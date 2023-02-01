Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter remembers the Sink Mountain project being discussed as far back as when he served on the County Commission approximately around 2006 or 2007. An intense storm in February of 2019 was the cause of a shift in the earth, which resulted in a 300-foot section of the road collapsing about a foot. Shortly after an assessment of the area, officials deemed the area stabilized. A temporary solution of rock and soil placement allowed the road to be passable, allowing the road to be re-opened for approximately 14 months.

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO