Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
Related
WAFF
Financial Friday: Talking about finances with your significant other
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s February, which means love is in the air. Before you decide to pop that question or answer “yes” to that question, talk about your finances. Financial stress is the second leading cause of divorce in the United States, according to Ramsey Solutions....
WAFF
Applications live for Community Action utility assistance
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications are now open for those who may need extra assistance with their utility bills. The state of Alabama awarded federal funding for Community Actions across North Alabama. The money will be used to cover the cost of one month’s utility bill for eligible low-income residents. If an applicant wished to apply, their income must meet the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
WAFF
Benefits for veterans exposed to toxins
The second suspect in a strong of Regions Bank robberies was arrested. Huntsville Museum of Art celebrates Black History Month through new exhibit. Huntsville City Councilman releases statement concerning shoplifting arrest. Keith posted on a statement on Facebook about the incident. Financial Friday: Talking about finances with your significant other.
WAFF
State records show 1 in 10 parole applications granted in 2022
Man arrested in connection to Athens armed robbery incident in January. Officers with the Athens Police Department arrested and charged a man for an armed robbery incident that happened at a business in Athens on Jan. 4. Overnight fire destroys century old Hitching Post in Mentone. Updated: 8 hours ago.
WAFF
Two arrested for trafficking meth in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested in Decatur on Feb. 3 after officers discovered trafficking amounts of methamphetamine. According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, a traffic stop on Feb. 3 on 21st Ave. in Decatur resulted in two drug-related arrests. During the traffic stop, the...
WAFF
Second suspect arrested in connection to Regions Bank robberies
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A second person has been arrested and charged in connection to two of the four Regions Bank robberies in Huntsville and Madison. The first robbery happened at the Wall Triana Highway location in May 2022. The second and fourth robberies happened on Dec. 13 and Jan. 18 at the Madison Boulevard location. The third happened on Jan. 11 at the location on South Memorial Parkway.
WAFF
SBI identifies man killed in Huntsville officer-involved shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An armed person was shot and killed Saturday morning while officers with the Huntsville Police Department were responding to a domestic violence call on Chadburn Drive. According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence call and attempted to contact...
WAFF
One killed, two hurt in Morgan County shooting
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an apparent shooting in Falkville. According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, there is no danger to the public at this time. “The scene is secure. Everybody involved is accounted for. Unfortunately, they’re either in the hospital, here with us or detained.”
WAFF
Overnight fire destroys century old Hitching Post in Mentone
Man arrested in connection to Athens armed robbery incident in January. Officers with the Athens Police Department arrested and charged a man for an armed robbery incident that happened at a business in Athens on Jan. 4. Updated: 6 hours ago. Financial stress is the second leading cause of divorce...
WAFF
Huntsville Police: Reports of ice on I-565, elevated roadways
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An official with the Huntsville Police Department urges drivers to use caution on the roadways on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with HPD, officers worked multiple vehicle crashes on I-565 between Greenbrier Parkway and Mooresville Road in the early morning hours of Feb. 3. Officers noted small amounts of ice on the overpasses near these crashes.
WAFF
Man charged with murder of Peggy Anderson in custody
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - William Jones, the 40-year-old man who is charged with the murder of 63-year-old Peggy Anderson is now in custody, according to a tweet made by Rockford Police just before one a.m. Saturday morning. Officers say Jones was arrested in Huntsville, Ala., and more details will be...
WAFF
Man arrested in connection to Athens armed robbery incident in January
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Athens Police Department arrested and charged a man for an armed robbery incident that happened at a business in Athens on Jan. 4. According to a press release by the police department, investigators developed Willie Sledge, 66, as the suspect after he allegedly entered the G&P Quickstop on U.S. Highway 72 with a firearm and demanded money.
WAFF
Becoming mostly sunny, mild for Sunday
Chelsea Aaron forecasts the upcoming weather, February 5 at 5:30 p.m. The crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. Sunday in Huntsville. WAFF weather, February 4 at 5:30 p.m. Chelsea Aaron forecasts the upcoming weather, February 4 at 5:30 p.m. WAFF 10 p.m. Friday weather forecast. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:54...
WAFF
73-year-old woman killed in Morgan County wreck
DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 73-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Alabama 157 on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Wanda Harbison was fatally injured when the Ford Escape she was a passenger in was hit by another vehicle. At the time of the wreck, Harbison was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WAFF
One seriously injured in Huntsville crash Sunday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville Sunday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one man was taken to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash Sunday. Webster said that the crash occurred on...
WAFF
Huntsville man killed in officer-involved shooting Saturday morning
A welfare check in Cherokee turned into an officer-involved shooting after a suspect pointed a gun at officers. Applications live for Community Action utility assistance. Applications live for Community Action utility assistance. Kenan Jones signs with North Alabama. Updated: 23 hours ago. Kenan Jones signs with North Alabama. Benefits for...
WAFF
Huntsville Museum of Art celebrates Black History Month through new exhibit
The second suspect in a strong of Regions Bank robberies was arrested. Man arrested in connection to Athens armed robbery incident in January. Officers with the Athens Police Department arrested and charged a man for an armed robbery incident that happened at a business in Athens on Jan. 4. Overnight...
WAFF
Lawrence County girls, Scottsboro boys win AHSAA State Indoor Track
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) boys’ and girls’ state indoor track and field championships wrapped up at the Birmingham CrossPlex Saturday, and North Alabama had two local schools return home state champs. In Class 4A/5A, Lawrence County won its first girls’ indoor...
Comments / 0