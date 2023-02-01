ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KLTV

Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard police. The unidentified boy was first reported missing around 6:00 p.m. Authorities found the teen shortly after midnight with the use of a drone. EMS checked out the teen, who didn’t...
BULLARD, TX
KTRE

Deep East Texas experiencing standing flood waters in ice storm aftermath

An East Texas family is working through a struggle that's hard to imagine. Their twin girls,...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

FM 2087 in Gregg County closed after train accident

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has announced that part of FM 2087 is closed because of a train accident. Officials said that the part of FM 2087 by the railroad tracks will be closed until further notice and that drivers should find an alterative route. This story will be updated when […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler church’s warming center takes in power outage victims

An East Texas family is working through a struggle that's hard to imagine. Their twin girls,...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after crash on icy bridge near Quitman

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was severely injured Wednesday morning after a crash on FM 2088 between FM 14 and FM 312 near Quitman. Officials with the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department said “the driver was not using enough caution while crossing an ice cover bridge.” This resulted in the driver losing control, and […]
QUITMAN, TX
KLTV

Icy conditions cause damage to trees, homes around Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Across East Texas, ice is weighing down trees and limbs. In some cases, it’s causing them to come down onto homes. Around 9:15 a.m., neighbors say a woman was inside her house in the 1100 block of Amherst Drive when a tree came down. While the woman was shaken up and scared, she is OK. Tyler firefighters responded to make sure there were no injuries.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Authorities search for Smith County man accused of involvement in criminal enterprise ring

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Pct. 4 Constable's Office is searching for a local man accused of being involved in a multi-county organized criminal enterprise ring. Donovan Meynard Williams, 51, of Tyler, is wanted for an engaging in organized criminal activity charge on a $450,000 bond. The constable's office said he is one of several people involved in a large criminal enterprise ring.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sinkhole in Longview causing traffic to be rerouted

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole in Longview is causing traffic to be rerouted. According to officials, the sinkhole is in the 500 block of South High St between Nelson and Marion in Longview. Longview officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route at this time. KETK will update this post as more information […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Update from scene of pedestrian struck by train in Lufkin

LUFKIN, TX
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Formation of sinkhole in Longview shuts down portion of High Street

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report that a sinkhole has formed on High Street. The hold formed in the 500 block of South High Street. It’s specifically between Nelson and Marion. Both northbound and southbound lanes are being diverted, so police say drivers should seek alternative routes around this area.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler family overcomes challenges to care for conjoined twin girls

The loss of power has forced many East Texans to find a way to live through...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Train strikes 18-wheeler in Longview, blocks FM 2087

LONGVIEW, TX
LONGVIEW, TX

