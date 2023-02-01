Read full article on original website
U.S. Oil Is Replacing Russian Crude In EU Markets
As the EU contends with the lack of Russian crude oil as a result of its restrictions on crude oil imports and the G7's price ceiling on Russian crude oil, the amount of U.S. crude oil being exported to Europe has increased significantly in recent months. And it is expected...
Fitch Expects $95 Oil In 2023
Fitch Solutions has reiterated its oil price forecast for this year at $95 per barrel of Brent crude, citing China’s quicker-than-expected reversal of zero-Covid policies and slow production growth. “On the demand side, prospects for growth have improved, following the earlier-than-expected easing of Covid-19 containment measures in Mainland China,”...
OPEC’s Oil Production Drops In January As Saudi Arabia Cuts Output
OPEC’s crude oil production fell in January by around 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) due to cuts by top producer Saudi Arabia which may have been steeper than the Kingdom’s quota, a survey carried out by Bloomberg showed on Thursday. The entire OPEC-13 organization saw crude oil production...
Oil Prices Inches Higher As Traders Await A Rebound In Chinese Demand
Oil is on course for a second straight week of losses, with investors hoping for clearer signs of recovering fuel demand in China to offset an economic slump across the West. Both major benchmarks were little changed in Friday morning’s early trading, with Brent Crude down 0.23 percent at $81.98 per barrel, while WTI Crude is down 0.29 percent at $75.66 per barrel.
Global Energy Transition Fuels Boom In Specialty Steel Demand
The global energy transition is fueling a spike in specialty steel demand. India is looking to capitalize on this emerging market while reducing its dependence on materials from Japan and South Korea. New steel technologies require significant R&D, but a few countries, including India, are already ahead in the race.
Colorado Regulator Suspends Oil Company’s Ability To Operate Wells
Colorado’s oil and gas regulator, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, or COGCC, suspended one company’s ability to sell or transport oil and gas for six months, along with suspending its ability to operate its 1,00 wells. K.P. Kauffman, operating in the Denver-Julesberg Basin, has found itself...
Asia’s Oil Imports Hit Record High Despite Drop In Chinese Demand
Crude oil imports into Asia hit an all-time high in January, rising by 11% from December, despite lower arrivals into China, data from Refinitiv Oil Research cited by Reuters showed on Thursday. Asia’s total crude oil imports jumped by 11.1% month over month to 29.13 million barrels per day (bpd)...
U.S. LNG Exports Drop As Domestic Demand Climbs
Exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) out of the United States dropped by 5% in January compared to December amid higher U.S. demand in colder weather, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon cited by Reuters. U.S. exporters sent out 95 cargoes with 6.84 million tons of LNG on board in...
LNG Prices May Have Plunged, But A Rebound Is On The Horizon
Spot LNG prices have plummeted in recent weeks due to lower demand from both Europe and Asia. Low prices mean price-sensitive LNG customers in south Asia, such as Bangladesh, Thailand, and India, are now returning to the spot market. A return of strong buying from China this year would lift...
Turkey: Oil Product Tankers Must Have Insurance From February 6
Turkey will require tankers carrying petroleum products through the Turkish straits to have a valid Protection and Indemnity (P&I) insurance cover as of February 6, a day after the EU embargo on seaborne imports of Russian oil products comes into effect. The EU hopes to have in place price caps...
U.S. Oil Majors Are Outperforming Their European Counterparts
1. US Oil Majors Pull Ahead of Their European Peers. - As European oil companies press ahead with their renewable energy projects and adapt to continent-wide windfall taxes, US oil majors have been outperforming their peers in the high-price environment of the past 12 months. - While Shell’s 2022 net...
Global Battery Demand Is Soaring, But Supply Is Lagging Behind
There is an undeniable need for more electric batteries to be produced in line with the growing global demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and electronic devices. But companies are repeatedly falling behind on their production aims due to a multitude of challenges, from supply chain constraints caused by the Covid pandemic to lithium shortages in the face of rising demand. Costs have soared in recent years, in response to these challenges, and many once-promising startups have failed in their attempt to weather the storm and come out the other side triumphant. Now, the U.S. believes that battery shortage is a threat to its national security, as its green transition could be endangered if not enough batteries are delivered. So, just how dire is the situation?
Russia’s Oil And Gas Revenues Slump 46% Year-Over-Year
Russia’s budget revenues from oil and gas plunged in January by 46% compared to the same month last year due to the sanctions on Russian oil exports, which led to a slump in the price of Russia’s flagship crude grade. Russian budget revenues from energy sales – including...
EU Launches LNG Reference Price For Its Gas Market Correction Mechanism
The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) launched on Wednesday the first global assessment of the price of LNG to prepare for the start of the EU gas market correction mechanism that will include a price cap in case prices exceed certain levels. ACER published on...
Why Canadian Oil & Gas Will Remain Hot In 2023
Last year, the U.S. energy sector emerged as the class valedictorian after it finished strongly in the green, the only of the country’s 11 market sectors to pull off the feat. Indeed, the sector’s popular benchmark, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLE) finished the year with a 53% gain, with most Big Oil stocks putting up impressive returns. For instance, Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) rocketed 73.6%; Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) returned 50.5% while ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) was up 68.8%.
Russia Considers Brent-Based Oil Tax To Limit Its Losses
Russia is considering taxing its oil firms based on the price of Brent – instead of its flagship grade Urals – to limit the fallout on the Russian budget revenues due to the widening discount of Urals to Brent, Russian daily Kommersant reported on Friday, quoting sources. Russia...
Europe’s Gas Prices Set For 6% Weekly Gain As Cold Weather Closes In
Europe’s benchmark gas prices were set to post a 6% weekly gain on Friday, the biggest gain since early December, due to expected colder temperatures in eastern and southern Europe next week. Around noon in Amsterdam on Friday, the TTF price, Europe’s benchmark, had risen by 2.9% on the...
U.S. Refiners To Scale Back Capacity Utilization After Record 2022
Following record utilization last year, U.S. refiners expect to have lower capacity operating in the first quarter of this year, due to a heavy maintenance season. After operating at over 90% for most of 2022, the largest U.S. refiners now see their first-quarter utilization below 90%, and analysts expect refinery capacity utilization to be between 85% and 89% at the beginning of 2023, Reuters notes.
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Crude oil prices fell on Friday afternoon following reports of strong U.S. jobs data, with WTI crashing by more than 2.5% to $73.88. The U.S. January jobs report indicates that the jobs market is stronger than expected, with employers adding 517,000 in January. This compares to economists that had expected employers had added 185,000 jobs in January.
Oil Prices Set For Another Weekly Loss As Sentiment Shifts
After rallying at the start of the week, oil prices have offset their gains and are about to end the week with another loss as U.S. inventory data and rising doubts about the speed of China’s economic recovery shift sentiment. According to Quantum Market Intelligence, the weekly drop is...
