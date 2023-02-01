ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gautier, MS

wxxv25.com

‘How Hop’ Project in Biloxi

Biloxi Main Street is planning to redevelop a space at Howard and Hopkins Avenues to turn it into an arts and entertainment venue. Kay Miller with Main Street is here with more.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Moss Point Police announce new initiative to help solve crime

BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Jackson County delivers State of County Address

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Board of Supervisors President Ken Taylor presented the 2023 State of the County Address during a private Pascagoula Rotary Club meeting Wednesday morning. “To sum it up, the state of our county is extremely good,” he said to the group at the start of...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Sweetgrass medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS
bslshoofly.com

Medical Marijuana in Mississippi

It is now legal to purchase medical marijuana in the State of Mississippi. This will bring relief to many who suffer from glaucoma, chronic pain and effects of chemotherapy. Here is how and where to get it. - by Lisa Monti. Coast Cannabis on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Arrested on multiple charges following breach at Gulfport City Hall

On February 2, 2023, the Gulfport Police Department responded to City Hall in reference to a group of protesters that breached the building with the intention to cause disruption. The protesters yelled with bullhorns and escalated the situation to the point where staff members were in fear for their safety....
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi candidate filing deadline passes

The filing deadline for Mississippi candidates has officially passed. Harrison and Hancock counties will have races for sheriff. For Harrison County, it is officially a two-man race between Republican Louis Elias and Republican Matt Haley. For Hancock County, it a four-man race between Ricky Adam, Johnny R. Raffeo Jr, Channing...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Waveland man charged with murder in Florida cold case

New DNA testing helped officials identify a suspect in a cold case murder investigation in Florida — and led them to Waveland, Mississippi. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Michael Lapniewski Jr. was arrested January 26 and charged with first-degree murder in the 1987 death of an 82-year-old woman in unincorporated St. Petersburg, Florida.
WAVELAND, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi

GREENE COUNTY, MS. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon man was gunned down in Mississippi while he was visiting his girlfriend last week. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 22-year-old Logan Wainwright, was ambushed. Deputies say Wainwright was shot several times while sitting in his car. They say...
GREENE COUNTY, MS
tourcounsel.com

Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi

Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
BILOXI, MS
mageenews.com

Gulfport Man and Woman Sentenced Regarding Harboring of Illegal Aliens

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Gulfport, Miss. – A Gulfport man was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, a $10,000 fine and $5,100 in special assessments for harboring illegal aliens within the United States. Additionally, a Chinese citizen, who is a Permanent Resident Alien of the U.S. and had been living in Gulfport, was sentenced to 5 years of federal probation and a $5,000 fine for misprision of a felony regarding the harboring of illegal aliens. Both of the defendants also were ordered to forfeit to the United States a house and land in D’Iberville, Mississippi, which had been used to harbor the aliens.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Four arrested after protesters breach Gulfport City Hall

Four were arrested this afternoon after a group of protestors breached Gulfport City Hall. The group was outside City Hall protesting the officer-involved shooting that killed 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan. They breached the building around 3:03. Police were called and arrived by 3:11 p.m. The group broke past several breaching points,...
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Biden announces $60M grant for I-10 corridor in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program, known as the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

