FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission CemeteryJustina PriceCoweta, OK
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is RelocatingJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
Jersey Giant: Bixby state champion football player, wrestler ready to go add even more gold
By Mike Moguin Photo of Jersey Robb by Bixby Athletics website The morning after helping Bixby win its eighth state football championship in nine years, Jersey Robb had already moved on to wrestling, working out with the team and preparing for his first match of the season. Just 12 hours ...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Men’s Basketball falters in Tulsa, shocks Wichita State
After the 20-point loss the Green Wave suffered against the Houston Cougars on Jan. 17, the Green Wave were able to bounce back. Tulane faced the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes in an important American Athletic Conference matchup. Entering this game, Tulane was 12-6 and one of the top teams in the...
eufaulaindianjournal.com
University of Oklahoma offers scholarship to Checotah’s Elijah Thomas
University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables stopped by Checotah High School to offer sophomore receiver Elijah Thomas a scholarship to play for the Sooners.Thomas was the McIntosh County Democrat Co-Offensive Player of the Year.The sophomore receiver/ DB and kick returner had another great season at Checotah. He led the team in receiving with 54 receptions for 951 yards and 13 touchdowns.Oklahoma’s offer makes three for Thomas as he has already received offers from the University of Arkansas and Oklahoma State Thomas is also a three sport athlete as he plays basketball and competes in track.
KOKI FOX 23
Former NBA star’s restaurant moving into former WPX building
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is getting a new restaurant and filling a void in a largely vacant downtown building. Fixins Soul Kitchen plans to move into the first floor of the building near MLK and Cameron. The massive building was originally built for WPX Energy but the company ended...
okcfox.com
Tulsan to appear on Jeopardy! game show
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsan will be appearing on an episode of Jeopardy! this week. Patti Palmer is a bookseller and retired teacher from right here in Tulsa, according to her contestant profile. She will appear with Aaron Bola, an emergency medicine doctor from New York, this Wednesday,...
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa teacher leader responds to state superintendent's comments on breaking up of TPS
A local leader in education responds to the idea that Tulsa Public Schools should be carved up. Speaking in Atoka on Monday, The Tulsa World reported State Superintendent Ryan Walters floated a proposal that TPS should be broken up into smaller districts to improve performance. Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President...
Ascension St. John Owasso Hospital Opens New ICU And Progressive Care Unit
People in Owasso will now have the option to stay closer to home if they end up in the ICU. Hospital officials at the Ascension St. John Owasso Hospital cut the ribbon on their $8 million new ICU and Progressive care unit Monday morning. Cathy Cunningham, the Chief Nursing Officer,...
insideradio.com
Property Owner Warned As FCC Tracks Rare Midwest Pirate To Tulsa.
The Federal Communications Commission issued 21 notices to landlords of alleged pirate radio operators during all of 2022 and it expects to step up its enforcement in the coming months. Its latest warning is not going to one of the hot spots for pirates, like New York or San Francisco, but rather Tulsa, OK.
Legendary Tulsa DJ Billy Parker tells decades of stories in new book
A hit musician, many Tulsans remember Billy Parker as the voice on KVOO. He was named DJ of the Year multiple times by both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association.
KOKI FOX 23
USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition
TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
KOKI FOX 23
Truck slides off side of Tulsa parking garage
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are warning drivers to be careful on the roads, even though the ice is thawing. Police posted a photo to its Facebook page of a truck the slid on ice and went over the side of a parking garage. “This truck was not trying...
Smithonian
S.E. Hinton Is Tired of Talking About ‘The Outsiders.’ No One Else Is
In late October 2022, a big-time streaming star returned to the city where it all began for him. Ralph Macchio (most recently of “Cobra Kai” fame) was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to promote his memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me. Hosted by Magic City Books, the live conversation in the Art Deco auditorium at Will Rogers High School featured another pop culture icon: S.E. Hinton, the writer whose teenage words would forever be emblematic of young adult literature and whose most famous creation, The Outsiders, helped launch Macchio’s career some 40 years earlier.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police detective laid to rest
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a detective was laid to rest after he died from a year-long battle with cancer in January. TPD said 39-year-old Officer William Hays was laid to rest Wednesday morning at a funeral service at South Lakewood Baptist Church. Hays was...
KTUL
Tulsa City Council denies Midnight Rodeo club's nuisance appeal
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Residents of the Regency Park neighborhood in east Tulsa were fighting for peace and quiet at Wednesday night's city council meeting. Neighbors have said the nightclub, Midnight Rodeo, is so loud it's impacting their quality of life. Since then, the night club has found itself with a nuisance violation.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
kggfradio.com
Multi Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville Kills One
The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash. Police records show the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening when a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany. Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid into a minivan.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested for Shooting Man in the Face with BB Gun
A Bartlesville man was arrested on January 26th for assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit, Ricky Lewis was parked in a green SUV which the victim mistook as someone he knew, that was parked in front of the victim’s house. When the victim attempted to make contact with the driver, Lewis pointed a firearm at the victim’s face.
news9.com
Flo's Diner Expanding In Tulsa, Serving BBQ And Mexican Food
A Tulsa diner is opening a new restaurant focused on barbeque and Mexican food. Flo's Burger Diner has faced setbacks from vandals the past few years, but the owner is ready for this next step. Just down the road from Flo's Burger Diner near 11th and Lewis is where the...
kggfradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested in Montgomery County
A Bartlesville man flees a sheriff's deputy but is arrested in rural Montgomery County. On Sunday at around 9:40pm, a patrol deputy was traveling south on Highway 75 near Bolton. A vehicle driving north was clocked driving 108mph in a 65mph zone. The deputy attempted to pull over the driver but they failed to stop for the deputy. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle finally came to a stop.
KTUL
15-year-old girl arrested, accused of murdering 16-year-old in Broken Arrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police announced Thursday they have arrested a 15-year-old in the murder of a 16-year-old in January. Ky'Leigh Shaw is accused in the homicide of a 16-year-old near 51st and 145th on January 24. The victim was found in the street, unresponsive with a...
