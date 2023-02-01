HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A second person has been arrested and charged in connection to two of the four Regions Bank robberies in Huntsville and Madison. The first robbery happened at the Wall Triana Highway location in May 2022. The second and fourth robberies happened on Dec. 13 and Jan. 18 at the Madison Boulevard location. The third happened on Jan. 11 at the location on South Memorial Parkway.

