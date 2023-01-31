Read full article on original website
Turn this Gmail security feature on ASAP
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how to use your Gmail to send private encrypted emails to others so you keep your personal information secure and safe from harm.
CNET
Blur Your House on Google Maps Right Now. Here's Why
In the '90s, my parents would use those Thomas Guides street maps to get us around Los Angeles and neighboring cities. As my dad would drive, my mom would sit in the passenger seat and flip through the spiral-bound book, shouting out where we should turn to reach our destination.
Gmail may soon replace your favorite package tracking apps for good
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. E-commerce is a flourishing industry, and for shoppers, it can be difficult to keep track of all the awaited deliveries. You could install one of the many available package tracking apps, or just use the emails every seller sends you. Just ahead of Black Friday last year, Google announced a new package tracking feature for Gmail that intelligently compresses communication from sellers and shipping services into glanceable package tracking data. We now have a way to enable this feature manually.
The Verge
PSA: Gmail’s new package tracking interface is now live if you know where to look
Gmail’s iOS and Android apps have been updated with a new interface that makes it easier to see where your packages are in transit, and when they might arrive. The feature was announced last November, when Google said it would be arriving “in the coming weeks,” but it’s only been spotted in the wild by the likes of 9to5Google and XDA-Developers over the past couple of days. It’s unclear exactly when it went live, but the feature appears to be available now if you know where to look.
Gizmodo
How To Change Your Mind About the Permissions You’ve Already Given to Apps and Websites
Apps and websites are always wanting more, aren’t they? More data, more privileges, more control. As a result, you’ll often get a flurry of permissions or cookie pop-ups whenever you open up an app or a site for the first time, pop-ups that you might not always be paying full attention to as you try to get on with the task at hand.
Android users urged to change two settings immediately – including one that can stop snooping
ANDROID Users have been urged to change two settings on their devices for a better experience. They include a security hack and one to make the screen easier to read. Every smartphone device comes equipped with a lock screen. This is meant to protect your sensitive information and privacy. That...
Google Chrome will become dangerous for millions of devices next week – find out if you’re affected
MILLIONS of PC owners have been warned Google Chrome may become buggy and unsafe as soon as next week. The tech behemoth is making a major change to the world's most popular web browser in line with Microsoft. Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 were recently dropped, meaning anyone still using...
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
People are only just realizing there’s an Android trick that makes the Weather app much more useful
THE WEATHER app on your Android phone can be even more useful than you thought. With just a few steps, the weather app can be configured to give you updates on the go. These updates will give users a snapshot of their local weather. That includes the most up-to-date weather...
How to delete cookies on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your user preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Cookies make it possible for websites to remember things like your login information, shopping cart contents, language preferences, and more to provide a personalized experience.
aiexpress.io
Windows 11 could soon make it easier to fix problems with your PC
Home windows 11 may quickly supply customers the flexibility to run an in-place improve straight from the Settings panel, which might be a handy choice for these needing a swift technique to restore issues with their PC. The choice to do that was noticed within the newest preview construct of...
Gmail creator predicts A.I. bots like ChatGPT will destroy search engines within 2 years
Paul Buchheit said we're only "one or two years away from total disruption."
makeuseof.com
Why You Shouldn't Allow Someone Else's Gmail Address on Your Android Phone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A Gmail address is a simple, seemingly harmless tool anyone who has access to the internet can own. By simply signing up for a Google account, you can get as many as you care for.
Phone Arena
Google Meet on Android may soon allow you to listen to YouTube music in a group call
The latest apk — this is the file format of Android apps — teardown from 9to5 Google’s team of the YouTube Music app unearthed signs that it may be next to join Google Meet’s ever growing list of group activities. Wait, you didn’t know that you...
Millions of Google users warned over extremely dangerous ‘click’ that could cost you
GOOGLE fans have been warned to watch what they click after scammers managed to sneak another series of fake ads on the search engine. Ads get prominent space along the top of Google Search if it's related to what you're looking for. A user noticed that the popular password manager...
Motley Fool
Apple Just Laid the Groundwork for Its Next Multibillion-Dollar Opportunity
Apple introduced new tools for small businesses to improve their presence on iOS apps. The company will provide businesses insights into how users interact with their location place cards. Maps could be a great source of new inventory for Apple's growing advertising segment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Microsoft will integrate ChatGPT in Bing as OpenAI starts monetizing the AI chatbot
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Highly anticipated: Just a few months after its launch in prototype form, ChatGPT could soon become a ubiquitous AI tool for professionals and consumers alike. It's starting with Microsoft's Bing, which is seemingly being turned into the first mass-marketed search engine powered by generative algorithms.
aiexpress.io
Linktree just added three new ways for freelancers to make money
Creatives utilizing Linktree as an earnings supply not too long ago obtained entry to paywalls by way of the Fee lock function, however the hosting different isn’t stopping there. Additionally they have already got entry to a tip jar by way of Support Me hyperlinks, however to any extent...
How to delete messages just for yourself: WhatsApp, Messages, Telegram, etc
Remove unwanted messages from WhatsApp, Google Messages, and similar messaging apps in a few simple taps.
TechCrunch
Report: Microsoft plans to update Bing with a faster version of ChatGPT in the coming weeks
People familiar with the matter told Semafor that the main difference between ChatGPT and GPT-4 is speed. Although ChatGPT sometimes takes a up to a few minutes to form a response, GPT-4 is said to be a lot quicker in responding to queries. The latest software’s responses are also said to be more detailed and more humanlike.
