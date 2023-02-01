ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A bill introduced by an upstate congressman to end a vaccine mandate passed the house today. Cell phone evidence is expected to be a key part of the state's argument and today we heard more about what investigators found. Attempted Murder Charges for Greer Teen.
Clemson University researchers identify new gene

CLEMSON, SC
SC House passes bill to criminalize fentanyl trafficking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lawmakers are fast-tracking a push to criminalize trafficking fentanyl in South Carolina, where it is currently not a law. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives gave that legislation a second reading in a 96-21 vote, essentially passing it, with a perfunctory third-reading vote scheduled for Thursday.
Nikki Haley planning Feb. 15 launch for 2024 White House bid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley is moving closer to making her presidential campaign official. On Wednesday, supporters of the former South Carolina governor will get an email invitation to a Feb. 15 launch event in Charleston, at which she plans to announce her campaign, according to a person familiar with the plans but not authorized to speak publicly about them.
CHARLESTON, SC
Clemson University bake sale controversy

A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene.
CLEMSON, SC

