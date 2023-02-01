Read full article on original website
Related
Feb. 1, 2023 - Full Show
The Chicago mayoral race gets personal in the latest forum between candidates — Spotlight Politics on that and more. A former cop evades dozens of parking tickets. And the first day of Black History Month.
Dancing Lori Lightfoot 'would make Nero jealous,' alderman says amid Chicago crime crisis
Chicago City Ald. Raymond Lopez, who ran for mayor briefly in 2022 before endorsing Willie Wilson, spoke out on Fox News about Mayor Lori Lightfoot and crime.
Disbarred Lawyer, ‘Real Housewives’ Husband Tom Girardi Indicted in Chicago Federal Court
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disgraced ex-lawyer Tom Girardi, once celebrated for winning massive settlements, has been indicted by federal grand juries in Los Angeles and Chicago on charges he stole more than $18 million from clients, prosecutors announced Wednesday. The charges are the latest legal blow to a once-powerful...
wjol.com
Cook Co. Dropping Charges Against R. Kelly
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office is dropping charges against R. Kelly. Foxx’s office charged the singer with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges involving four victims in 2019. Foxx says they decided not to pursue the case since Kelly is already facing decades in prison on separate federal convictions in Brooklyn and Chicago. The R&B star was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last June and is scheduled to be sentenced next month in Chicago.
New poll shows Chuy Garcia fading in race for Chicago mayor
A new voter opinion survey reported exclusively by FOX 32 Chicago News finds Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Paul Vallas in a statistical tie, with Congressman Chuy Garcia falling from his previous front runner status to third place.
Gianno Caldwell unloads on Lori Lightfoot partying in Chicago streets: 'Dancing on my brother's grave'
Fox News political analyst slams Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's dancing video as crime soars in the city where his little brother Christian was killed last year.
ABC7 Chicago
Husband of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Erika Jayne indicted in Chicago
CHICAGO -- A federal grand jury in Chicago has indicted the lawyer husband of embattled "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne for allegedly stealing more than $3 million in legal settlement money from family members of Lion Air Flight 610 crash victims. Thomas Girardi, 83, is charged with...
Lightfoot announces next round of applications for Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program
CHICAGO (CBS) – Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that the next round of applications for the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 Fund is now open. The program gives $500 cash payments to people left out of COVID stimulus money.It's specifically for domestic workers or those who weren't eligible for stimulus because of their immigration status."Care workers are the backbone of our economy — they make all other work possible. As a daughter of a domestic worker, I know the challenges they face day in and day out to support other families while trying to keep their own afloat," said Mayor Lightfoot. To qualify, you must be a Chicago resident and your household income must be at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level.To see if you qualify, visit www.chicash.org.
MyStateline.com
Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges
A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse charges against singer R. Kelly, following federal convictions in two courts that ensure the disgraced R&B star will be locked up for decades. Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse …. A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse...
Chicago magazine
The Barber of Chicago
When Will Liverman and DJ King Rico started writing The Factotum, a loose retelling of Rossini’s The Barber of Seville centered on — what else? — a modern-day barbershop, they planned to set it in 1990s Virginia Beach. That’s where they both grew up; the pair met as teenagers at the Governor’s School for the Arts in Norfolk, Virginia. But as the story evolved, Liverman and Rico realized the right place for their new opera was Chicago — the source, as Liverman puts it, of so much “Black greatness.”
Hecklers interrupt Chicago mayoral candidate forum at NW Side High School
With just one month to go until the Chicago mayor election, a contentious candidate forum was held at a high school in Belmont Cragin.
Is a new episode of Chicago PD on tonight? (Feb. 1, 2023)
Wednesday nights are supposed to be all about the One Chicago shows. What’s going on tonight? Will Chicago PD Season 10 air tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 1?. All eyes are on the One Chicago lineup. Chicago PD ends the night, and we’re more than ready for a new episode tonight. The bad news is that we’re not getting a new episode tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Spotlight Politics: Chicago Mayoral Race Heats Up as Election Day Nears
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's ComEd proposal, a 15-year deal with the troubled utility company, got pushback Wednesday. Some alderpeople are concerned the speed with which the deal is being handled is reminiscent of the city's costly parking meter deal. Chicago City Council approved Norfolk Southern Railway’s massive rail yard expansion...
See The Secret 108-Mile Tunnel Chicago Built to ‘Save the World’
How do you build a "secret" 108-mile tunnel that costs over $4 billion dollars? That's a great question, but it's what Chicago has done in an effort to "save the world". I saw this interesting project trending on Digg. It's a video share by B1M on YouTube with a short, but sweet description of what this project in Chicago is all about:
Proposed ComEd Deal Brokered by Lightfoot Silent on Ethics Issues, Shutoff Relief
In the wake of Commonwealth Edison’s admission that it engaged in a yearslong bribery scheme, a furious Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned the utility giant would have to make significant changes if it wanted to keep its lucrative city contract. But the proposed agreement that Lightfoot is set to introduce...
choosechicago.com
Can’t-miss Chicago concerts in 2023
With over 250 live music venues, Chicago is a coveted destination for touring musicians. On any given night, up-and-coming talent and world-renowned artists of genres spanning blues, rock, hip hop, R&B, metal, indie, pop, and jazz take to stages across the city. The 2023 Chicago concert lineup has something for...
Officer Exodus: 1,000+ Chicago cops left the job last year
CHICAGO — Evelyn O’Connor was on her lunchbreak in early January walking just west of the Magnificent Mile when a stranger punched her in the face without explanation. Witnesses immediately called 911. “We waited quite a while – over 20 minutes – and at that point I said ‘I just want to get home,’” O’Connor said. […]
Yardbarker
Best Bars And Restaurants Near The United Center
If you're searching for a bar or restaurant near the United Center, look no further. Every year, fans flock to the United Center nightly for Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks games, concerts, shows, and various other events. But where should you go for a bite to eat or a drink prior to the action? The United Center is surrounded by multiple neighborhoods with a variety of options that attendees can take advantage of.
Chicago police warn of strongarm robberies on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about multiple violent robberies on the near North Side.So far, there have been multiple reports of robberies at these locations: on Oak Street near State and on State Street near Ohio.In each case, the robber approaches from behind and hits the victim in the head. Then, while they're down, the robber takes the victim's things and runs off.Police are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
Illinois quick hits: New state schools superintendent announced; Foxx to drop R. Kelly charges
New state schools superintendent announced The Illinois State Board of Education on Tuesday named Elgin School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders the new state superintendent of education after a nationwide search. Sanders has served as the head of the second largest school district in Illinois. He will assume his duties in late February. Carmen Ayala announced her retirement after 40 years of service in Illinois public schools. ...
WTTW - Chicago PBS
Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0