Lady Dragons Topple Franklin for Fifth Consecutive Win
WARREN, Pa. – Warren won its fifth consecutive game and tightened its grip on the top spot in Region 5 with a 47-17 win over Franklin. Alana Stuart led a balanced offensive effort with 11 points, while Gracie Ruhlman, Peyton Wotorson, Meea Irwin, and others helped lead a defense that allowed just 10 points in the final three quarters.
Watch Live: Corry at Warren Boys’ Basketball
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Corry takes on Warren in boys’ basketball in Region 6 action. Andy Close and Brian Hagberg or on the call.
Dragons Put Five in Double Figures in Big Win Over Corry
WARREN, Pa. – Warren scored 27 points in the first quarter and put five players in double figures in a 72-52 win over Corry. Warren (10-6 overall, 3-2 Region 6) was led by Owen Becker’s 18 points, while Braylon Barnes had 17, Brady Berdine 12, Tommy Nyquist 11 and Konnor Hoffman 10.
Sheffield Holds Off Brockway
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Up just six going to the fourth quarter, visiting Sheffield hit 11 of 16 fourth-quarter free throws to pull away from Brockway, 64-52, in AML crossover action. The Wolverines led 49-43 after 24 minutes of action but watched Leihden Woterson hit 6 of 8 charity shots,...
Pieces of the Past: Columbus
I’m 72 years old. For 70 of them, I’ve lived in Warren County. I spent a couple of years in Corry which is in Erie County, and moved to my home in Columbus in 1976. YES! Columbus Township is in Warren County. A lot of people are shocked to hear that. There are some very interesting facts that make learning about Columbus fascinating.
One Water Art Contest Being Hosted by WCCD
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Conservation District (WCCD) is holding another art contest titled “One Water.”. It explores the concept that all creatures on earth share one water source. The WCCD is coordinating with the Warren County School District and other schools in the county with students in grades K-8.
Local motorcycle repair shop catches fire
It happened just before 2 a.m. on Lamor Road
Measuring Up: Tionesta Builders Supply/Your Daily Local Forest Area Students of the Month
Starting in January 2023, Tionesta Builders Supply and Your Daily Local began honoring a Student of the Month from both West Forest and East Forest Schools. The student from each school will be chosen by the school and can be either an elementary or a high school student. The student...
Franklin Hired as County’s New VA Director
WARREN, Pa. – A 28-year military veteran has been selected as Warren County’s next Veteran’s Affairs Director, the County announced in a release on Monday. Brenda Franklin, a retired veteran of the US Air Force, has been hired to fill the role. Chief Clerk Pam Matve had been appointed to fill the position vacated by Delores Stec on Dec. 20, 2022.
Winterfest Returns Feb. 4 With New Wrinkles
CLARENDON, Pa. – Winterfest will have a couple of new events when it returns to Chapman State Park on Feb. 4. The Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry’s John Papalia met with Your Daily Local on Tuesday to explain everything that’s happening at Winterfest 2023. Your...
Pa. archer: 'It was like hitting the lottery' after three months of hunting
Perseverance paid off for a Pennsylvania archer who shot the buck of his lifetime in January. Scott Rodgers, 42, of Lewis Run, McKean County, harvested a trophy 14-point buck with an 18.5-inch inside spread, using his crossbow. He hunted most days during the early archery season, which began in October,...
Harborcreek Township Plans to Revitalize Kmart Plaza on Buffalo Rd.
Harborcreek Township has plans to give the old Kmart Plaza on Buffalo Road new life. On Wednesday morning, Harborcreek supervisors took steps to begin redevelopment in the Kmart Plaza. They are hoping to get an appraisal and an offer to buy the property, supervisors have seen growth in the businesses...
Mobile home catches fire in Mercer County
Firefighters were called shortly before 1 p.m.
Pa. Verizon outage impacting Valley
Verizon customers and cell phone users who use Verizon towers for service have been reporting reception problems or no reception at all.
Propane Truck Accident Leads to Route 89 Shut Down
An accident involving a propane truck forces a busy road North of Wattsburg to shut down for several hours. It happened around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon, on Route 89, between Page Rd. and Hanna Hall Rd. A truck hauling propane lost control and went off the road, propane fumes filled the...
Hunt Thriving in New Role as Environmental Education Director at Chapman
CLARENDON, Pa. – Emily Hunt is settling nicely into her role as Environmental Education Director at Chapman State Park. Hunt took over in December for Jen Moore, who left for another post, and has hit the ground running. “I wanted the Environmental Education Specialist position for a while,” Hunt...
One Person Airlifted, Two Others Rushed to Local Hospital After Ambulance Crashes, Rolls Over on Route 8
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was airlifted and two others rushed to a local hospital after an ambulance crashed into a guide rail and rolled over in Cornplanter Township on Saturday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash took place at 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, January...
Interstate 80 WB open again in Mercer County
A portion of Interstate 80 westbound has reopened after being closed Tuesday night due to a tractor trailer crash and a separate tractor trailer fire. PennDOT announced at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday that the roadway was closed from Exit 15 (Route 19/Mercer) to Exit 4 (Route 760/Route 18/Sharon/Hermitage). A detour was...
Local Woman Escapes Injury After Vehicle Slams into Large Rock
GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman escaped injury after her vehicle left the roadway and collided with a rock along Little Hickory road early Wednesday morning. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Little Hickory Road, in Green Township, Forest County.
The Anna Shelter accepting laundry donations
The Anna Shelter has announced that they are in need of laundry detergent and are accepting donations of all sizes. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, any of their clinics, or shipped to them via Amazon, Walmart or Sam’s Club. The Anna Shelter is located at 1555 E 10th St in Erie and […]
