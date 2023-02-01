A slew of television programs canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery are getting a second life on the free streaming services Roku and Tubi. When Warner Bros. Discovery announced it was ending HBO Max shows such as Westworld, it came with the news that the company was looking to license its content out for FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) channels. While we wait to see if Warner Bros. Discovery launches its own FAST offering, at least some of your favorite TV shows can be found at other companies. "As a company with the largest film and TV library in the industry, we have a unique opportunity to increase our addressable market and drive real value, and we plan to move quickly," WBD CEO David Zaslav said in November.

