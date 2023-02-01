Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive ResidenceDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Take a thrilling helicopter ride above San Diego to take in the city's breathtaking scenery.Greg and MariaSan Diego, CA
California is Building a New Migrant Processing Facility - Here's What You Need to KnowTom HandyCalifornia State
Try Mexican food and you'll fall in love.Greg and MariaSan Diego, CA
Related
San Diego restaurant sees natural gas bill soar $6k in one month: They're 'running us out of here'
One family-owned California diner is bearing the brunt of high energy prices and rampant inflation after they saw their natural gas bill spike 400% in one month.
kusi.com
Barrio Logan construction plans halt following community protests
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Negotiations have stalled between Mitsubishi Cement Corp. and the Port of San Diego for a proposal to build a much-debated cement warehouse at the port’s Tenth Avenue Terminal in Barrio Logan. The proposed warehouse is intended to produce 600,000 metric tons of cement materials...
KPBS
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 San Diego County stores
Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. "As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as...
NBC Los Angeles
One of Our State's Biggest Signs of Spring Just Popped in Carlsbad
"Would a woodchuck chuck wood" is a question that's commonly asked by kids, at least when they're repeating the timeless rhyme. But another important question has arisen on the morning of Feb. 2, 2023: Would the world's best-known woodchuck, a groundhog that goes by the famous name of Punxsutawney Phil, mind too much if one of California's most celebrated spring predictors shared his spotlight?
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive Residence
Before we get to the almost $100 Million property a.k.a the most expensive San Diego estate listed for sale on Zillow, let's discuss the second most expensive one: the Fox Hill Estate.
San Diego businesses react to SDG&E's projected decline in natural gas prices
Small businesses in San Diego are reacting to SDG&E’s announcement that natural gas rates will be dropping in February bills.
NBC San Diego
Who Was Jay Kahn? Local Entrepreneur Leaves $100 Million to San Diego Foundation
The San Diego Foundation Thursday received $100 million from the estate of the late local entrepreneur Jay Kahn, the largest gift of its kind ever given to a San Diego nonprofit. "Jay Kahn was a compassionate man who loved San Diego and wished for his legacy and estate to be...
kusi.com
Sidewalk vending enforcement to begin in San Diego beach communities
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego law enforcement personnel will begin fully enforcing the city’s Sidewalk Vending Ordinance in beach areas starting Wednesday, following a similar enforcement step-up in the Gaslamp Quarter in December. The ordinance went into effect in the city’s Coastal Overlay Zone — which includes...
20 school districts in San Diego, California
From North County to the South Bay, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the school districts in San Diego County.
Mar Rustico Announces Relocation to Chula Vista
Sister Restaurant to Tuetano Taqueria Will Close Location at Old Town Urban Market
KPBS
Local businesses abuzz about e-bike incentives proposed by California
Electric bikes — or e-bikes as they’re known — are more popular than ever. Kids use them to get to and from school, surfers ride them to their favorite spot, and many people view them as an alternative to cars. The electric battery assists your pedaling, especially on hills. They can reach speeds of almost 30 miles per hour and the batteries can be charged thousands of times before they need to be replaced.
thedesertreview.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in San Diego metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in San Diego metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
KPBS
Change in towing policy coming to San Diego
The city of San Diego plans to change it's policy around vehicle towing. Specifically, car owners in San Diego will not be towed for late registrations fees, or for having more than five unpaid parking tickets. Councilmember Stephen Whitburn is spearheading the policy change. He said towing the cars of...
News 8 KFMB
Freshly Faded Barber + Shop | Celebrating San Diego Black-Owned Businesses
Freshly Faded Barber + Shop is a black-owned barbershop located in the heart of North Park, San Diego. More: www.freshlyfaded.com.
Popular San Diego County Diner Is Closing For Good
Their famous biscuits and gravy will be served for the last time on February 5.
kusi.com
SANDAG Chair Nora Vargas misleads San Diego, calls Mileage Tax a “Road User Charge”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we all know, SANDAG leadership passed the $163 billion Regional Transportation Plan, with the promise to remove the extremely unpopular mileage tax from the plan. They had six months to come up with an alternative funding mechanism, but it has been nearly a year,...
Tensions growing at Canyonside Ranch between horse boarders, evicted leaseholders
SAN DIEGO — A dispute is growing at Canyonside Ranch, a horse-boarding facility owned by the City of San Diego. The current leaseholders have been ordered to vacate the property, but boarders accuse them of trying to tear down the ranch before their exit. “This was dismantled. The wood...
Missing something? Recover stolen property in San Diego at this public viewing event
Missing something? Detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department will be hosting a public viewing of recovered stolen property this weekend.
Military training rocks San Diego County with explosions and rumbling helicopters
SAN DIEGO — Loud booms and low-flying helicopters rocked several communities around San Diego County as the United States Army conducted "realistic environment" training. "Are you aware of several helicopters and loud explosions in the North Clairemont area," a viewer called into the CBS 8 newsroom to report. Loud...
SDG&E customers to see lower bill rates as natural gas prices plummet
The average San Diego Gas & Electric customer's bills are likely to be cut significantly -- some even halved -- in February due to a steep decline in the cost of natural gas, it was announced Tuesday.
Comments / 0