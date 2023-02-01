ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Buyer: St. Johns Classical Academy Inc. Seller: Rountree Partners Real Estate Inc. Seller: Karen S. Brown, Jennifer D. Scott and Susan R. Elliot. Type: 32 unit time shares at Grande Villas at World Golf Village Condominium. Buyer: Vacation Trust Inc. Seller: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. DUVAL. $823,033. Jacksonville. Type: Three...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Loop Restaurant to open in World Golf Village

The Loop Restaurant announced Feb. 1 it plans to open several new restaurants, including a location in World Golf Village in St. Augustine, but is closing a 33-year-old store in Orange Park. The franchise will close the restaurant at 1550 Wells Road on Feb.15. Until closing, customers can find 10%...
ORANGE PARK, FL
First Coast News

UNF professor says corporate landlords to blame for affordable rental housing crisis in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rental prices are rapidly increasing in Duval County, making it tough for renters to find affordable housing in Jacksonville. Professor of Sociology at the University of North Florida, Dr. David Jaffee, started the Jax Rental Housing Project last year. He said institutional investors are to blame for the rental housing crisis in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

FIS seeks permit to add Pet Paradise to its Brooklyn headquarters garage

Fidelity National Information Services confirms it wants to prepare space for a Pet Paradise Resort and Day Spa at the financial technology services company’s Brooklyn headquarters. Jacksonville-based FIS applied to the city for permitting review of an estimated $1.5 million project to add the pet care center. Pet Paradise...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sulzbacher seeking $28 million in tax credit financing for Enterprise Village

Sulzbacher is piecing together federal and state financing for its estimated $46 million Enterprise Village affordable housing and homelessness services project in Northwest Jacksonville. Nonprofit President and CEO Cindy Funkhouser said by email Jan. 30 that Sulzbacher applied for $28 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Low-Income...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Report: FIS cut 2,600 jobs, including 1,000 contractors

Fidelity National Information Services Inc., which is undergoing a corporate review including cost cutting under new CEO Stephanie Ferris, has eliminated 2,600 jobs in recent weeks, according to a Feb. 2 Bloomberg News report. The cuts included about 1,000 contractors for the Jacksonville-based company known as FIS, according to the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Flagler Health+ and UF Health begin work toward 2023 merger

Flagler Health+ and UF Health announced Feb. 2 they have entered into a nonbinding letter of intent to create a partnership to provide health care in Duval, Flagler, St. Johns, Clay and Putnam counties. UF Health announced the agreement in a news release on its website. The hospitals will engage...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

FDOT progressing with $194M Jax interstate and bridge project

The interstate was last widened in 1999. It would be polite to call what’s going on among the interstates in downtown Jacksonville a complicated mess, but that mess is part of the process in improving traffic in the area. So goes the work for the Florida Department of Transportation...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus

Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

YLS Chili Cook-Off: The perfect blend of heat and heart

The Jacksonville Bar Association Young Lawyers Section Annual Chili Cook-off is back for its 13th year from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Riverside Arts Market under the Fuller Warren Bridge along Riverside Avenue. There are many benefits to serving on the YLS board. My favorite is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

‘We continue to invest in the campus,’ Johnson & Johnson Vision executive says

Johnson & Johnson Vision faced challenges in 2022, including supply issues that limited growth in sales of its Acuvue-brand contact lens. However, the Jacksonville-based subsidiary of the medical products giant still increased contact lens revenue by 9.6% last year, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations on international sales. “We’re a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

