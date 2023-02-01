ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodhue, MN

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Austin defeats Wingers girls basketball

Austin shot well from beyond the arc in a 65-59 victory over the Red Wing girls basketball team on Thursday. The Packers ended the game 10-for-19 from 3-point range. Austin also outrebounded Red Wing 31-29 and had more defensive rebounds, 22-17. Sammi Chandler led the Winger offense with 23 points,...
AUSTIN, MN
NJ.com

Rutgers crushes Minnesota to avoid landmine, move chains in NCAA Tournament, Big Ten top-4 pursuits

Rutgers could not afford to fall on the landmine that presented itself at Jersey Mike’s Arena, so it made sure to sidestep it by a wide margin. The Scarlet Knights dominated a putrid Minnesota side on Wednesday, leading the last-place Golden Gophers for all but four seconds en route to a crucial 90-55 victory. Rutgers outscored its visitors by 25 points in the second half, holding Minnesota to 36.1% shooting while getting 10 Scarlet Knights got on the scoresheet, six of which in double-digits.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
KROC News

Former RCTC Football Player Sentenced For Assaulting Coach

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former RCTC Football player has been sentenced to five years on probation for a felony assault conviction. 22-year-old Shan Fiorenza was sentenced this afternoon for assaulting an opposing coach after a fight broke out following a Yellowjacket football game in October 2021. The Chicago man earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in exchange for the dismissal of two misdemeanor assault charges.
ROCHESTER, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Woman delivers plaque made by grandfather in 1996

During a hockey game on Feb. 6, 1996, Red Wing hockey player Seth Larson scored his first hat trick as a Red Wing High School sophomore. That year the Wingers were on track to win a conference title and had a 14-game winning streak going. The Wingers won the Feb....
RED WING, MN
winonaradio.com

Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries

(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:20 p.m. Winona Police was called to the scene for a motor accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of 5th and Main Street. Officers say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on 5th Street and ran a red light, striking another vehicle traveling on Main Street.
WINONA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Republican Eagle wins Minnesota general excellence award

The Republican Eagle won a dozen awards at the Minnesota Newspaper Association annual convention last week, including first place for general excellence. “A good all around newspaper – excellent local coverage, good youth/sports coverage, perfectly OK editorial page, good design/layout,” the judges wrote. “In a class by itself among its fellow competitors.”
RED WING, MN
KROC News

DWI Suspect Crashes at Stewartville School During School Day

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman accused of having a blood-alcohol concentration four times over the legal limit is set to face charges after her vehicle crashed into a snowbank at an elementary school in Stewartville. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain Tim Parkin said Thursday that deputies were dispatched to the...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
1520 The Ticket

Another Rochester Business Has Closed For Good

A bittersweet announcement about a Rochester, Minnesota business was shared on February 1st. Andy Smith with Gray Duck Theater announced that the location at 619 6th Ave. NW has officially closed. Unfortunately, we are announcing that Gray Duck Theater has officially closed. Thank you to everyone who made Gray Duck...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
EAGAN, MN
valleynewslive.com

Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Actor Gerard Butler was spotted in Rochester several times over the summer. He recently returned to Rochester at least for the weekend. Greek restaurant Nupa posted a picture of the actor Tuesday saying, “We were honored to serve Leonidas, King of Sparta, this past weekend.”
ROCHESTER, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Relay for Life season kicks off with ‘first lap’

This Saturday is World Cancer Day, a day that recognizes the impacts cancer has on people in every community. In Red Wing, Mary Nehring, a volunteer for the Relay for Life in Red Wing, is hosting a first lap to kickoff the 2023 Relay for Life season. “I’m going to...
RED WING, MN
KIMT

Fillmore County man sentenced for keeping meth items around a child

PRESTON, Minn. – A man accused of keeping drug items around a child has been sentenced. Evan Dillon Kringler, 29 of Spring Valley, was arrested in June 2022 after the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said it located suspected meth, psychedelic mushrooms, THC wax, and a handgun in the 600 block of Division Ave in Spring Valley. Kringler was charged with six drug-related felonies and three misdemeanors.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
tourcounsel.com

Apache Mall | Shopping mall in Rochester, Minnesota

Apache Mall is the largest enclosed shopping mall in Rochester, Minnesota. It was built in 1969 at the intersection of U.S. Route 52 and U.S. Route 14. The Mall's food court has had free Wi-Fi access provided by Charter Communications since January 2007. Apache Mall is owned and managed by Brookfield Properties, who acquired General Growth Properties in 2018. The mall's anchor stores are Scheels All Sports, Barnes & Noble, Macy's, and JCPenney. Boston Shoe & Boot Repair, Orangetheory Fitness, and Men's Wearhouse are junior anchors.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Family of Rochester Roofer Hurt in Fall Asking for Community’s Help

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a Rochester roofer seriously in a fall is asking for the community’s help. A GoFundMe has been set up by the roofer’s daughter Sarah, who said the fall happened as her dad was finishing up work for the day. The page was created last week after Sarah’s dad Casey fell 15 feet from a roof onto a concrete slab.
ROCHESTER, MN

