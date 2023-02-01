Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Housing Authority green lights two innovative development projects
The Jacksonville Housing Authority board of commissioners has approved two innovative development projects.
Green Cove Springs development will include restaurant, apartments
The Green Cove Springs City Council has unanimously approved a site plan and developer’s agreement for a new mixed-use development. The 1.2-acre property is located at 310 S. Orange Avenue. The developer is proposing a retail, restaurant, and residential building.
Top commercial sales of the week
Buyer: St. Johns Classical Academy Inc. Seller: Rountree Partners Real Estate Inc. Seller: Karen S. Brown, Jennifer D. Scott and Susan R. Elliot. Type: 32 unit time shares at Grande Villas at World Golf Village Condominium. Buyer: Vacation Trust Inc. Seller: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. DUVAL. $823,033. Jacksonville. Type: Three...
Flying Fish Taphouse looking to fill 30 jobs, opening in North Jacksonville at the end of the month
A new restaurant and microbrewery is opening just down the street from the Jacksonville International Airport.
Loop Restaurant to open in World Golf Village
The Loop Restaurant announced Feb. 1 it plans to open several new restaurants, including a location in World Golf Village in St. Augustine, but is closing a 33-year-old store in Orange Park. The franchise will close the restaurant at 1550 Wells Road on Feb.15. Until closing, customers can find 10%...
Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023
Orange Park Mall is opening six new stores in early spring, bringing the 950,000-square-foot shopping center to nearly 100 percent occupied. Each shop is expected to open by the end of March.
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park location
An Orange Park restaurant is closing its doors after being in business for more than three decades. The Loop Pizza Grill on Wells Road will serve its final Oreo ice cream shake on Feb. 15.
UNF professor says corporate landlords to blame for affordable rental housing crisis in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rental prices are rapidly increasing in Duval County, making it tough for renters to find affordable housing in Jacksonville. Professor of Sociology at the University of North Florida, Dr. David Jaffee, started the Jax Rental Housing Project last year. He said institutional investors are to blame for the rental housing crisis in Jacksonville.
FIS seeks permit to add Pet Paradise to its Brooklyn headquarters garage
Fidelity National Information Services confirms it wants to prepare space for a Pet Paradise Resort and Day Spa at the financial technology services company’s Brooklyn headquarters. Jacksonville-based FIS applied to the city for permitting review of an estimated $1.5 million project to add the pet care center. Pet Paradise...
Catullo’s Italian in Jacksonville named to Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants of 2023
A Jacksonville restaurant has made it on Yelp’s list of the Top 100 U.S. Restaurants of 2023.
Sulzbacher seeking $28 million in tax credit financing for Enterprise Village
Sulzbacher is piecing together federal and state financing for its estimated $46 million Enterprise Village affordable housing and homelessness services project in Northwest Jacksonville. Nonprofit President and CEO Cindy Funkhouser said by email Jan. 30 that Sulzbacher applied for $28 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Low-Income...
All lanes now open on University between Powers and Philips after accident
At 4:21 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that all eastbound and westbound lanes on University Boulevard between Powers Avenue and Philips Highway are closed due to a traffic accident.
Report: FIS cut 2,600 jobs, including 1,000 contractors
Fidelity National Information Services Inc., which is undergoing a corporate review including cost cutting under new CEO Stephanie Ferris, has eliminated 2,600 jobs in recent weeks, according to a Feb. 2 Bloomberg News report. The cuts included about 1,000 contractors for the Jacksonville-based company known as FIS, according to the...
Flagler Health+ and UF Health begin work toward 2023 merger
Flagler Health+ and UF Health announced Feb. 2 they have entered into a nonbinding letter of intent to create a partnership to provide health care in Duval, Flagler, St. Johns, Clay and Putnam counties. UF Health announced the agreement in a news release on its website. The hospitals will engage...
FDOT progressing with $194M Jax interstate and bridge project
The interstate was last widened in 1999. It would be polite to call what’s going on among the interstates in downtown Jacksonville a complicated mess, but that mess is part of the process in improving traffic in the area. So goes the work for the Florida Department of Transportation...
Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus
Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
YLS Chili Cook-Off: The perfect blend of heat and heart
The Jacksonville Bar Association Young Lawyers Section Annual Chili Cook-off is back for its 13th year from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Riverside Arts Market under the Fuller Warren Bridge along Riverside Avenue. There are many benefits to serving on the YLS board. My favorite is...
‘We continue to invest in the campus,’ Johnson & Johnson Vision executive says
Johnson & Johnson Vision faced challenges in 2022, including supply issues that limited growth in sales of its Acuvue-brand contact lens. However, the Jacksonville-based subsidiary of the medical products giant still increased contact lens revenue by 9.6% last year, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations on international sales. “We’re a...
City reviewing permit for $74 million Mayo phase of its integrated oncology building
Construction reviews continue for the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building at the health care system’s Jacksonville campus at 4500 San Pablo Road S. Site work has begun and the city issued a construction permit Nov. 22 for the almost $76.3 million foundation and shell of the building on the Mayo Clinic in Florida campus.
Gas line break fuels traffic jam on Atlantic Boulevard at St. Johns Bluff Road
Crews were working to fix a gas line break Wednesday afternoon that caused a large traffic backup on Atlantic Boulevard eastbound. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was at the scene, detouring drivers at St. Johns Bluff Road. Crews from TECO Gas were also on scene. Shortly before 4 p.m., the...
