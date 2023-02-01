Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay Opens First New Orleans LocationMadocNew Orleans, LA
King Cake bread pudding: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
French Quarter Festival to celebrate its 40th anniversary in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Holy Cross scores goals in bunches to eliminate Shaw from postseason
The cold and rainy conditions that descended upon the New Orleans area early Thursday could have hindered No. 5 Holy Cross in its Division II bidistrict playoff game against No. 28 Shaw. Instead, the Tigers flexed their muscles and scored eight goals in the first half to down the Eagles...
Video: John Ehret football players sign to play college ball
John Ehret football players make their commitments and head coach Reggie Rogers speaks about the importance of Signing Day 2023.
Brother Martin holds ceremony for 7 football signees on National Signing Day
Several Crusaders are taking their talents to the college football ranks after signing their national letters of intent Wednesday.
Rummel’s Ashton Stamps signs with LSU
At Archbishop Rummel on Wednesday, Ashton Stamps joined two other Raiders seniors in signing letters of intent on National Signing Day.
neworleanssaints.com
New Orleans Saints legend Marques Colston launches One Dream Academy to benefit student-athletes in the greater New Orleans area
Alongside the New Orleans Saints Social Unification and Youth Football Development departments, Saints Legend Marques Colston today announced the launch of One Dream Academy, a mentorship and enrichment program that gives high school athletes unprecedented access to a network of information, mentorship, support, and resources to help them grow and develop as leaders – in their sports and beyond.
The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Louisiana and the good she has done for the community.
At Warren Easton High School, there’s a classroom with a New Orleans view
Check out how these NOLA students are ready to check you in.
Krewe of Titans parade will be biggest yet
SLIDELL, La. — The first major Northshore parade of the season is almost here, and it will be the Krewe of Titans’ biggest yet. “17 marching bands, 23 floats,” Krewe President Toni Gebbia described, “dance groups from around Slidell and surrounding areas.”. And beyond. For the...
NOLA.com
Port of South Louisiana finally releases appraisal for its $445M bid to buy Avondale site
The Port of South Louisiana has disclosed the appraisal it used to come up with a price tag of $445 million to buy the former Avondale shipyard site, a figure that raised eyebrows among regional port officials and politicians when the deal was announced last month. The valuation, commissioned by...
Loyola Maroon
Neutral Ground owners left “heart broken,” starts GoFundMe to find new location for coffee shop
Caroline Williams, known by most as Phant, broke down in tears last Thursday when she was greeted at the door by someone who mistook her for the realtor of the building where her beloved coffeeshop Neutral Ground is housed. Williams said they weren’t told when they had to go or...
NOLA.com
East Jefferson property transfers for Jan. 12-19, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in East Jefferson Parish from West Jefferson property transfers for Jan. 12-19, 2023. Data is compiled from public records. Colonial Club Drive 372: B&A Properties LLC to Colonial Club 372 LLC, $217,000. Hickory Ave. 1908: Chayanit K. Nissen to 1908 Hickory LLC, $320,000.
NOLA.com
$40,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Metairie: See where, winning numbers
A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Metairie is worth $40,000, Louisiana Lottery officials said Thursday. The ticket was sold at West Metairie Shell, 5900 West Metairie, and was a winner in Tuesday's drawing. It matched the four white balls, the Mega Ball and the Megaplier. The winning numbers in...
Panic ensues after puppy stolen from Lakeview during home invasion
"Toby's personality is really laidback, almost like a cat. He's not a rambunctious puppy, he's calm and personally I love that. He calms me down," Elston said.
NOLA.com
Bayou St. John cottage is loaded with light and with character for $1.6M
The historic neighborhood of Bayou St. John is architecturally one of the most eclectic and interesting areas of the Crescent City. From Creole cottages to Craftsman havens, antebellum manses to contemporary conversions, the area is a mélange of styles, with a selection of eateries and grocers close at hand. City Park and the verdant spaces around Bayou St. John are within easy walking distance.
wbrz.com
Southern University student dead after crash on I-110 Monday night
BATON ROUGE - A Southern University senior was killed in a wreck on I-110 near the college's campus late Monday night. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said Reginald Elloie, 23, died in the crash, which happened on the interstate near Scenic Highway around 9 p.m. Southern University said Elloie...
biloxinewsevents.com
Kellie’s Has The Best And Biggest Sandwiches In Mississippi
The po’boy may have gotten its start in New Orleans, but this special restaurant in Picayune might be giving the Crescent City a run for its po’boy money. Serving up some of the biggest sandwiches in Mississippi, Kellie’s Poor Boys is a local favorite for a reason. Swing by and give them a try!
NOLA.com
Body found along Slidell area road identified by St. Tammany Coroner
A man who was found dead near Slidell early Monday morning has been identified by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office as 57-year-old Chris Warren, according to a news release. He was a Slidell resident. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office received a call that a body had been discovered...
New Orleans Claims Mexican Restaurant Has Best Burger
New Orleans people are talking about a Mexican restaurant that has a burger that's so good, many claim it's the best in the city and the state. When you're in the mood for a burger, a Mexican restaurant is probably not the first place you think of. In New Orleans, you'd probably name places like Clover Grill, Port of Call, Lee's, The Camellia Grill, and Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar as establishments for great burgers. But if you live in New Orleans, you might add a name to that list—Tacos & Beer!
NOLA.com
St. Bernard Parish seeks to intervene in suit to block Port Nola's proposed container facility
St. Bernard Parish is seeking to intervene in a lawsuit that aims to block the Port of New Orleans’ planned $1.5 billion container ship terminal in Violet. The parish’s motion to join the 2021 suit will be heard Thursday in state court in Chalmette. It was filed last week by St. Bernard Parish District Attorney Perry Nicosia’s office, which represents the parish government.
NOLA.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold on west bank. See where, winning numbers.
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store on the west bank, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Discount Depot, 4800 Westbank Expressway, in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers in Monday's drawing, along with the Powerball. It wasn't immediately clear...
Comments / 0