Android Authority

How to change your Apple App Store country

There are things you need to think about before making the switch. If you are moving to another country, and you own an iPhone, you need to remember to change your Apple App Store country. Once you change your billing address and payment method, then there are things which you need to keep on top of. Your existing installed apps may not be available in your new country. Your subscriptions and credit balance will be affected, and you may also end up paying more due to the new currency. Here’s how to make the switch over and the checklist of things you need to remember before doing so.
Android Authority

How to cancel your Grubhub order

It happens sometimes — you pull the trigger on a meal order but decide against it a few minutes later. So how does Grubhub handle cancellation requests?. You can cancel a Grubhub order by selecting it in the app's Orders tab, then choosing Help > Cancel order. You'll be asked for a reason, and have to hit Chat With Us to complete the cancellation with an agent. Normally, orders will only be cancelled if you do it before a restaurant starts making your food.
Android Authority

How to make a playlist on Pandora

Playlists are not Pandora's strength, but you can create them!. Aside from being one of the best music streaming services, Pandora is a great music discovery tool. What happens when you want to list your own songs and play them without suggestions? Today we’ll show you how to make a playlist on Pandora so you can rock to your own tunes. The option is a bit hidden, so let’s help you get to the right place.
Android Authority

How to disable Android Auto and keep it off

Disabling Android Auto isn't too hard, but it could be easier. Android Auto is an excellent way to interface with your car. You can listen to music, get navigation, talk on the phone, and receive messages that you can answer through voice. It’s nice because even now, many cars restrict some of those features to top trims. However, we understand that not everyone is a fan of Android Auto and that many might not know how it works. In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to turn Android Auto off.
ZDNet

How to find out if an AirTag is tracking you

An Apple AirTag can be useful to help you keep track of your most important items like keys, wallets, remotes, and even bikes. But reports that they were being used to track people without their consent cast a negative shadow on the use and application of them. Also: 5 ways...
Engadget

Chrome can now lock Incognito tabs on Android behind biometric authentication

The feature is currently rolling out to Android users. Google is rolling out a feature to Android that will add an extra layer of privacy when you browse websites in Incognito mode. The tech giant has revealed in a blog post (via The Verge) that the ability to lock Chrome Incognito sessions behind biometric authentication on mobile is currently making its way to Android users after debuting on iOS. When this feature is switched on, you will have to verify your identity through face or fingerprint authentication every time you return to an Incognito tab after exiting Chrome or navigating away to another app.
Ars Technica

Pig-butchering scam apps sneak into Apple’s App Store and Google Play

In the past year, a new term has arisen to describe an online scam raking in millions, if not billions, of dollars per year. It’s called "pig butchering," and now even Apple is getting fooled into participating. Researchers from security firm Sophos said on Wednesday that they uncovered two...
Engadget

Amazon is offering a $50 gift card when you buy a year of Microsoft 365 Family

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you've been...
makeuseof.com

Why You Shouldn't Allow Someone Else's Gmail Address on Your Android Phone

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A Gmail address is a simple, seemingly harmless tool anyone who has access to the internet can own. By simply signing up for a Google account, you can get as many as you care for.
Gizmodo

Google Fi Was Hacked, and Google Says There's Nothing You Can Do

Earlier this week, Google announced that user accounts for its cell network service, Google Fi, had been compromised. The breach appears to have been the result of the hack on Google’s service provider, T-Mobile, which suffered a massive breach earlier this month that impacted some 37 million customers. Google...
Android Authority

Peacock no longer offers free tier to new users: A sign of things to come?

New users can only choose between the Premium and Premium Plus offerings. Peacock has reportedly stopped offering the free tier to new subscribers. The free tier is still available to existing subscribers, though. Peacock is one of a few big-name video streaming services with a free tier, offering ads and...
Android Authority

Is Tubi Safe? How does it work?

Everything you need to know about the free streaming service and the new home of Westworld. Tubi is among the best free streaming services out there, with a huge library of movies and TV shows you can watch on-demand or on live channels, all without paying any fees. That begs the question: how does Tubi make its money? And is Tubi safe to use?

