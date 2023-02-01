Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
ComicBook
Harley Quinn Confirmed to Continue Under DC Studios
Tuesday was a huge day for DC fans with DC Studios announcing the first half of the DC Universe's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, but while there were several new film and television projects to get excited about, co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran also had some news about existing projects as well — including Harley Quinn. At the press event outlining the slate, Gunn and Safran were asked about the fate of the fan-favorite HBO Max animated series and Gunn made it clear that Harley's adventures will be continuing.
DC Co-CEO Peter Safran Backs Decision to Scrap ‘Batgirl’ Movie: ‘That Film Was Not Releasable’
James Gunn and Peter Safran are preparing to reboot the DC Universe under a single shared timeline with a stronger focus on quality control. It is because of that focus on quality that Safran says he supported the move made by Warner Bros. Discovery to shelve the completed HBO Max movie “Batgirl.”
DC Studios head says ‘Batgirl’ was ‘not releasable’ and says management made the right decision by axing the completed film that cost $90 million
Actress Leslie Grace had been slated to play Batgirl in the unreleased film. Development of DC’s revamped cinematic universe is well underway after a series of underperforming projects and an inconsistent creative direction. But one of DC’s last most criticized decisions before its leadership was reorganized last October may have been justified, according to one of the studio’s new creative leads.
Jason Momoa on DC Meeting With James Gunn: ‘I’ll Always Be Aquaman’ and Might Play ‘Other Characters, Too’
“I’ll always be Aquaman,” Jason Momoa proclaimed at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance. Momoa is at the Park City festival as the narrator of the new documentary “Deep Rising,” which investigates organizations that are extracting metals from the deep seafloor. Momoa recently met new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran to talk about his future in the DC Universe, in which he’s played Aquaman in several movies. “It’s very, very wonderful,” Momoa said of the meeting. “I’m in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I’m doing. We got...
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
‘Peacemaker’ Spinoff Series ‘Waller’ With Viola Davis A Go, ‘Doom Patrol’ Creator Jeremy Carver Joins As Scribe
Far from a surprise, DC co-Chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran confirmed that Waller, the spinoff of their Suicide Squad HBO Max series Peacemaker, was one of the first TV shows they’ll be hatching under their new DC universe, Chapter One, “Gods and Monsters.” Related Story James Gunn & Peter Safran Unveil Big DC Plan With New Movies For Batman & Robin, ‘Swamp Thing’, ‘The Authority’; ‘Lanterns’ TV Series & More Related Story 'Batman II', James Gunn's 'Superman: Legacy' Get Release Dates As DC Plan Revealed Related Story DC Bosses "Didn't Fire" Henry Cavill; Talk Fate Of Robert Pattinson, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa,...
James Gunn on ‘Shazam’ Star Zachary Levi’s Anti-Pfizer Tweet: ‘I Can’t Change Plans’ Just ‘Because an Actor Says Something I Don’t Agree With’
Zachary Levi has been facing backlash on social media ever since he posted an anti-Pfizer tweet on Jan. 29. Responding to a Twitter user who wrote, “Do you agree or not that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?” Levi posted, “Hardcore agree.” Many social media users have interpreted Levi’s post as being anti-vaccine, giving the actor and Warner Bros. a potential press tour obstacle as “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” gears up for its March release date. James Gunn, the new co-head of DC Studios, was asked to weigh in on Levi’s tweet during a press event on the...
EW.com
James Gunn says Doom Patrol and Titans cancellations came before his DC reign
HBO Max announced this week that the current fourth seasons of Doom Patrol and Titans will be their last — but James Gunn has assured fans that he had nothing to do with it. The news that both shows are getting the ax may not have come as a big surprise to many viewers who've been watching their most recent episodes, given that their storylines have felt like they're building to some sort of climactic finale.
Vera Miao Boards ‘The Lighthouse Witches’ Series Adaptation As Showrunner; Project Comes From The Picture Company & Studiocanal
EXCLUSIVE: The series adaptation of C.J. Cooke’s supernatural family novel The Lighthouse Witches has moved a step closer to fruition after Two Sentence Horror Stories creator Vera Miao boarded the project. Miao, who created The CW drama series, which ran for three seasons, will create and serve as showrunner on the series, which comes from The Picture Company and Studiocanal. It is the latest television project for The Picture Company, which is behind feature films including Gunpowder Milkshake and Sam Taylor-Johnson’s A Million Little Pieces. The company is also working with Studiocanal and Entertainment 360 on a scripted series adaptation of art documentary The...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Suicide Squad’ developer vows to never work for DC again if James Gunn upholds controversial casting strategy
After a long wait, yesterday James Gunn unveiled his and co-leader Peter Safran’s plans for a connected DC Comics vision across film, television, and gaming in the coming years. A few of the projects were familiar, some were surprising, and one aspect of the envisioned continuity is a sore spot with many of the genre’s best actors.
Henry Cavill Was ‘Dicked Around by a Lot of People,’ James Gunn Says of Superman Actor’s DC Limbo
DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn spoke about former Superman actor Henry Cavill’s exit as the Man of Steel at the DCU presentation on the Warners lot on Monday, clarifying that he and co-CEO Peter Safran didn’t fire Cavill and adding that the “Man of Steel” actor was unfortunately “dicked around by a lot of people.”
Courtenay Valenti Nears Deal at Amazon, Sources Say
Veteran film executive Courtenay Valenti has found her next post. The Warner Bros. alum is near a deal at Amazon, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Valenti is expected to take a top role at MGM’s film studio, a job that’s been vacant for months. On Sept. 2, Warner Bros. announced Valenti would be leaving her role as president of production and development at the end of October. She spent 33 years with the studio, rising to her most recent role under former studio head Toby Emmerich. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Legend of Vox Machina' EPs on Season 2, Adapting...
UTA Taps Paul Wachter and Ceci Kurzman to Join Board of Directors
Main Street Advisors CEO Paul Wachter and Nexus Management Group founder Ceci Kurzman have joined UTA’s board of directors, the agency announced Thursday. Wachter will serve as the board’s chairman. “The addition of Paul and Ceci, with their web of expertise in entertainment and technology, finance and corporate...
Paramount+ Follows Other Streamers in Removing Several Original Series From Platform
Paramount+ has followed other streamers like HBO Max in removing some of its original programming off the platform, including the likes of Jordan Peele’s “The Twilight Zone” reboot and “The Real World: Homecoming New York.” The news comes two days after Paramount announced that Showtime would be undergoing a rebrand and merging with Paramount+’s premium service later this year.
ComicBook
Westworld and Other Warner Bros. Shows To Stream Free at New Homes
A slew of television programs canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery are getting a second life on the free streaming services Roku and Tubi. When Warner Bros. Discovery announced it was ending HBO Max shows such as Westworld, it came with the news that the company was looking to license its content out for FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) channels. While we wait to see if Warner Bros. Discovery launches its own FAST offering, at least some of your favorite TV shows can be found at other companies. "As a company with the largest film and TV library in the industry, we have a unique opportunity to increase our addressable market and drive real value, and we plan to move quickly," WBD CEO David Zaslav said in November.
Dave Bautista says he will not be playing Bane in James Gunn's DC movies: 'He's starting from scratch'
"I don't think at this point in my career that I can bring justice to Bane anymore," the 54-year-old actor admitted to Insider.
‘The Batman Part II’ Sets 2025 Release Date as Part of Newly Branded ‘DC Elseworlds’ Projects
Robert Pattinson’s Batman return is set as Warner Bros. has announced Matt Reeves’ “The Batman Part II” will open in theaters on Oct. 3, 2025. Additional information, including a plot synopsis, remains under wraps for now. James Gunn and Peter Safran confirmed “The Batman Part II” release date during a press event on the Warner Bros. lot on Jan. 30. While Gunn and Safran are developing a new DC Universe, which includes the 2025 theatrical release “Superman: Legacy,” Reeves’ “The Batman Part II” will remain a standalone property and fall under the newly branded “DC Elseworlds” category. Gunn announced that...
James Gunn Updates The Status Of Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, And More In The Rebooting DC Universe
James Gunn has provided a few updates about where Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and more stand in the DC Universe.
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Battle ‘Teen Wolf’ for Most-Streamed Movie Bragging Rights | Chart
Behind the star-studded ”You People,“ J-Lo’s “Shotgun Wedding” spurs Amazon’s Prime Video to its best week of the year. More than a few people checked out “You People” last weekend, with the new Netflix rom-com earning bragging rights as the most-streamed movie in the U.S., according to Whip Media’s latest movie ranker, which draws on data from users of TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
35K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0