found out the jersey would be his.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO