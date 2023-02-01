ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Pasadena Council OKs natural gas buses, carbon-free policy goal

By Joe Taglieri
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0khFCD_0kYHC9NC00
Vice Mayor Felicia Williams introduces a council resolution declaring a climate emergency and calling for 100% carbon-free electricity in Pasadena by 2030. | Photo courtesy of the city of Pasadena

The Pasadena City Council on Monday approved the purchase of two natural gas buses for the city’s fleet, then passed a resolution declaring a local climate emergency and setting a policy goal of completely carbon-free electricity generation by the end of 2030.

Councilman Tyron Hampton dissented on the bus purchase, noting the addition of carbon-emitting vehicles seemed to contradict Pasadena’s carbon-free aspirations for the next eight years.

“I think that we are talking about 100% renewables, we should be looking at that for all of our purchases,” Hampton said. “The city should be the example of (carbon-free vehicles). Whether it be trash trucks, fire trucks, pickup trucks — at some point we won’t even be able to purchase gas vehicles, so the idea of us purchasing two vehicles this year that are not renewable, I can’t support that. … I can’t support purchasing vehicles that are not electric or fuel cell.”

Officials countered that the city is not yet equipped with infrastructure to accommodate zero-emission transportation.

“We operate renewable natural gas. The replacement of the two vehicles in the immediate future would be renewable natural gas,” said Laura Rubio-Cornejo, Pasadena Director of Transportation. “The proposed replacement plan for next year would include nine renewable natural gas vehicles as well as one battery electric. It’s two years after that where we are looking at being able to have the infrastructure in place to be able to support a zero-emission fleet and start that transition in earnest.”

The council approved a recommendation from its Municipal Services Committee, which discussed the city’s current transportation needs balanced against the goal of an eventual carbon-free fleet.

“One of the biggest challenges we have is we don’t have the facility to fuel these buses,” said Vice Mayor Felicia Williams, chair of the committee. “So even if we did buy them, we wouldn’t have access to hydrogen, which is incredibly expensive and expensive to build out. And we wouldn’t have access to the types of chargers we would need for electric buses.”

Renewable natural gas buses were purchased because the city received a state RNG grant to buy that type of vehicle, Rubio-Cornejo said. For buses that run on electricity of other emission-free energy sources, different sources of funding would be required.

“Every department should be looking at renewables before purchasing any gas-operated cars,” not just the city’s Transportation Department, Hampton said.

In response to similar concerns voiced by committee members, Rubio-Cornejo said her department would seek additional funding to speed-up the transition to emission-free technology.

“This is a top priority,” Rubio-Cornejo said. “The reality is, without the infrastructure in place to charge those vehicles it would make it very difficult to sustain them even if we purchase them.”

The council also adopted a resolution, which the Municipal Services Committee unanimously forwarded, declaring a climate emergency and setting a policy goal to get 100% of Pasadena’s electricity from carbon-free sources.

“This will affect all of the departments and how we do our work as a city and where we are going as a city council,” Williams said.

Councilman Steve Madison drew a round of applause from members of the public in attendance at the council meeting when he highlighted officials’ desire to exceed state air-quality regulators’ “carbon-neutral” policy guidance.

“This is a mandate. … Those wiggle words make me nervous,” Madison said. “Especially on the record that we have here — that they were not advocating carbon-free, they were advocating carbon-neutrality. So, I’d like the record of this evening to be we are committed to carbon-free electricity. …

“This is Pasadena, we’re the home of Cal Tech, JPL and the Carnegie Observatories, the best minds in the country. We don’t want to be just go along, get along. We want to be a leader.”

The resolution directs the city manager to use Pasadena Water and Power’s 2023 strategy process “to plan multiple approaches to transition to the (carbon-free) goal … and to optimize affordability, rate equity, stability, and reliability of electricity while achieving this goal.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scvnews.com

City Reminding Residents of Upcoming Waste Services Changes

As you may be aware, the city of Santa Clarita awarded a new Waste Collection Services Franchise Agreement to Burrtec Waste Industries, with the new agreement becoming effective July 1, 2023 which includes all single-family, multi-family and commercial properties in the City. At the same time, Santa Clarita residents will begin recycling food waste as a part of the organics program state-mandated by Senate Bill 1383. Beginning July 1, 2023, all residential properties will be required to recycle bagged food waste and loose green waste (or yard waste) in their new green, organics cart. Commercial properties that aren’t already participating in a food waste recycling program will be required to start separating this material from their waste stream as well.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kcrw.com

Recent storms are filling up LA area reservoirs, but not just with water

After the recent storms, LA reservoirs in the San Gabriel Mountains are filling up, but not just with water — millions of cubic feet of mud and wilderness debris, too. The roughly century-old water infrastructure system was designed to handle a large influx of stormwater and other unwanted additions, but climate change is forcing LA County to adapt.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Councilman: Fence surrounding Echo Park Lake will be taken down

A chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park Lake that has been criticized by activists will be removed, Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez announced Thursday. The fence was installed following the removal of around 200 people living in encampments in the park in March 2021. Parts of it have since been knocked down several times, including earlier this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2UrbanGirls

Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The city of Inglewood was awarded $407 million towards the Inglewood Transit Connector project from state surplus funds on Jan. 31. “Today’s award supporting the Inglewood Transit Connector will be transformative not just for the City of Inglewood, but for communities throughout the South Bay and Los Angeles County,” said Asm. Tina McKinnor, who represents Inglewood in the state legislature.
INGLEWOOD, CA
beverlypress.com

Metro completes subway tunnels under Beverly Hills

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that tunneling for the Purple Line Extension subway project under Beverly Hills concluded after twin tunneling machines reached the Wilshire/La Cienega station in mid-January. The machines, named Harriet and Ruth, began excavating the tunnels between the Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega stations on April 30, 2020, heading east from Century City. They excavated an average of 35 feet of soil per day, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler said.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HeySoCal

Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon closing this month

The Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon is slated to close for good in a matter of days, leaving about 2,000 workers with uncertain futures — but animal rights activists are saying good riddance to a facility they say tortures and kills thousands of animals every day. Smithfield, in June...
VERNON, CA
HeySoCal

LA council president opposes state legislation on redistricting

City Council President Paul Krekorian Tuesday proposed a resolution calling for the council to oppose an effort in the state legislature to establish an independent redistricting commission in Los Angeles. Senate Bill 52, introduced by state Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, D-Los Angeles, calls for an independent 24-member commission to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report

LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Update: Water usage restricted for all Dist 29 customers from Feb 1 to Feb 2

Updated information: LA County Waterworks District 29 notified the City of Malibu that all District No. 29 customers must restrict water use to essential drinking and sanitation needs Wednesday, February 1, 2:00 PM – Thursday, February 2, 2:00 PM due to a Los Angeles County Public Works project that will impact water supplies. (It was […] The post Update: Water usage restricted for all Dist 29 customers from Feb 1 to Feb 2 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

L.A. Chinatown Firecracker Run now includes bike ride through Pasadena

Avid bike riders will have the chance to participate in the 45th Annual L.A. Chinatown Firecracker Run (LACFR) to be held on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18 and 19, 2023. One of the largest and oldest running races in the U.S., this year’s event incorporates a 40-mile bike ride through Pasadena which starts and ends at the Chinatown Plaza on Broadway. The bike ride route includes Linda Vista Avenue, Woodbury Road, New York Drive, Huntington Drive, Sierra Madre Boulevard, Mission Road, Altadena Drive, among other streets in the San Gabriel Valley. More information is available at firecracker10k.org/bike.
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy