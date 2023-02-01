ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KLTV

Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard police. The unidentified boy was first reported missing around 6:00 p.m. Authorities found the teen shortly after midnight with the use of a drone. EMS checked out the teen, who didn’t...
BULLARD, TX
CBS19

Authorities search for Smith County man accused of involvement in criminal enterprise ring

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Pct. 4 Constable's Office is searching for a local man accused of being involved in a multi-county organized criminal enterprise ring. Donovan Meynard Williams, 51, of Tyler, is wanted for an engaging in organized criminal activity charge on a $450,000 bond. The constable's office said he is one of several people involved in a large criminal enterprise ring.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 taken to hospital after Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Longview on Tuesday, the Longview Police Department said. Authorities arrived at the scene around 5:25 p.m. at the Maverick on Eastman Apartments at 1519 Eastman Road after they received reports of gunshots in the area. Police found a person inside […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

Man arrested in connection to Nash Street shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Marquez Wilson was arrested Jan. 31 on one count of attempted first-degree murder. Shreveport police responded to a shooting at 9 p.m. Jan. 26 in the 1700 block of Nash Street. Upon arrival, they discovered someone had driven past a home and opened fire. No one...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

FM 2087 in Gregg County closed after train accident

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has announced that part of FM 2087 is closed because of a train accident. Officials said that the part of FM 2087 by the railroad tracks will be closed until further notice and that drivers should find an alterative route. This story will be updated when […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Bossier police searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for a suspect last seen in the area a few days ago. Officials say the suspect, James E. Moore, is wanted in connection with a theft at 2470 Barksdale Blvd. on Jan. 26. He was last seen with a backpack of money.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KLTV

Tyler church’s warming center takes in power outage victims

Oncor says crews are working around the clock to restore power. Meanwhile, the Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to continue to use caution as city crews work to restore power to stoplights. |. An East Texas family is working through a struggle that’s hard to imagine. Their twin girls,...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Formation of sinkhole in Longview shuts down portion of High Street

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report that a sinkhole has formed on High Street. The hold formed in the 500 block of South High Street. It’s specifically between Nelson and Marion. Both northbound and southbound lanes are being diverted, so police say drivers should seek alternative routes around this area.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

1 seriously injured after crashing on icy East Texas bridge

WINNSBORO, Texas — One person was severely injured in a major crash on Wednesday. According to the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department, the crash occurred on FM 2088, between FM 14 and FM 312. The PVFD says the driver was not using enough caution while crossing a bridge covered in...
WINNSBORO, TX
KTBS

One man injured in Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man faces non- life threatening injuries after a shooting on St. Vincent and Oakdale in Shreveport around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The victim was driven to Ochsner LSU Health. The driver was stopped and taken to the Shreveport Police station for questioning. No information has been...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest. Because of it, they say their father and husband, Carl Reynolds, now sits in the Smith County Jail. But Greenwood police say they have their man. “I’m feeling like they got the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Sinkhole in Longview causing traffic to be rerouted

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole in Longview is causing traffic to be rerouted. According to officials, the sinkhole is in the 500 block of South High St between Nelson and Marion in Longview. Longview officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route at this time. KETK will update this post as more information […]
LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

Police searching for missing Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a woman missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. She drives a red 2011 Dodge Avenger. Davenport is approximately 5’11”...
SHREVEPORT, LA

