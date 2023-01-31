ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Blur Your House on Google Maps Right Now. Here's Why

In the '90s, my parents would use those Thomas Guides street maps to get us around Los Angeles and neighboring cities. As my dad would drive, my mom would sit in the passenger seat and flip through the spiral-bound book, shouting out where we should turn to reach our destination.
Android Police

Gmail may soon replace your favorite package tracking apps for good

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. E-commerce is a flourishing industry, and for shoppers, it can be difficult to keep track of all the awaited deliveries. You could install one of the many available package tracking apps, or just use the emails every seller sends you. Just ahead of Black Friday last year, Google announced a new package tracking feature for Gmail that intelligently compresses communication from sellers and shipping services into glanceable package tracking data. We now have a way to enable this feature manually.
The Verge

PSA: Gmail’s new package tracking interface is now live if you know where to look

Gmail’s iOS and Android apps have been updated with a new interface that makes it easier to see where your packages are in transit, and when they might arrive. The feature was announced last November, when Google said it would be arriving “in the coming weeks,” but it’s only been spotted in the wild by the likes of 9to5Google and XDA-Developers over the past couple of days. It’s unclear exactly when it went live, but the feature appears to be available now if you know where to look.
Gizmodo

How To Change Your Mind About the Permissions You’ve Already Given to Apps and Websites

Apps and websites are always wanting more, aren’t they? More data, more privileges, more control. As a result, you’ll often get a flurry of permissions or cookie pop-ups whenever you open up an app or a site for the first time, pop-ups that you might not always be paying full attention to as you try to get on with the task at hand.
Android Police

How to delete cookies on Android

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your user preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Cookies make it possible for websites to remember things like your login information, shopping cart contents, language preferences, and more to provide a personalized experience.
aiexpress.io

Windows 11 could soon make it easier to fix problems with your PC

Home windows 11 may quickly supply customers the flexibility to run an in-place improve straight from the Settings panel, which might be a handy choice for these needing a swift technique to restore issues with their PC. The choice to do that was noticed within the newest preview construct of...
makeuseof.com

Why You Shouldn't Allow Someone Else's Gmail Address on Your Android Phone

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A Gmail address is a simple, seemingly harmless tool anyone who has access to the internet can own. By simply signing up for a Google account, you can get as many as you care for.
Motley Fool

Apple Just Laid the Groundwork for Its Next Multibillion-Dollar Opportunity

Apple introduced new tools for small businesses to improve their presence on iOS apps. The company will provide businesses insights into how users interact with their location place cards. Maps could be a great source of new inventory for Apple's growing advertising segment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
TechSpot

Microsoft will integrate ChatGPT in Bing as OpenAI starts monetizing the AI chatbot

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Highly anticipated: Just a few months after its launch in prototype form, ChatGPT could soon become a ubiquitous AI tool for professionals and consumers alike. It's starting with Microsoft's Bing, which is seemingly being turned into the first mass-marketed search engine powered by generative algorithms.
aiexpress.io

Linktree just added three new ways for freelancers to make money

Creatives utilizing Linktree as an earnings supply not too long ago obtained entry to paywalls by way of the Fee lock function, however the hosting different isn’t stopping there. Additionally they have already got entry to a tip jar by way of Support Me hyperlinks, however to any extent...

