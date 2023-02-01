Read full article on original website
What State College area residents told PA House Speaker Mark Rozzi’s listening group
Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) is continuing to hear from people about how the chamber should operate over the next two years. Their message has been clear: the public should have a greater say in policymaking. Rozzi was elected as a compromise candidate by a House that is narrowly...
Pa. GOP groups holding events with organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies in 2020
A Republican activist who organized the “Stop the Steal” rallies in Harrisburg in 2020 and has been linked to right-wing fringe groups will be headlining several Pennsylvania GOP events over the next week. Scott Presler will make stops in Delaware County on Saturday, Butler County on Feb. 6,...
Special elections in 3 local districts Feb. 7 will determine control of Pennsylvania House
PITTSBURGH — Voters in three Pittsburgh area state house districts will decide in next Tuesday's special election who will fill vacant seats to represent them in the Pennsylvania House. Their choices on Feb. 7 will determine which party has the majority in the state house and whether Democrats keep...
Gov. Shapiro Did Something This Morning That Only Two of His Gubernatorial Predecessors Have Done
Early this morning, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took action on a high-profile matter that every single former Commonwealth governor has sidestepped but two. Ryan Deto explained in Trib Live.
Shapiro administration orders 2,300 state employees to return to the office
What’s new: About 2,300 state government employees, many of whom had been working a hybrid schedule allowing them to work remotely, will now be reporting to the office at least three days a week under a new Shapiro administration policy to take effect on March 6. Who it affects:...
5 takeaways from Spotlight PA’s event on Pa.’s fragmented local governments
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. A December Spotlight PA investigation detailed how the government of Tioga, a small borough in...
Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are declaring victory in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in a heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania.The Republican candidate, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, led Democrat Patricia Lawton by a more than two-to-one margin in preliminary returns from Tuesday's special election.Once results are certified, Culver will be sworn in to the Senate in late February and will bring the 50-seat chamber to a full complement with a 28-22 Republican majority, Senate Republicans leaders said.Culver will fill the seat of former Sen. John Gordner, who resigned Nov. 30 to become a staff...
Chick-fil-A; unlimited flights; snow geese: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Remember when Chick-fil-A felt like such a rare thing in central Pennsylvania? It was nearly seven years ago when fans camped out outside the new location in Swatara Township, hoping for a chance at free food for a year. It was just the second Chick-fil-A in the Harrisburg region. But...
Pa. GOP House leader irate after staffer locked out of his office, accuses Speaker Rozzi of ‘breach of trust’
* This story has been updated to include comments from House Speaker Mark Rozzi. The partisan rancor that has left the Pennsylvania House of Representatives essentially on lockdown is showing no letup.
Pa. lawmakers reintroduce proposal to give parents child identification kits
Parents and guardians would be responsible for storing the collected information, which does not enter a national or state database. The post Pa. lawmakers reintroduce proposal to give parents child identification kits appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Resolution for conservation corridors study to be reintroduced in House
It would assist state agencies, such as the Game Commission and Department of Transportation in their efforts to manage wildlife habitat, limit forest fragmentation, and plan connectivity and crossings, “as well as maintain and enhance Pennsylvania as one of the nation’s top destinations for outdoor recreation tourism,” the Jan. 30 memo reads. The post Resolution for conservation corridors study to be reintroduced in House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering circle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Narbeth reported watching and photographing a hovering, shiny, circle-shaped object at 10:57 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Special election to fill state Senate seat to be held Tuesday
Harrisburg, Pa. — A special election to fill a state Senate seat vacated by John Gordner will be held tomorrow. Gordner, who served three decades in the state House and Senate, resigned Nov. 30 to join the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Republican nominee and state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, who currently represents Pennsylvania's 108th District, will face off against Democratic nominee Patricia Lawton, a speech pathologist from Columbia County. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The 27th Senate District encompasses parts of Luzerne County including the boroughs of Conyngham, Nescopeck, Shickshinny and the townships of Huntington, Nescopeck, Salem, and Sugarloaf. The district also includes all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, and Snyder counties.
Pennsylvania House adjourns, package of constitutional amendments won’t appear on the May ballot
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives adjourned on January 24, 2023, affecting a package of three constitutional amendments that could have appeared on ballot for May 16, 2023. According to the Department of State, the Pennsylvania General Assembly needed to have the amendments passed by Friday, January 27, to appear on...
Governor Shapiro Orders U.S. & Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Erie County EMT
Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie & Mercer counties to fly at half-staff. The flags will fly at half-staff in honor of EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington, who died in the line of duty. The flags will be...
Pennsylvania Republicans Must Solve the Suburban Puzzle
Political pundits rate Pennsylvania among the swing states. Reviewing the Keystone map, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are overwhelmingly Democratic strongholds. Rural Pennsylvania – what political pundits call the “T” – has always been Republican and now has gone super-red. So, the critical battle concerns Philadelphia’s suburbs, with about 22% of the state’s registered voters, and higher turnout than other areas.
Pennsylvania towns plug budgets with fines
(The Center Square) – Local governments bring in billions of dollars from fines and fees across the country annually – and Pennsylvania localities collected more than $202 million in 2020, a new analysis shows. Some townships and boroughs receive so much that the revenue is a significant source to balance the budget. The Reason Foundation analysis used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to see what fines and fees were...
New state policy halts Bushy Run reenactment
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new state policy has put a Westmoreland County tradition on hold. New guidelines have halted the annual reenactment of the Battle of Bushy Run. The event is held in August at the Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township. The battle was part of Pontiac's War in 1763 between British troops and Native Americans.
Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources buys two islands
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) confirmed the purchase of two islands on the Susquehanna River for $160,000 last month. The purchase was fueled by the islands' potential for public outdoor recreation and conservation, as well as the scenic views. "[The islands] are...
