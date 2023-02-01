There are things you need to think about before making the switch. If you are moving to another country, and you own an iPhone, you need to remember to change your Apple App Store country. Once you change your billing address and payment method, then there are things which you need to keep on top of. Your existing installed apps may not be available in your new country. Your subscriptions and credit balance will be affected, and you may also end up paying more due to the new currency. Here’s how to make the switch over and the checklist of things you need to remember before doing so.

23 HOURS AGO