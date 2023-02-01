Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
How to change your Apple App Store country
There are things you need to think about before making the switch. If you are moving to another country, and you own an iPhone, you need to remember to change your Apple App Store country. Once you change your billing address and payment method, then there are things which you need to keep on top of. Your existing installed apps may not be available in your new country. Your subscriptions and credit balance will be affected, and you may also end up paying more due to the new currency. Here’s how to make the switch over and the checklist of things you need to remember before doing so.
Android Authority
How to cancel your Grubhub order
It happens sometimes — you pull the trigger on a meal order but decide against it a few minutes later. So how does Grubhub handle cancellation requests?. You can cancel a Grubhub order by selecting it in the app's Orders tab, then choosing Help > Cancel order. You'll be asked for a reason, and have to hit Chat With Us to complete the cancellation with an agent. Normally, orders will only be cancelled if you do it before a restaurant starts making your food.
Android Authority
How to make a playlist on Pandora
Playlists are not Pandora's strength, but you can create them!. Aside from being one of the best music streaming services, Pandora is a great music discovery tool. What happens when you want to list your own songs and play them without suggestions? Today we’ll show you how to make a playlist on Pandora so you can rock to your own tunes. The option is a bit hidden, so let’s help you get to the right place.
Android Authority
How to disable Android Auto and keep it off
Disabling Android Auto isn't too hard, but it could be easier. Android Auto is an excellent way to interface with your car. You can listen to music, get navigation, talk on the phone, and receive messages that you can answer through voice. It’s nice because even now, many cars restrict some of those features to top trims. However, we understand that not everyone is a fan of Android Auto and that many might not know how it works. In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to turn Android Auto off.
Urgent warning issued to all Android phone owners – it’s ‘critical’ that you act today
GOOGLE has urged all Android phone owners to download its newest security patch to make sure devices are protected. There are a number of security vulnerabilities affecting Android devices, Google explained. The latest patch is designed to remedy 40 potential security issues. "The Android security patch level refers to a...
The FTC Wants to Send You a Refund If You Were a Former AT&T Customer - and Left Due to its Slow Data Speed (Throttling)
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) now updated and set aside a website and a deadline for those seeking to get a refund from AT&T. As I reported earlier this month, these customers may have had an unlimited data plan but experienced data throttling (slow speeds) and left in frustration.
An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
Android users urged to change five settings immediately to protect personal privacy and health of phone
ANDROID Users have been implored to change to five settings that can protect data and boost phone performance. If you have an Android-powered device, then you may need to change some settings to bolster your data protection and make your device run smoother. Below, we have compiled a list of...
ZDNet
How to find out if an AirTag is tracking you
An Apple AirTag can be useful to help you keep track of your most important items like keys, wallets, remotes, and even bikes. But reports that they were being used to track people without their consent cast a negative shadow on the use and application of them. Also: 5 ways...
Engadget
Chrome can now lock Incognito tabs on Android behind biometric authentication
The feature is currently rolling out to Android users. Google is rolling out a feature to Android that will add an extra layer of privacy when you browse websites in Incognito mode. The tech giant has revealed in a blog post (via The Verge) that the ability to lock Chrome Incognito sessions behind biometric authentication on mobile is currently making its way to Android users after debuting on iOS. When this feature is switched on, you will have to verify your identity through face or fingerprint authentication every time you return to an Incognito tab after exiting Chrome or navigating away to another app.
Ars Technica
Pig-butchering scam apps sneak into Apple’s App Store and Google Play
In the past year, a new term has arisen to describe an online scam raking in millions, if not billions, of dollars per year. It’s called "pig butchering," and now even Apple is getting fooled into participating. Researchers from security firm Sophos said on Wednesday that they uncovered two...
Google Chrome will become dangerous for millions of devices next week – find out if you’re affected
MILLIONS of PC owners have been warned Google Chrome may become buggy and unsafe as soon as next week. The tech behemoth is making a major change to the world's most popular web browser in line with Microsoft. Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 were recently dropped, meaning anyone still using...
How to delete messages just for yourself: WhatsApp, Messages, Telegram, etc
Remove unwanted messages from WhatsApp, Google Messages, and similar messaging apps in a few simple taps.
Engadget
Amazon is offering a $50 gift card when you buy a year of Microsoft 365 Family
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you've been...
makeuseof.com
Why You Shouldn't Allow Someone Else's Gmail Address on Your Android Phone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A Gmail address is a simple, seemingly harmless tool anyone who has access to the internet can own. By simply signing up for a Google account, you can get as many as you care for.
Gizmodo
Google Fi Was Hacked, and Google Says There's Nothing You Can Do
Earlier this week, Google announced that user accounts for its cell network service, Google Fi, had been compromised. The breach appears to have been the result of the hack on Google’s service provider, T-Mobile, which suffered a massive breach earlier this month that impacted some 37 million customers. Google...
Android Authority
Peacock no longer offers free tier to new users: A sign of things to come?
New users can only choose between the Premium and Premium Plus offerings. Peacock has reportedly stopped offering the free tier to new subscribers. The free tier is still available to existing subscribers, though. Peacock is one of a few big-name video streaming services with a free tier, offering ads and...
Millions of Google users warned over extremely dangerous ‘click’ that could cost you
GOOGLE fans have been warned to watch what they click after scammers managed to sneak another series of fake ads on the search engine. Ads get prominent space along the top of Google Search if it's related to what you're looking for. A user noticed that the popular password manager...
People are just noticing 10 mind-blowing Amazon Fire TV Stick hacks you must learn
AMAZON'S Fire TV Sticks are one of the most popular ways to access streamed content and a whole lot more. It's easy to see why when they're so cheap. But like any good gadget, it's also loaded with little quirks and tricks. Here are some worth trying. Quick options. If...
Android Authority
Is Tubi Safe? How does it work?
Everything you need to know about the free streaming service and the new home of Westworld. Tubi is among the best free streaming services out there, with a huge library of movies and TV shows you can watch on-demand or on live channels, all without paying any fees. That begs the question: how does Tubi make its money? And is Tubi safe to use?
Comments / 0