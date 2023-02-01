Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905MadocTampa, FL
Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Greek Chicken GyrosRidley's WreckageTarpon Springs, FL
Greek Tsatziki DressingRidley's WreckageTarpon Springs, FL
Florida Mom Found Dead in the SUV with her babycreteTampa, FL
Related
Oracle
South Florida overpowers East Carolina in dominant victory
Despite nearly giving up a double-digit lead, a strong first half performance carried USF to a 71-63 victory over ECU Wednesday night. The win marks the Bulls’ (10-13, 3-7 AAC) second season victory over the Pirates (11-12, 2-8 AAC). USF also snapped a two-game conference losing streak after 79-76 and 82-80 heartbreaks against Temple on Jan. 25 and SMU on Sunday.
Oracle
‘Female athletes are growing our reputation’: Castor, women’s athletics honored at USF Stampede for Women’s luncheon
USF Athletics chose to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day with its second annual Stampede for Women luncheon, which took place on Wednesday in the Corral. Members across all women’s athletics were in attendance and the joyous occasion gave recognition to everyone who has a role in the female athletic programs for the Bulls.
Ayden-Grifton welcomes Cornwell back as football coach
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome back. That was the headline on a Twitter post that Ayden-Grifton High School used in announcing the return of Paul Cornwell as the head football coach on Thursday. Cornwell announced his resignation on Feb. 7, 2020. He had been the head football coach since 2005, sporting a 132-65 record. He […]
Greene Central sophomore Isaiah Campbell adds UNC offer
Snow Hill, N.C. — Greene Central High School sophomore defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell has added the University of North Carolina to his already impressive list of offers. This offer follows previous in-state offers from UNC Charlotte, East Carolina, NC State, Elon, and Campbell University. Campbell (the player) also has an out-of-state offer from Old Dominion.
WITN
North Pitt’s Ni’Jay Lee Celebrates ECSU football scholarship with friends and family
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - National Signing Day is Wednesday for high school football players but they started celebrating a day early at North Pitt. Ni’Jay Lee the Panthers star wide receiver is heading to play for Elizabeth City State next year. He said staying home is nice and he never thought he would be a college football player.
neusenews.com
Online rumors put to rest over Texas Rangers recent press release
A flurry of social media posts in response to a Texas Rangers news article has local people questioning the security of Wood Ducks baseball in Kinston. Established in 2017, and currently in a 12 year contact with the City of Kinston to play at Grainger Stadium, the Wood Ducks are a focal point of tourism and entertainment.
Plan outlined for new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark, redevelopment
The Rays unveiled plans for a new ballpark that will be built near the current one as well as plans for a massive redevelopment project that includes affordable housing, office space and retail.
WITN
Minges family makes leadership gift to ECU Athletics campaign
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A campaign at ECU Athletics is benefiting from a large donation. ECU announced that the Minges family has made a leadership gift to the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. We’re told that the gift was presented by Jeff Minges, president and CEO of Minges Bottling...
publicradioeast.org
Community college enrollment continues to decline in eastern North Carolina, nationwide
Two-year colleges nationwide have been coping with declining enrollments since around 2010. Research shows that, at that time, the Great Recession ended and the national unemployment rate began falling from about 10 percent to around 5 percent. Craven Community College President Ray Staats said that’s true in North Carolina as...
constructiondive.com
Florida GC files for Chapter 11
A Tampa, Florida-based general contractor is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection citing challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic including severe material and labor shortages and supply chain delays. Matcon Construction Services filed the paperwork in U.S. District Court on Jan. 20 due to its “insurmountable debt load” stemming from...
Oracle
Changing the community: Rain Smith honors community service through medicine
Freshman health sciences major Rain Smith was born with a servant’s heart, according to her mother Xochee Smith. Having grown up in the church, Smith said her daughter was destined to honor her faith and community through her work. By the time she graduated high school, Smith had amassed...
Under new management, Bistro 252 is looking to bring healthy options to New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – With all these options, Bistro 252 is ready to treat New Bern to something new. When Tammy West and her brother, Terrell Southerland, decided to go into business together, one of the first things that was decided was the menu. Located at 3515 Trent Rd, Ste 6 in New Bern, […]
More of U.S. 70 in Craven County to be upgraded
NEW BERN, N.C. -– Another segment of an important corridor in eastern North Carolina will be upgraded to interstate standards, thanks to a $242 million state contract awarded last week. The N.C. Department of Transportation will improve 6.4 miles of U.S. 70 roughly between Thurman Road and the Havelock Bypass, as this blue line on a […]
roanokebeacon.com
Where are they now? Nikita Rodman
Nikita H. Rodman is the owner and operator of Washington’s Divine Sister’s Beauty Salon, an establishment which prides itself on helping clients look their best for any occasion. “There’s nothing better than helping someone that comes into my shop wanting to look their best,” Rodman says. “There are...
WITN
Lenoir Co. missing teenager found
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old who was missing from Lenoir County has been found. Jocelyn Vasquez was last on Wednesday at North Lenoir High School. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said where she was found.
WITN
Neuse River bridges replacement project slightly ahead of schedule
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A state project to replace two bridges over the Neuse River in Lenoir County is ahead of schedule. Back in August of 2021, the state closed the two bridges on Hardy Bridge Road, south of La Grange. The bridges, one long one that crossed the...
Lenoir County intersection to become all-way stop
LA GRANGE, N.C. – An all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads. State transportation crews are scheduled to make the traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 55 and N.C. 903 south of La Grange. The work will start around 8 a.m. and be completed by lunchtime, weather permitting. Currently, drivers […]
Housing developments coming to Winterville
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -The Town of Winterville is growing. There are nine development projects either under construction or preparing for construction to start. It’s all being done to match the steady population growth of that part of Pitt County. Economic Development Coordinator for the Town of Winterville, Stephen Penn, said Pitt County’s growth is a […]
wcti12.com
Former New Bern mayor speaks from the heart
NEW BERN, Craven County — Former New Bern mayor Dana Outlaw learned an important lesson four months ago: take care of your heart. Outlaw suffered a cardiac arrest last year at 68 years old. The former mayor sat down with NewChannel 12's Valentina Wilson for his first interview about his heart attack and shared an important message for heart month. Here are some of his quotes and thoughts from the interview:
WITN
Man accused of shooting at three Pitt County bail bondsmen gets prison time
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for trying to kill three Pitt County bail bondsmen who barricaded himself in a Goldsboro apartment back in 2021 has gotten a plea deal. Deanta Beamon pleaded guilty Monday in Pitt County to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Comments / 0