Harrisburg, Pa. — A special election to fill a state Senate seat vacated by John Gordner will be held tomorrow. Gordner, who served three decades in the state House and Senate, resigned Nov. 30 to join the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Republican nominee and state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, who currently represents Pennsylvania's 108th District, will face off against Democratic nominee Patricia Lawton, a speech pathologist from Columbia County. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The 27th Senate District encompasses parts of Luzerne County including the boroughs of Conyngham, Nescopeck, Shickshinny and the townships of Huntington, Nescopeck, Salem, and Sugarloaf. The district also includes all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, and Snyder counties.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO