New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
49ers requesting permission to interview Steve Wilks signals Texans close with DeMeco Ryans
How close are the Houston Texans to hiring DeMeco Ryans as their next coach? Just ask the San Francisco 49ers. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the 49ers have requested permission to interview former Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator opening. Wilks led the Panthers to...
Arrest Warrant Issued for Bengals RB Joe Mixon
An arrest warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon.
4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback options for 2023 season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are right back to square one following Tom Brady’s retirement announcement. Coming off a disappointing 9-8
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Report: Panthers, Frank Reich Request To Interview Jaguars’ Assistant Jim Bob Cooter
Jim Bob Cooter had a successful first year as passing game coordinator in Jacksonville, leading to his second request for an offensive coordinator interview.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers could target former No. 1 pick to replace Tom Brady
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have several decisions to make this offseason after a disappointing 8-9 campaign. Obviously, the focus is
Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top Coach
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoprt broke some major NFL coaching news on Monday with word that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to interview a top college football coach in their search for an offensive coordinator.
San Francisco 49ers Looking To Replace Top Coach After Brutal Loss
The San Francisco 49ers are already in offseason mode following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, and now we have heard the first reports on where their early focus might be.
2023 Pro Bowl Games: Flag football and skills schedule, TV and streaming info, AFC and NFC rosters
The Pro Bowl has been reimagined as the Pro Bowl Games, a two-day NFL Olympics-like event that will take place in Las Vegas.
Golseh signs his new ‘Blue Collar’ class, looks ahead to future plans
Football players from all over the country put pen to paper on Wednesday to finalize their decisions on where they will continue their college careers. For USF football, that means 30 talented players will join the roster. Coach Alex Golesh went into detail about the recruiting process on Wednesday in...
Pro Bowl Games 2023: Ravens' Tyler Huntley is clutch for AFC
Huntley and the Raiders' Derek Carr helped lead the AFC to a big lead in the Pro Bowl Games skills competition.
Bengals assistant emerging as candidate for Colts, Cardinals
A Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach is emerging as a candidate for the head coach positions of the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan interviewed with the Colts on Wednesday for the second time. He is one of seven candidates to receive a second interview with Indianapolis. In addition to talking with... The post Bengals assistant emerging as candidate for Colts, Cardinals appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Buffalo Bills Announce New Defensive Coach Hire For 2023
The Buffalo Bills have found a replacement for their safeties coach. The Bills fired Jim Salgado a few days after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round. The Bills surrendered 27 points to the Bengals in snowy conditions. In Salgado’s defense, the secondary wasn’t helped by a lame pass rush in snowy conditions in Buffalo.
Texans Request OC Interview With Bengals WR Coach Troy Walters
The Houston Texans have their new head coach, and now, are looking for a new offensive coordinator
'It's a Philly thing': Newly named NFL head coaches have ties to Philadelphia
Walk around Philadelphia and you’ll see "It’s a Philly Thing" all over -- on hats, flags, shirts, you name it. Look around the NFL and you’ll see three teams have newly named head coaches, each with his own "Philly Thing." On Tuesday, news broke that Sean Payton...
