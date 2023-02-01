Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Shelley defeats Idaho Falls, moves on to district finals
SHELLEY -- District tournament games become more intense and close games can reveal which teams have the resiliency to handle tough situations. The Shelley Russets showed that and prevailed over the Idaho Falls Tigers 61-50 Thursday night to move into the 4A District 6 tournament finals. It was a packed...
HS scores 2/1: Highland boys fall to Madison, Bear Lake boys top Malad
BOYS BASKETBALL Madison 47, Highland 39 Rams fall to 10-8 overall and 1-2 in district play. Grace Lutheran 56, Clark County 24 Ben Hess posted 15 points for the Royals and Matt Moretti added 14. ...
HS scores 2/2: Poky girls top Century, Snake River girls beat American Falls
GIRLS BASKETBALLPocatello 48, Century 36 Elle Hokanson scored 14 points for the Thunder, who will return to action next Thursday in what could be the 4A District 5 championship game. Snake River 49, American Falls 29 The Panthers will host Marsh Valley or American Falls on Monday in what could become the 3A District 5 championship game. Madison 56, Highland 34 The Rams’ season comes to an end in the 5A District 5/6 tournament. Sho-Ban 49, Clark County 16
SBLive's 3A boys basketball coaches poll: Make room for Arlington at No. 9 (Jan. 31)
High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. In Class 3A, votes were cast for 14 teams in the latest poll. Garfield received all nine first-place votes. Mount Spokane overtakes O'Dea this week ...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Idaho Falls' Fedder signs with Montana Western
During the recruiting process, student athletes meet with colleges to discuss academic and athletic goals. While those goals are important, for Idaho Falls’ Kael Fedder, it was the family atmosphere that sold him on signing with Montana Western Thursday afternoon. “Western Montana made me feel like family. Their culture...
Porterville Recorder
MONTANA 69, NORTHERN COLORADO 67
Percentages: FG .448, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Johnson 2-5, Knecht 2-5, Abercrombie 2-7, Kountz 1-3, Creech 0-1, L.Reynolds 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hughes 2, Knecht 2). Turnovers: 11 (Knecht 4, Hughes 2, Johnson 2, Kountz 2, Wisne). Steals: 3 (Wisne 2, Kountz).
Porterville Recorder
PHS boys win to stay atop of EYL
It was a Tuesday night with a Friday night atmosphere inside Sharman Gym Tuesday night as the Porterville High boys basketball team, caught in a logjam atop the East Yosemite League standings, cleared a little space for themselves with a hard fought 63-55 victory over Redwood. PHS came out early...
Porterville Recorder
PHS, MHS take share of EYL titles
The Porterville and Monache boys and girls wrestling teams took their fair share of titles at the East Yosemite League Championships on Wednesday at El Diamante High School in Visalia. Porterville's Zach Klarcyk was named as Outstanding Wrestler in the boys event while Samanta Pina of PHS was named as...
Comments / 0