San Diego, CA

kusi.com

Barrio Logan construction plans halt following community protests

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Negotiations have stalled between Mitsubishi Cement Corp. and the Port of San Diego for a proposal to build a much-debated cement warehouse at the port’s Tenth Avenue Terminal in Barrio Logan. The proposed warehouse is intended to produce 600,000 metric tons of cement materials...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 San Diego County stores

Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. "As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One of Our State's Biggest Signs of Spring Just Popped in Carlsbad

"Would a woodchuck chuck wood" is a question that's commonly asked by kids, at least when they're repeating the timeless rhyme. But another important question has arisen on the morning of Feb. 2, 2023: Would the world's best-known woodchuck, a groundhog that goes by the famous name of Punxsutawney Phil, mind too much if one of California's most celebrated spring predictors shared his spotlight?
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

Sidewalk vending enforcement to begin in San Diego beach communities

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego law enforcement personnel will begin fully enforcing the city’s Sidewalk Vending Ordinance in beach areas starting Wednesday, following a similar enforcement step-up in the Gaslamp Quarter in December. The ordinance went into effect in the city’s Coastal Overlay Zone — which includes...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Local businesses abuzz about e-bike incentives proposed by California

Electric bikes — or e-bikes as they’re known — are more popular than ever. Kids use them to get to and from school, surfers ride them to their favorite spot, and many people view them as an alternative to cars. The electric battery assists your pedaling, especially on hills. They can reach speeds of almost 30 miles per hour and the batteries can be charged thousands of times before they need to be replaced.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

Change in towing policy coming to San Diego

The city of San Diego plans to change it's policy around vehicle towing. Specifically, car owners in San Diego will not be towed for late registrations fees, or for having more than five unpaid parking tickets. Councilmember Stephen Whitburn is spearheading the policy change. He said towing the cars of...
SAN DIEGO, CA

