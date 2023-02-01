Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Who Are the Highest-Paid Players in the WNBA in 2023?
Who are the highest-paid players in the WNBA in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first day of February means WNBA free agency is now open and deals can be signed. Teams begun the process of negotiating deals on Jan. 21. Breanna Stewart on Wednesday announced she would...
Courtney Vandersloot bids Sky farewell, looks ahead to 'new beginning'
Courtney Vandersloot announced Tuesday that she won't be returning to the Chicago Sky, writing in an Instagram post, "I have decided it is time for me to pursue a new beginning."
Why WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart signed with the New York Liberty
SNY’s Maria Marino explains why WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart chose to sign with the New York Liberty and how she’ll fit in with fellow stars in Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NBC4 Columbus
Basketball World Reacts to Breanna Stewart’s Liberty Signing
The forward’s new teammates are thrilled for her to join the team in New York. Breanna Stewart shocked the basketball world on Wednesday when she announced her signing with the Liberty. The 2016 No. 1 pick played six seasons with the Storm, finishing with two WNBA titles and four...
Clayton News Daily
Courtney Vandersloot to sign with Liberty
Meet the New York Liberty, the WNBA's very own super team. Four-time All-Star guard Courtney Vandersloot announced Thursday that she will sign with the Liberty, one day after former league MVP Breanna Stewart announced the same. The Liberty also traded for former MVP Jonquel Jones last month. "Courtney Vandersloot is...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Azura Stevens latest member of Sky to leave team
Forward/center Azura Stevens is leaving the Chicago Sky and plans to sign as a free agent with the Los Angeles Sparks, ESPN reported Thursday. She joins veterans Candace Parker, Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot in departing the Sky, who won the WNBA championship in 2021. Stevens, 27, played the first...
Two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker signs with the Las Vegas Aces
The Las Vegas Aces announced on Wednesday the team has signed two-time WNBA MVP and Champion Candace Parker as a free agent, according to an official tweet.
Clayton News Daily
Hawks' biggest win of season is Suns' largest loss
Dejounte Murray recorded 21 points, eight assists and six rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks never trailed while drubbing the host Phoenix Suns 132-100 on Wednesday night. Trae Young added 20 points and 12 assists in his return from a one-game absence caused by an ankle injury. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 18 points, Onyeka Okongwu added 17 and De'Andre Hunter tallied 15 for Atlanta.
Clayton News Daily
Meet the 'Survivor 44' Cast! Former NFL Player Brandon Cottom Gives His Own Take on the "Meat Shield" Strategy
Brandon Cottom is no stranger to intense competition, playing across numerous professional football leagues for five years. But the 30-year-old is now under the Wednesday Night Lights, hoping his most recent career as a security specialist can help him separate fact from fiction. The former fullback is hoping to slow play his early down work, avoiding the hunt for advantages in lieu of making bonds and recruiting “meat shields” to his side.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Mariners reach 3-year deal with Dylan Moore
The Seattle Mariners and utilityman Dylan Moore are in agreement on a three-year contract extension worth at least $8.875 million, ESPN reported. The new deal buys out Moore's two arbitration years and one free agent year, per the report. He could earn more than $9 million by reaching incentives. Moore,...
Clayton News Daily
RJ Barrett (30 points), Knicks withstand Heat's late comeback
RJ Barrett collected 30 points and eight rebounds and Julius Randle added 23 and 10, respectively, to fuel the host New York Knicks to a 106-104 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Barrett made 13 of 23 shots from the floor to record a bounce-back performance after he was...
Clayton News Daily
Anthony Davis' late-game heroics help Lakers stun Pacers
Anthony Davis spoiled the Indiana Pacers' welcome-back party for Tyrese Haliburton, making the go-ahead basket to rally the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-111 win Thursday in Indianapolis. Davis came through in the clutch for Los Angeles, scoring what proved to be the game-winning shot with 35.3 seconds remaining on...
Clayton News Daily
NBA roundup: 46-point first quarter sends Celtics past Nets
The Boston Celtics didn't do much wrong in the opening quarter and breezed to a 139-96 home victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Boston was 18-for-29 from the field (62.1 percent) in the opening frame and led 46-16 after 12 minutes. It was the largest lead the Celtics have had after the first quarter in franchise history.
Clayton News Daily
Bulls ride balanced attack, exact revenge on Hornets
Ayo Dosunmu scored 22 points on 9-for-10 shooting from the field to boost the Chicago Bulls past the visiting Charlotte Hornets for a 114-98 victory Thursday night. Reserve Coby White, playing against his home-state team, scored 20 points and Nikola Vucevic had 17 points and 12 rebounds as the Bulls avenged a road loss from a week earlier. Andre Drummond came off the bench for 15 points and 11 rebounds and DeMar DeRozan also had 15 points.
Clayton News Daily
Nuggets ready to welcome road-weary Warriors
The Denver Nuggets hope to capitalize on an advantage given them by the NBA schedule-maker when they host the travel-weary Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. While the Nuggets had a night off and perhaps were watching their next opponent on television from 1,000 miles away, the Warriors not only were enduring the opener of a back-to-back on Wednesday night in Minneapolis, but they had to work overtime in a 119-114 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Clayton News Daily
Batting champ Luis Arraez wins arbitration with Marlins
Newly acquired infielder Luis Arraez earned his first victory of the season, defeating his new team in salary arbitration on Thursday. Arraez will earn $6.1 million in 2023 while the Miami Marlins -- by way of Minnesota -- had filed at $5 million. The Twins initially filed the $5 million...
