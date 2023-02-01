Read full article on original website
Related
wortfm.org
Bringing History to the Public with Kacie Lucchini Butcher
Last week, UW-Madison announced a permanent center to expand on the work of the Public History Project. Joining us to talk about the expansion, their recent exhibit Sifting and Reckoning, and the role of public history is Project Director Kacie Lucchini Butcher. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
wortfm.org
Health Council releases report with recommendations for improving health equity
Recent Dane County health report found that the gap between the life expectancy of Black and white women has grown in the past several years. And racial disparities in infant mortality rates, low birthweight and quality of life continue to exist in Dane County. Things like birth bonds, guaranteed income,...
wortfm.org
Josh Walling Running in District 12 Primary Election
We continue our coverage of the spring primary election for District 12 alder with Josh Walling. A carpenter by trade, Walling spoke with WORT Producer Nate Wegehaupt about why he decided to run to represent District 12. The Spring Primary Election takes place on February 21, and the 2023 Spring...
wortfm.org
Julia Matthews Running in District 12 Primary Election
We continue our coverage of the 2023 spring primary election with District 12, on the northeast side of Madison. Home to the Dane County Regional Airports and the future site of the Madison Public Market, this February there will be five candidates on the ballot looking to make it to the general election to serve the district.
wortfm.org
Jimmy the Groundhog Expects More Winter
Six more weeks of winter are in store, according to Sun Prairie’s resident prognosticator. Jimmy the Groundhog and Mayor Paul Esser unveiled the prediction Thursday morning at the 75th Annual Sun Prairie Groundhog Day Prognostication ceremony. WORT Reporter Christopher Cartwright headed down to Sun Prairie to capture some of...
wortfm.org
Blake Alvarenga Running in District 12 Primary Election
We continue our coverage of the 2023 spring primary election tonight by heading to District 12, on the northeast side of Madison. Home to the Dane County Regional Airport and the future site of the Madison Public Market, this February there will be five candidates on the ballot looking to make it to the general election to serve the district.
wortfm.org
Candidates Tackle Housing, Public Safety in First Mayoral Debate
The three candidates appearing on the ballot in the February primary election for Madison Mayor met for the first time last night for a debate hosted by multiple west side neighborhood associations at Sequoya Library. The candidates took on a multitude of issues facing the city, from housing and zoning ordinances, to transportation, to public safety.
wortfm.org
Low-Salt Roads: UW Madison Criticized for Salt Use After Snow Storm
Around nine inches of snow fell on Madison last weekend, and some roads around the city are still snow covered, though by now it’s been packed down and cleared. That’s because the city decided not to salt most of the city’s roadways, and instead plowed and spread sand so cars could still drive through city streets.
wortfm.org
The Future of the Lake Monona Waterfront?
One of the first impressions many visitors to Madison receive is the view of the capital across Lake Monona from John Nolen Drive. Now, a coalition of city and private organizations are considering how to transform and revitalize this iconic waterfront, with goals of better connecting downtown Madison with the Lake Monona waterfront and encouraging recreation.
wortfm.org
Reefer Madness – The Cannabis Show
Today on the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with Tara Wilhelmi and 1neofmani (Breyon Somerville), we’re talking Cannabis. First up, Mona Zhang, state cannabis policy reporter for POLITICO, joins us to talk about the law and the changes happening and coming in state and national policies about cannabis. At the middle, Tony Herman from Quality CBD joins to talk about his story, his business, and the technical details of the CBD industry and products. Finally, Alan Robinson from Herbal Aspect Cannabis Dispensary joins us to talk about his business, medical cannabis and working the law to get the medical impact they need and have a safe environment for people to consume.
wortfm.org
Here’s what’s behind the single-family zoning change
The proposal would affect about one-third of the city of Madison. It would allow more people to live together in places zoned for single-family homes. And the change, say proponents, is aimed at addressing one of Madison’s ongoing crises: a lack of truly affordable housing and a need to increase housing density.
Comments / 0