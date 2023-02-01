Read full article on original website
Pictured: Inmate, 25, who had 'inappropriate fling with jail officer'
Slide 1 of 7: An inmate who allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a prison officer also had a fling with a prison nurse who was jailed over their romance. Harri Pullen, 25, is accused of having relationships with health worker Elyse Hibbs and custody officer Ruth Shmylo (pictured), both also 25, while he was locked up at category B prison HMP Parc in Bridgend, UK. Hibbs was jailed for six months in October after she admitted having flirtatious phone calls with the 'manipulative' Pullen while he served his sentence. Shmylo is now facing trial charged with misconduct in public office over the alleged relationship. Pullen's identity was revealed during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court today, where Shmylo will stand trial in September.
18 correctional officers hospitalized, several prisoners sickened after 'mass overdose'
Eighteen correctional officers were rushed to the hospital and a number of inmates were taken to the medical ward after an apparent mass overdose situation at a central Illinois prison.
Texas man in jail after allegedly decapitating his newlywed wife
A 21-year-old Texas man remained jailed Friday after authorities accused him of killing and decapitating his wife. Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz. Dicus is being held on a $500,000 bond. Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said authorities found Diaz's body Wednesday...
What the judge said before sentencing man for killing girlfriend’s father at N.C. State
“It’s really hard to explain to (our grandchildren) that he is no longer going to be there and they now have to talk to him in the sky,” Traci Crawford said.
Georgia inmate sentenced to life for latest murder
Third murder results in another life sentence for a Georgia inmate, but the sentence says the 32-year-old has the possibility of parole after serving 30 years.
Inmate caught on video running from police in Texas while being taken to jail
A Texas inmate who escaped a police van was caught on video running away from officers and then being apprehended. Timothy Chappelle was being taken to a different jail by a Smith County Sheriff's Office detention officer in Tyler, Texas, on Jan. 3, when he kicked out the passenger side window and cage of the van, the sheriff department's public information officer Larry Christian told CBS News.
Kyle Rittenhouse May Be Going Back to Court.
The father of one of the people Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed during protests following the shooting of an unarmed black man by police in Wisconsin last year has received the green light from the judge overseeing the case to allow his wrongful death lawsuit to move forward.
Court demands more info in South Carolina death penalty case
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court ordered a lower court to collect more information from the Department of Corrections regarding the state agency's attempts to acquire lethal injection drugs. The Thursday order means that it could be four more months until justices decide whether a newly organized...
WISH-TV
All 5 inmates who escaped a Missouri detention center have been captured, authorities say
(CNN) — All five inmates who fled a Missouri detention center this week have been captured, authorities said. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the five inmates at the St. Francois County Detention Center in southeastern Missouri entered a secured cell, made their way through a secured door “by use of force,” then escaped onto the roof of the facility and onto the ground, according to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
Watch live: Alex Murdaugh murder trial resumes after court hears of alleged stolen money
Watch live as Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial continues on Friday, 3 February.The powerful heir to a prominent South Carolina legal dynasty is accused of shooting dead his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s estate in Island on on 7 June 2021.He has pleaded not guilty.In court on Wednesday, the lawyer’s former best friend of 40 years broke down in tears as he recalled how Murdaugh allegedly stole millions of dollars from law firm clients – and $192,000 from himself.“I was so mad. I had loved the guy for so long, and I probably still loved him...
KCRG.com
Judge denies motion to delay Willard Miller trial
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, a judge denied Willard Miller’s motion to push his jury trial back. Both Miller and his classmate Jeremy Goodale are accused of killing their Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Prosecutors say Graber was beaten with a baseball bat after giving Miller a poor grade in class. Her body was found in a park by the high school where she worked in Fairfield.
Bike Week murders: Competency hearing wraps up, decision expected this month
A judge is expected to decide this month whether a man accused of viciously stabbing to death a Daytona Beach couple during Bike Week last year should be committed to a state hospital for psychiatric treatment before legal proceedings against him can continue. Jean Macean, 33, of Orlando, has been...
Washington Examiner
Georgia inmate allowed to sue for execution by firing squad, appeals court rules
An Atlanta federal appeals court unanimously ruled that a Georgia man on death row for murder can continue a lawsuit that would allow him to be executed by a firing squad instead of the sedative cocktail the state uses in lethal injections. Michael Nance has asked to be put to...
