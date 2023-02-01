Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Austin defeats Wingers girls basketball
Austin shot well from beyond the arc in a 65-59 victory over the Red Wing girls basketball team on Thursday. The Packers ended the game 10-for-19 from 3-point range. Austin also outrebounded Red Wing 31-29 and had more defensive rebounds, 22-17. Sammi Chandler led the Winger offense with 23 points,...
fox9.com
MSHSL switching wrestling to 13 weight classes, adding mercy rule to soccer
MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota State High School League on Thursday held its February meeting of the Board of Directors, and it appears some changes are coming wrestling, soccer, tennis and volleyball. Here is a look at what will be coming to those high school sports as early as the 2023-24...
Rutgers crushes Minnesota to avoid landmine, move chains in NCAA Tournament, Big Ten top-4 pursuits
Rutgers could not afford to fall on the landmine that presented itself at Jersey Mike’s Arena, so it made sure to sidestep it by a wide margin. The Scarlet Knights dominated a putrid Minnesota side on Wednesday, leading the last-place Golden Gophers for all but four seconds en route to a crucial 90-55 victory. Rutgers outscored its visitors by 25 points in the second half, holding Minnesota to 36.1% shooting while getting 10 Scarlet Knights got on the scoresheet, six of which in double-digits.
Former RCTC Football Player Sentenced For Assaulting Coach
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former RCTC Football player has been sentenced to five years on probation for a felony assault conviction. 22-year-old Shan Fiorenza was sentenced this afternoon for assaulting an opposing coach after a fight broke out following a Yellowjacket football game in October 2021. The Chicago man earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in exchange for the dismissal of two misdemeanor assault charges.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Woman delivers plaque made by grandfather in 1996
During a hockey game on Feb. 6, 1996, Red Wing hockey player Seth Larson scored his first hat trick as a Red Wing High School sophomore. That year the Wingers were on track to win a conference title and had a 14-game winning streak going. The Wingers won the Feb....
winonaradio.com
Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:20 p.m. Winona Police was called to the scene for a motor accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of 5th and Main Street. Officers say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on 5th Street and ran a red light, striking another vehicle traveling on Main Street.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Republican Eagle wins Minnesota general excellence award
The Republican Eagle won a dozen awards at the Minnesota Newspaper Association annual convention last week, including first place for general excellence. “A good all around newspaper – excellent local coverage, good youth/sports coverage, perfectly OK editorial page, good design/layout,” the judges wrote. “In a class by itself among its fellow competitors.”
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
DWI Suspect Crashes at Stewartville School During School Day
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman accused of having a blood-alcohol concentration four times over the legal limit is set to face charges after her vehicle crashed into a snowbank at an elementary school in Stewartville. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain Tim Parkin said Thursday that deputies were dispatched to the...
KIMT
Woman, 32, was 4 times over the legal limit when arrested at Rochester elementary school
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 32-year-old woman was four times over the legal BAC limit when her car became stuck in a snowbank at an elementary school this week. Jennifer Hanson was arrested for third-degree DUI Monday at 3 p.m. at Bonner Elementary. Deputies were called and found a driver passed...
Another Rochester Business Has Closed For Good
A bittersweet announcement about a Rochester, Minnesota business was shared on February 1st. Andy Smith with Gray Duck Theater announced that the location at 619 6th Ave. NW has officially closed. Unfortunately, we are announcing that Gray Duck Theater has officially closed. Thank you to everyone who made Gray Duck...
Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
valleynewslive.com
Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Actor Gerard Butler was spotted in Rochester several times over the summer. He recently returned to Rochester at least for the weekend. Greek restaurant Nupa posted a picture of the actor Tuesday saying, “We were honored to serve Leonidas, King of Sparta, this past weekend.”
krocnews.com
Popular Celebrity Spotted at Rochester Restaurant
Popular Celebrity Spotted in Rochester, Minnesota Over The Weekend. I KNEW I should have ordered some food at Nupa over the weekend! And if I did, maybe, just maybe I would have timed it right and just happened to bump into a famous celebrity that was spotted in Rochester, Minnesota.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Relay for Life season kicks off with ‘first lap’
This Saturday is World Cancer Day, a day that recognizes the impacts cancer has on people in every community. In Red Wing, Mary Nehring, a volunteer for the Relay for Life in Red Wing, is hosting a first lap to kickoff the 2023 Relay for Life season. “I’m going to...
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
A well-known restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Minnesota restaurant location in Eden Prairie, according to the company's website.
KIMT
Fillmore County man sentenced for keeping meth items around a child
PRESTON, Minn. – A man accused of keeping drug items around a child has been sentenced. Evan Dillon Kringler, 29 of Spring Valley, was arrested in June 2022 after the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said it located suspected meth, psychedelic mushrooms, THC wax, and a handgun in the 600 block of Division Ave in Spring Valley. Kringler was charged with six drug-related felonies and three misdemeanors.
tourcounsel.com
Apache Mall | Shopping mall in Rochester, Minnesota
Apache Mall is the largest enclosed shopping mall in Rochester, Minnesota. It was built in 1969 at the intersection of U.S. Route 52 and U.S. Route 14. The Mall's food court has had free Wi-Fi access provided by Charter Communications since January 2007. Apache Mall is owned and managed by Brookfield Properties, who acquired General Growth Properties in 2018. The mall's anchor stores are Scheels All Sports, Barnes & Noble, Macy's, and JCPenney. Boston Shoe & Boot Repair, Orangetheory Fitness, and Men's Wearhouse are junior anchors.
Family of Rochester Roofer Hurt in Fall Asking for Community’s Help
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a Rochester roofer seriously in a fall is asking for the community’s help. A GoFundMe has been set up by the roofer’s daughter Sarah, who said the fall happened as her dad was finishing up work for the day. The page was created last week after Sarah’s dad Casey fell 15 feet from a roof onto a concrete slab.
Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In
All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
Comments / 0