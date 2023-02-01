ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho State Journal

HS scores 2/2: Poky girls top Century, Snake River girls beat American Falls

GIRLS BASKETBALLPocatello 48, Century 36 Elle Hokanson scored 14 points for the Thunder, who will return to action next Thursday in what could be the 4A District 5 championship game. Snake River 49, American Falls 29 The Panthers will host Marsh Valley or American Falls on Monday in what could become the 3A District 5 championship game. Madison 56, Highland 34 The Rams’ season comes to an end in the 5A District 5/6 tournament. Sho-Ban 49, Clark County 16
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Idaho Falls' Fedder signs with Montana Western

During the recruiting process, student athletes meet with colleges to discuss academic and athletic goals. While those goals are important, for Idaho Falls’ Kael Fedder, it was the family atmosphere that sold him on signing with Montana Western Thursday afternoon. “Western Montana made me feel like family. Their culture...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Porterville Recorder

MONTANA 69, NORTHERN COLORADO 67

Percentages: FG .448, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Johnson 2-5, Knecht 2-5, Abercrombie 2-7, Kountz 1-3, Creech 0-1, L.Reynolds 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hughes 2, Knecht 2). Turnovers: 11 (Knecht 4, Hughes 2, Johnson 2, Kountz 2, Wisne). Steals: 3 (Wisne 2, Kountz).
GREELEY, CO
Porterville Recorder

PHS boys win to stay atop of EYL

It was a Tuesday night with a Friday night atmosphere inside Sharman Gym Tuesday night as the Porterville High boys basketball team, caught in a logjam atop the East Yosemite League standings, cleared a little space for themselves with a hard fought 63-55 victory over Redwood. PHS came out early...
PORTERVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

PHS, MHS take share of EYL titles

The Porterville and Monache boys and girls wrestling teams took their fair share of titles at the East Yosemite League Championships on Wednesday at El Diamante High School in Visalia. Porterville's Zach Klarcyk was named as Outstanding Wrestler in the boys event while Samanta Pina of PHS was named as...
PORTERVILLE, CA

