Tampa, FL

Oracle

South Florida overpowers East Carolina in dominant victory

Despite nearly giving up a double-digit lead, a strong first half performance carried USF to a 71-63 victory over ECU Wednesday night. The win marks the Bulls’ (10-13, 3-7 AAC) second season victory over the Pirates (11-12, 2-8 AAC). USF also snapped a two-game conference losing streak after 79-76 and 82-80 heartbreaks against Temple on Jan. 25 and SMU on Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
Oracle

‘Female athletes are growing our reputation’: Castor, women’s athletics honored at USF Stampede for Women’s luncheon

USF Athletics chose to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day with its second annual Stampede for Women luncheon, which took place on Wednesday in the Corral. Members across all women’s athletics were in attendance and the joyous occasion gave recognition to everyone who has a role in the female athletic programs for the Bulls.
TAMPA, FL
WNCT

Ayden-Grifton welcomes Cornwell back as football coach

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome back. That was the headline on a Twitter post that Ayden-Grifton High School used in announcing the return of Paul Cornwell as the head football coach on Thursday. Cornwell announced his resignation on Feb. 7, 2020. He had been the head football coach since 2005, sporting a 132-65 record. He […]
GRIFTON, NC
WRAL News

Greene Central sophomore Isaiah Campbell adds UNC offer

Snow Hill, N.C. — Greene Central High School sophomore defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell has added the University of North Carolina to his already impressive list of offers. This offer follows previous in-state offers from UNC Charlotte, East Carolina, NC State, Elon, and Campbell University. Campbell (the player) also has an out-of-state offer from Old Dominion.
SNOW HILL, NC
neusenews.com

Online rumors put to rest over Texas Rangers recent press release

A flurry of social media posts in response to a Texas Rangers news article has local people questioning the security of Wood Ducks baseball in Kinston. Established in 2017, and currently in a 12 year contact with the City of Kinston to play at Grainger Stadium, the Wood Ducks are a focal point of tourism and entertainment.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Minges family makes leadership gift to ECU Athletics campaign

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A campaign at ECU Athletics is benefiting from a large donation. ECU announced that the Minges family has made a leadership gift to the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. We’re told that the gift was presented by Jeff Minges, president and CEO of Minges Bottling...
GREENVILLE, NC
constructiondive.com

Florida GC files for Chapter 11

A Tampa, Florida-based general contractor is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection citing challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic including severe material and labor shortages and supply chain delays. Matcon Construction Services filed the paperwork in U.S. District Court on Jan. 20 due to its “insurmountable debt load” stemming from...
TAMPA, FL
WNCT

More of U.S. 70 in Craven County to be upgraded

NEW BERN, N.C. -– Another segment of an important corridor in eastern North Carolina will be upgraded to interstate standards, thanks to a $242 million state contract awarded last week. The N.C. Department of Transportation will improve 6.4 miles of U.S. 70 roughly between Thurman Road and the Havelock Bypass, as this blue line on a […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Nikita Rodman

Nikita H. Rodman is the owner and operator of Washington’s Divine Sister’s Beauty Salon, an establishment which prides itself on helping clients look their best for any occasion. “There’s nothing better than helping someone that comes into my shop wanting to look their best,” Rodman says. “There are...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Lenoir Co. missing teenager found

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old who was missing from Lenoir County has been found. Jocelyn Vasquez was last on Wednesday at North Lenoir High School. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said where she was found.
WNCT

Lenoir County intersection to become all-way stop

LA GRANGE, N.C. – An all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads. State transportation crews are scheduled to make the traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 55 and N.C. 903 south of La Grange. The work will start around 8 a.m. and be completed by lunchtime, weather permitting. Currently, drivers […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Housing developments coming to Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -The Town of Winterville is growing. There are nine development projects either under construction or preparing for construction to start. It’s all being done to match the steady population growth of that part of Pitt County. Economic Development Coordinator for the Town of Winterville, Stephen Penn, said Pitt County’s growth is a […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Former New Bern mayor speaks from the heart

NEW BERN, Craven County — Former New Bern mayor Dana Outlaw learned an important lesson four months ago: take care of your heart. Outlaw suffered a cardiac arrest last year at 68 years old. The former mayor sat down with NewChannel 12's Valentina Wilson for his first interview about his heart attack and shared an important message for heart month. Here are some of his quotes and thoughts from the interview:
NEW BERN, NC

