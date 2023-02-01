Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Wallace basketball sweeps Sutherland
SUTHERLAND — Trey Robertson led all players with 22 points as the Wallace boys basketball team defeated Sutherland 53-35 on Thursday in Sutherland. Kyler Flaming followed with 11 points for Wallace, while Riley Strawder added 10. Harmon Johnsen led Sutherland with 18 points, and JT Lantis scored 10. “I...
North Platte Telegraph
Six North Platte athletes sign letters of intent Wednesday
South Dakota State head coach Jimmy Rogers called Kolten Tilford before the school announced Rogers as the next head coach to let Tilford know that the role for the North Platte senior wasn’t going to change. In fact, Tilford may have an opportunity to make an impact sooner than...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for February 3
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. Jane F. Kucera, 90, of Kearney, formerly of North Platte, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world after…
knopnews2.com
January 2023 becomes snowiest on record for North Platte and Valentine
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National Weather Service Office in North Platte has reported that both North Platte and Valentine had their snowiest Januarys on record in 2023. The month also marked the third snowiest month overall for North Platte and sixth for Valentine, however, temperatures were cooler than...
klkntv.com
Rural southwest Nebraska road temporarily closed due to ‘large’ cattle herd
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Drivers in southwest rural Nebraska might have seen some traffic delays on Tuesday thanks to a “large” cattle herd. The Chase County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the intersection of Highway 61 and 727 Road would be closed as the herd moves across the highway.
North Platte's Golden Spike Tower, Visit North Platte receive Neb. Tourism grants
Nebraska Tourism announced grant awards totaling $769,334 in the Community Impact and Tourism Marketing Grant program's combined application cycle. The Commission received a total of 88 applications this grant cycle requesting $1,450,200.61 in funding. “The grant programs are designed to encourage communities in all corners of the state to market...
knopnews2.com
Preparations underway for 10th annual Crowns and Gowns
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This Friday will begin the 10th annual Crowns and Gowns event in North Platte. More than 2,000 unique prom dresses are put on display for the weekend, giving girls all over the state and the surrounding states, the opportunity to shop for prom. With this...
Meet the Rouseys: Practicality, Functionality, and Heterosis
Sponsored - North Platte, Ne - From his earliest memories of growning up on a Lincoln County dairy farm, Tyrell Rousey always knew he wanted to be a cattleman. Rousey was heavily involved in livestock judging in college, and after graduating he began internships for local cattlemen, eventually working for Berger’s Herdmasters between North Platte & Stapleton as manager of the program after college. After being with Berger’s Herdmasters program for 15 years, the opportunity to lease the Berger cowherd and ranch was presented and has since transitioned to Rousey SimAngus, LLC.
News Channel Nebraska
Water line break in West Sidney
SIDNEY -- City workers are busy on a water line break that occurred at about 21st Avenue and Illinois Street this afternoon. City Manager David Scott said residents and businesses should expect a disruption in water service while the line is being repaired. He added most businesses in the area have been notified.
North Platte Telegraph
Golden Spike Tower gets 2nd-largest Nebraska Tourism grant statewide
Three North Platte organizations lead west central Nebraska tourism groups or attractions receiving a combined $110,172 in new grants from Nebraska Tourism, the state government’s tourism promotion agency. The Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center’s $45,782 award not only led the region but was also the second-largest grant among...
North Platte Telegraph
Feel free to recycle your pizza boxes from now on in North Platte
Guess what: One of those Top 10 lists on just about everything says Nebraska is a Top 10 state for … recycling pizza boxes. Better yet: You’re now welcome to do likewise in North Platte. The Paper and Packaging Board, a manufacturer-supported recycling advocacy group based in McLean,...
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
Alex Gurciullo receives second liver transplant
Alex Gurciullo looked death in the eye and, despite a nearly yearlong battle, has managed to overcome through a second liver transplant. In speaking about her own health issues, Gurciullo brings organ donation to the forefront. She wants to get across the importance for people to think about signing organ donor cards. So many people need organs, she said, and it is a difficult process to find a match.
Box Butte Co. RSVP, NCAP to hold mobile food pantry
Alliance – Box Butte County RSVP will be hosting a mobile food pantry in conjunction with Northwest Community Action Partnership and Food bank for the Heartland on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. This is a free program which distributes food to families in Alliance, serving...
North Platte man accused of borrowing car, refusing to return it
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man is facing drug and theft allegations after allegedly borrowing a vehicle and refusing to return it. On Tuesday, at around 12:31 a.m., it was reported to police that Richard Valentine, 55, had been allowed to borrow a vehicle. However, the caller reported that he refused when he was asked to return the car. Police said he continued to drive the vehicle around town.
North Platte Telegraph
Ag transition planning workshop is Monday in Stapleton
Nebraska Extension in Logan County will host a succession and transition planning workshop for farmers and ranchers in Stapleton from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at the Logan County Fairgrounds, 24 Ave. 70. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
City of Alliance explains how snow removal operates, maintained
A few facts about maintaining the city streets. City crews maintain 183 lane-miles of streets, providing sweeping, moving snow and general maintenance. 1. Five dump trucks with plows. 2. One wheel loader (makes openings in windrow to allow traffic flow and pushes piles created by paddle scrapers) 3. One road...
