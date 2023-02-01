Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Energetic effort by Boone leads to big win over Gate City
GRAY — Daniel Boone got its usual big output from Jamar Livingston on Wednesday night against Gate City. It was the long-distance shots made by others that got the crowd excited in the Trailblazers’ 60-41 victory over the Blue Devils in the interstate matchup at Boones Creek Elementary School.
Kingsport Times-News
Boone, Crockett set for Freedom Hall matchup
Daniel Boone and David Crockett have met in football at East Tennessee State’s Memorial Stadium and Memorial Center. On Friday night, the Pioneers and Trailblazers basketball teams will meet in ETSU’s basketball venue, Johnson City’s Freedom Hall.
Eight student athletes sign N-L-I at Dobyns-Bennett HS
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — SOCCER Grayson Hammond – Milligan University WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL Riley Brandon – UVA-WiseDakota Vaiese – MaryvilleRachel Falin – Milligan University MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Xander DeVault – Mount Vernon Nazarene University BASEBALL Tanner Kilgore – Carson Newman FOOTBALL Hayden Russell – Carson NewmanJake Carson – Centre CollegeChris Harris – Wingate
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU's football team bolstered by return of Riddell, Huzzie
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State is still looking for a quarterback to add to its latest recruiting class, but at least George Quarles has an ace in the hole. Tyler Riddell, who had one of the top passing seasons in school history two years ago, took his name out of the NCAA’s transfer portal and will be back with the Bucs when spring practice opens in April.
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs crush Wofford to break home losing streak
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s basketball players walked off the court at Freedom Hall on Wednesday night with a collective sigh of relief. They finally won a home game.
Kingsport Times-News
McHugh has career game in Tribe's rout of 'Blazers
KINGSPORT — It seemed like an endless parade of Dobyns-Bennett makes. The Indians shot an impressive 37-for-67 from the field in Tuesday’s 89-69 boys basketball thumping of Big 5 Conference foe Daniel Boone at the Tribe Athletic Complex 89-69.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU gets defensive on football signing day
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s football team went heavy on defense on national signing day. The Bucs signed eight players on Wednesday and, counting the early signing period in December, have 17 new players in their latest recruiting class. Twelve of them play defense.
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs can end home skid with second win over Terriers
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State is about to get another chance to win a home game and Bucs men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver is hoping for better results than his team has managed lately. The Bucs, who play host to Southern Conference foe Wofford on Wednesday at...
Kingsport Times-News
Making a mark in the field of sport physiology and performance
The Center of Excellence for Sport Science and Coach Education (CESSCE) at East Tennessee State University has achieved quite a bit of success lately in its numerous research, educational and service endeavors. The center, part of the Clemmer College at ETSU, aims to conduct and share cutting-edge research, provide service...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Schools announce Friday closure
ROGERSVILLE- Hawkins County Schools announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 3 for weather reasons. The post states that the closure is "due to existing moisture, additional rain forecasted overnight, and freezing temperatures likely in the early morning hours."
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Thursday February 2, 2023
Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Independence,. …Snow Through Noon Before Ending…. It is snowing across the North Carolina High Country with some. accumulation being reported…especially for elevations above 4000. feet. As of 9:00 AM…upwards of 4 inches of snow was observed on. Beech Mountain. An...
The Tomahawk
Sink Mountain Dock Project underway
Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter remembers the Sink Mountain project being discussed as far back as when he served on the County Commission approximately around 2006 or 2007. An intense storm in February of 2019 was the cause of a shift in the earth, which resulted in a 300-foot section of the road collapsing about a foot. Shortly after an assessment of the area, officials deemed the area stabilized. A temporary solution of rock and soil placement allowed the road to be passable, allowing the road to be re-opened for approximately 14 months.
wcyb.com
Structure damage at Castlewood High School causes concerns
CASTLEWOOD, V.a. (WCYB) — Structure damage at Castlewood High School causes concern for the public, and crews are now working to fix the issue. According to Castlewood High School Maintenance Director, Tim Lovelace, the parapet wall had a crack in it. Lovelace says it's the extension of a wall at the edge of a roof.
Kingsport Times-News
Jonnie Peters Galloway
Jonnie Peters Galloway, 76, formerly of Kingsport, passed away on January 29, 2023. She was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School, and proud band member! Jonnie was preceded in death by her parents Norma and Orville Peters, husband Vernon Galloway, and sister-in-law Anne Dunn Peters. She is survived by son TJ Galloway, daughter-in-law Liz Mynatt Galloway, and three beloved grandsons, Tyler, Timothy, and Baker; brother Tommy Peters, niece Erin Peters Metz, and nephew Michael Peters. No services are planned at this time.
Kingsport Times-News
Bays Mountain wolf Unalii dies over the weekend
KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain Park announced Tuesday the death of one of its wolves, Unalii. “He had a kind and friendly spirit that endeared him to anyone that worked with him,” said Park Manager Megan Krager. “He was known to be a big eater and always tried to make his way to the front of the chow line at feeding time. Everyone at the park will miss him greatly.”
Kingsport Times-News
Two women injured in Wilcox Drive collision
KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when their car was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center after the incident,...
Kingsport Times-News
Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues
ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
Kingsport Times-News
Brenda Lois Wilcox Burdge
KINGSPORT - Brenda Lois Wilcox Burdge, age 77, went to her heavenly home Sunday, January 29th at Brookdale Kingsport after a well fought battle with cancer. Brenda was born May 18, 1945 to the late James and Martha Wilcox in Kingsport, Tennessee. Brenda grew up in Gate City, Virginia with her sisters Sandra and LoRita and her brother Rocky. Brenda married Jay Burdge in 1967 and they moved to Kingsport to live and raise their family. After she raised her children, Shawn and Tiffany, Brenda’s greatest joy was becoming a Mimi. She was a fierce supporter of her grandchildren and spent many days cheering loudly from sidelines.
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge work-based learning manufacturing signing
Sullivan's West Ridge has three work-based learning students at Eastman this semester. The work-based learning program is in the second semester of its first year at West Ridge High School, a school official said. Four students participated in the fall semester.
Kingsport Times-News
Of One Accord outlines scope of services provided in 2022
ROGERSVILLE — Of One Accord Ministries released its end-of-the-year report for 2022, which noted that the organization served almost 95,000 people in Hawkins and Hancock counties. The document was handed out at the monthly Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce Breakfast on Jan. 26.
Comments / 0