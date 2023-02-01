Read full article on original website
cbs19.tv
No injuries after truck semi-trailer knocks train off tracks at Old Kilgore Highway in Gregg County crossing
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A truck semi-trailer caused a train to stop in its tracks in Gregg County Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The railroad tracks will be closed at Farm-to-Market 2087 (Old Kilgore Highway) until further notice due to a train accident, the Gregg County Sheriff's Office said.
Longview PD directing traffic at North Eastman and Hollybrook, signals out
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department has announced that officers are conducting traffic at North Eastman Road and Hollybrook Drive because of broken signal lights. According to the Longview Police Department, the traffic lights are flashing red in all directions. Authorities ask that drivers seek an alternative route.
Man accused of breaking into storage units wanted by Sulphur Springs police
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Sulphur Springs officials are asking for public assistance in identifying a man who broke into two storage units. On Jan. 30, at approximately 1:05 a.m., the man forced entry into two storage unit buildings at 750 Wildcat Way in Sulphur Springs, according to Sulphur Springs officials. The man allegedly removed […]
VIDEO: Child injured after truck was allegedly involved in hit and run
WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Winnsboro Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding a truck involved in a hit and run in which a child sustained injuries. On Jan 30, at approximately 1:40 p.m., a white Chevrolet pickup truck turned right onto Taylor Drive and while turning, accelerated quickly and ended up hitting a […]
KLTV
Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard police. The unidentified boy was first reported missing around 6:00 p.m. Authorities found the teen shortly after midnight with the use of a drone. EMS checked out the teen, who didn’t...
KTRE
Deep East Texas experiencing standing flood waters in ice storm aftermath
FM 2087 in Gregg County closed after train accident
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has announced that part of FM 2087 is closed because of a train accident. Officials said that the part of FM 2087 by the railroad tracks will be closed until further notice and that drivers should find an alterative route. This story will be updated when […]
KLTV
Tyler church’s warming center takes in power outage victims
1 injured after crash on icy bridge near Quitman
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was severely injured Wednesday morning after a crash on FM 2088 between FM 14 and FM 312 near Quitman. Officials with the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department said “the driver was not using enough caution while crossing an ice cover bridge.” This resulted in the driver losing control, and […]
KLTV
Icy conditions cause damage to trees, homes around Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Across East Texas, ice is weighing down trees and limbs. In some cases, it’s causing them to come down onto homes. Around 9:15 a.m., neighbors say a woman was inside her house in the 1100 block of Amherst Drive when a tree came down. While the woman was shaken up and scared, she is OK. Tyler firefighters responded to make sure there were no injuries.
Authorities search for Smith County man accused of involvement in criminal enterprise ring
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Pct. 4 Constable's Office is searching for a local man accused of being involved in a multi-county organized criminal enterprise ring. Donovan Meynard Williams, 51, of Tyler, is wanted for an engaging in organized criminal activity charge on a $450,000 bond. The constable's office said he is one of several people involved in a large criminal enterprise ring.
KLTV
Longview health manager gives tips about how long unrefrigerated food will last during power outage
Sinkhole in Longview causing traffic to be rerouted
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole in Longview is causing traffic to be rerouted. According to officials, the sinkhole is in the 500 block of South High St between Nelson and Marion in Longview. Longview officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route at this time. KETK will update this post as more information […]
KTRE
Update from scene of pedestrian struck by train in Lufkin
KTRE
Formation of sinkhole in Longview shuts down portion of High Street
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report that a sinkhole has formed on High Street. The hold formed in the 500 block of South High Street. It’s specifically between Nelson and Marion. Both northbound and southbound lanes are being diverted, so police say drivers should seek alternative routes around this area.
KLTV
Tyler family overcomes challenges to care for conjoined twin girls
Documents: Tyler man arrested after police seize 16 roosters, equipment used cockfighting
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man was arrested Tuesday after police officers found 16 injured roosters and many items related to cockfighting, including steel spurs and a ledger used to track supplement injections, according to arrest documents. Roberto Ray Duran, 21, was charged with two counts of cockfighting (space,...
KLTV
WebXtra: Train strikes 18-wheeler in Longview, blocks FM 2087
KSLA
Flood water recedes in Harrison County; roads reopen almost everywhere
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Over the course of a few days, approximately 40 roads were underwater in Harrison County due to flooding, but as of Feb. 2, most roads have reopened. Although multiple roads have opened again, Buck Sherrod Road near the Comstock Oil and Gas Facility is still...
KLTV
WebXtra: Driving on South Broadway during the severe weather conditions
