Slidell, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

neworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints legend Marques Colston launches One Dream Academy to benefit student-athletes in the greater New Orleans area

Alongside the New Orleans Saints Social Unification and Youth Football Development departments, Saints Legend Marques Colston today announced the launch of One Dream Academy, a mentorship and enrichment program that gives high school athletes unprecedented access to a network of information, mentorship, support, and resources to help them grow and develop as leaders – in their sports and beyond.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Krewe of Titans parade will be biggest yet

SLIDELL, La. — The first major Northshore parade of the season is almost here, and it will be the Krewe of Titans’ biggest yet. “17 marching bands, 23 floats,” Krewe President Toni Gebbia described, “dance groups from around Slidell and surrounding areas.”. And beyond. For the...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Bayou St. John cottage is loaded with light and with character for $1.6M

The historic neighborhood of Bayou St. John is architecturally one of the most eclectic and interesting areas of the Crescent City. From Creole cottages to Craftsman havens, antebellum manses to contemporary conversions, the area is a mélange of styles, with a selection of eateries and grocers close at hand. City Park and the verdant spaces around Bayou St. John are within easy walking distance.
CREOLE, LA
wbrz.com

Southern University student dead after crash on I-110 Monday night

BATON ROUGE - A Southern University senior was killed in a wreck on I-110 near the college's campus late Monday night. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said Reginald Elloie, 23, died in the crash, which happened on the interstate near Scenic Highway around 9 p.m. Southern University said Elloie...
BATON ROUGE, LA
biloxinewsevents.com

Kellie’s Has The Best And Biggest Sandwiches In Mississippi

The po’boy may have gotten its start in New Orleans, but this special restaurant in Picayune might be giving the Crescent City a run for its po’boy money. Serving up some of the biggest sandwiches in Mississippi, Kellie’s Poor Boys is a local favorite for a reason. Swing by and give them a try!
PICAYUNE, MS
NOLA.com

Body found along Slidell area road identified by St. Tammany Coroner

A man who was found dead near Slidell early Monday morning has been identified by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office as 57-year-old Chris Warren, according to a news release. He was a Slidell resident. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office received a call that a body had been discovered...
SLIDELL, LA
KPEL 96.5

New Orleans Claims Mexican Restaurant Has Best Burger

New Orleans people are talking about a Mexican restaurant that has a burger that's so good, many claim it's the best in the city and the state. When you're in the mood for a burger, a Mexican restaurant is probably not the first place you think of. In New Orleans, you'd probably name places like Clover Grill, Port of Call, Lee's, The Camellia Grill, and Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar as establishments for great burgers. But if you live in New Orleans, you might add a name to that list—Tacos & Beer!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

St. Bernard Parish seeks to intervene in suit to block Port Nola's proposed container facility

St. Bernard Parish is seeking to intervene in a lawsuit that aims to block the Port of New Orleans’ planned $1.5 billion container ship terminal in Violet. The parish’s motion to join the 2021 suit will be heard Thursday in state court in Chalmette. It was filed last week by St. Bernard Parish District Attorney Perry Nicosia’s office, which represents the parish government.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold on west bank. See where, winning numbers.

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store on the west bank, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Discount Depot, 4800 Westbank Expressway, in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers in Monday's drawing, along with the Powerball. It wasn't immediately clear...
MARRERO, LA

