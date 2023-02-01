Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs development will include restaurant, apartmentsJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Green Cove Springs woman arrested for drug possession, drug trafficking chargesZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park locationJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Police Department investigating spray paint vandalism around townZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record
Report: FIS cut 2,600 jobs, including 1,000 contractors
Fidelity National Information Services Inc., which is undergoing a corporate review including cost cutting under new CEO Stephanie Ferris, has eliminated 2,600 jobs in recent weeks, according to a Feb. 2 Bloomberg News report. The cuts included about 1,000 contractors for the Jacksonville-based company known as FIS, according to the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
River City Landing apartments sold for $30.88 million
The River City Landing apartments at 2681 University Blvd. N. sold Jan. 27 for $30.88 million. The 320-unit community is across the street from Jacksonville University. The buyer is J&B Kochen LLC of Hollywood, Florida, through 2681 University Blvd. LLC. The seller is Toro Real Estate Partners of Jericho, New...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today: UPS Terminal to add $6.43 million conveyor system at 4420 Imeson Road
Terra Costa Homeowners Association Inc., 3152 Parador Way, contractor is Purple Heart Pools Inc., swimming pool renovation, $30,000. Alluvium at eTown, 11100 Domain Drive, contractor is LaCour Construction Co., new swimming pool, $361,602. Aventon Highgrove, 11849 Palm Bay Parkway, contractor is LaCour Construction Co., new swimming pool, $332,847. Condominiums. Windsor...
Jacksonville Daily Record
West Shore Home renovating at Jacksonville International Tradeport
The city issued a permit Jan. 24 for West Shore Home to renovate office space at its warehouse and training center in Jacksonville International Tradeport in North Jacksonville. Lay Duckworth Construction is the contractor for the $329,045 project for almost 5,500 square feet of space in the almost 35,000-square-foot building...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Buyer: St. Johns Classical Academy Inc. Seller: Rountree Partners Real Estate Inc. Seller: Karen S. Brown, Jennifer D. Scott and Susan R. Elliot. Type: 32 unit time shares at Grande Villas at World Golf Village Condominium. Buyer: Vacation Trust Inc. Seller: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. DUVAL. $823,033. Jacksonville. Type: Three...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Riverplace Capital Management, Inc. restructures company for future growth
In a significant organizational restructuring to position the company for the future, Founder and CEO of Riverplace Capital Management, Inc., (Riverplace. Capital) Peter Bower announced the formation of a new executive management team comprised of Scott Wohlers and Mark Ross, promoted to Co-President. Mr. Bower. announced these changes to position...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Whataburger to Southside and Baymeadows
The city issued a permit Jan. 24 for Persons Services Corp. of Mobile, Alabama, to build a double-drive-thru Whataburger prototype at 8325 Southside Blvd. at a cost of almost $2.4 million. The 3,214-square-foot building is on an acre at southeast Southside Boulevard and Baymeadows Road between Walgreens and AutoZone. Agent,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Loop Restaurant to open in World Golf Village
The Loop Restaurant announced Feb. 1 it plans to open several new restaurants, including a location in World Golf Village in St. Augustine, but is closing a 33-year-old store in Orange Park. The franchise will close the restaurant at 1550 Wells Road on Feb.15. Until closing, customers can find 10%...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Permit issued for Jacksonville’s first Mandola’s Italian Kitchen in Mandarin
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is closer to opening in Mandarin now that the city issued a permit Feb. 1 for the $1.5 million build-out of the concept, which has its roots in Texas and Florida. RPC General Contractors Inc. of Atlantic Beach is the contractor for the project to renovate...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus
Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
Jacksonville Daily Record
YLS Chili Cook-Off: The perfect blend of heat and heart
The Jacksonville Bar Association Young Lawyers Section Annual Chili Cook-off is back for its 13th year from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Riverside Arts Market under the Fuller Warren Bridge along Riverside Avenue. There are many benefits to serving on the YLS board. My favorite is...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Waffle House wants to build along North Main Street
Waffle House wants to build a 38-seat diner on undeveloped property behind Popeyes and a Circle K gas station and convenience store in North Jacksonville. The 1.08-acre site is off Outback Drive at northeast North Main Street and Duval Station Road near River City Marketplace. Waffle House of Norcross, Georgia,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sulzbacher seeking $28 million in tax credit financing for Enterprise Village
Sulzbacher is piecing together federal and state financing for its estimated $46 million Enterprise Village affordable housing and homelessness services project in Northwest Jacksonville. Nonprofit President and CEO Cindy Funkhouser said by email Jan. 30 that Sulzbacher applied for $28 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Low-Income...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Flagler Health+ and UF Health begin work toward 2023 merger
Flagler Health+ and UF Health announced Feb. 2 they have entered into a nonbinding letter of intent to create a partnership to provide health care in Duval, Flagler, St. Johns, Clay and Putnam counties. UF Health announced the agreement in a news release on its website. The hospitals will engage...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Freeman names committee members in LeAnna Cumber, JEA probe
City Council President Terrance Freeman named the four members of a Special Investigatory Committee that will probe Council member LeAnna Cumber’s possible links to the 2019 attempt to sell JEA. Council member Rory Diamond will chair the committee with Vice Chair Nick Howland and members Sam Newby and Michael...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Volunteers needed to help low-income clients
“If you want to be a true professional, you will do something outside yourself, something that makes life better for people less fortunate.”. The late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. February is the shortest month of the year, but what a difference you could make in the lives...
Jacksonville Daily Record
‘We continue to invest in the campus,’ Johnson & Johnson Vision executive says
Johnson & Johnson Vision faced challenges in 2022, including supply issues that limited growth in sales of its Acuvue-brand contact lens. However, the Jacksonville-based subsidiary of the medical products giant still increased contact lens revenue by 9.6% last year, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations on international sales. “We’re a...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Melina Buncome wins The Florida Bar Pro Bono Award
Assistant Public Defender Melina Buncome is one of 21 attorneys recognized for outstanding volunteer service, receiving The Florida Bar Pro Bono Service Award for the 4th Judicial Circuit at a ceremony Jan. 26 at the state Supreme Court in Tallahassee. Buncome is director of Problem-Solving Courts in the Public Defender’s...
Jacksonville Daily Record
From the Bench: Duval County Judge Michael Bateh
My brother, Abraham Bateh, inspired me to become a lawyer. At a young age, I became fascinated with the judicial process. While working with my brother during the summer months, I accompanied him on many occasions to the courthouse and witnessed the process in action. From visiting the different courtrooms...
Comments / 0