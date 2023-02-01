ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Feb. 1, 2023 - Full Show

The Chicago mayoral race gets personal in the latest forum between candidates — Spotlight Politics on that and more. A former cop evades dozens of parking tickets. And the first day of Black History Month.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Cook Co. Dropping Charges Against R. Kelly

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office is dropping charges against R. Kelly. Foxx’s office charged the singer with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges involving four victims in 2019. Foxx says they decided not to pursue the case since Kelly is already facing decades in prison on separate federal convictions in Brooklyn and Chicago. The R&B star was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last June and is scheduled to be sentenced next month in Chicago.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Lightfoot announces next round of applications for Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that the next round of applications for the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 Fund is now open. The program gives $500 cash payments to people left out of COVID stimulus money.It's specifically for domestic workers or those who weren't eligible for stimulus because of their immigration status."Care workers are the backbone of our economy — they make all other work possible. As a daughter of a domestic worker, I know the challenges they face day in and day out to support other families while trying to keep their own afloat," said Mayor Lightfoot. To qualify, you must be a Chicago resident and your household income must be at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level.To see if you qualify, visit www.chicash.org.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com

Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges

A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse charges against singer R. Kelly, following federal convictions in two courts that ensure the disgraced R&B star will be locked up for decades. Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse …. A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

The Barber of Chicago

When Will Liverman and DJ King Rico started writing The Factotum, a loose retelling of Rossini’s The Barber of Seville centered on — what else? — a modern-day barbershop, they planned to set it in 1990s Virginia Beach. That’s where they both grew up; the pair met as teenagers at the Governor’s School for the Arts in Norfolk, Virginia. But as the story evolved, Liverman and Rico realized the right place for their new opera was Chicago — the source, as Liverman puts it, of so much “Black greatness.”
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Is a new episode of Chicago PD on tonight? (Feb. 1, 2023)

Wednesday nights are supposed to be all about the One Chicago shows. What’s going on tonight? Will Chicago PD Season 10 air tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 1?. All eyes are on the One Chicago lineup. Chicago PD ends the night, and we’re more than ready for a new episode tonight. The bad news is that we’re not getting a new episode tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 1.
CHICAGO, IL
choosechicago.com

Can’t-miss Chicago concerts in 2023

With over 250 live music venues, Chicago is a coveted destination for touring musicians. On any given night, up-and-coming talent and world-renowned artists of genres spanning blues, rock, hip hop, R&B, metal, indie, pop, and jazz take to stages across the city. The 2023 Chicago concert lineup has something for...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Officer Exodus: 1,000+ Chicago cops left the job last year

CHICAGO — Evelyn O’Connor was on her lunchbreak in early January walking just west of the Magnificent Mile when a stranger punched her in the face without explanation.  Witnesses immediately called 911.  “We waited quite a while – over 20 minutes – and at that point I said ‘I just want to get home,’” O’Connor said. […]
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Best Bars And Restaurants Near The United Center

If you're searching for a bar or restaurant near the United Center, look no further. Every year, fans flock to the United Center nightly for Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks games, concerts, shows, and various other events. But where should you go for a bite to eat or a drink prior to the action? The United Center is surrounded by multiple neighborhoods with a variety of options that attendees can take advantage of.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police warn of strongarm robberies on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about multiple violent robberies on the near North Side.So far, there have been multiple reports of robberies at these locations: on Oak Street near State and on State Street near Ohio.In each case, the robber approaches from behind and hits the victim in the head. Then, while they're down, the robber takes the victim's things and runs off.Police are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: New state schools superintendent announced; Foxx to drop R. Kelly charges

New state schools superintendent announced The Illinois State Board of Education on Tuesday named Elgin School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders the new state superintendent of education after a nationwide search. Sanders has served as the head of the second largest school district in Illinois. He will assume his duties in late February. Carmen Ayala announced her retirement after 40 years of service in Illinois public schools. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

