TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Across East Texas, ice is weighing down trees and limbs. In some cases, it’s causing them to come down onto homes. Around 9:15 a.m., neighbors say a woman was inside her house in the 1100 block of Amherst Drive when a tree came down. While the woman was shaken up and scared, she is OK. Tyler firefighters responded to make sure there were no injuries.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO