Ypsilanti, MI

thepostathens.com

Women's Basketball: Ohio looks make it two in a row against Toledo

Ohio (4-16, 2-7 Mid-American Conference) took down Eastern Michigan earlier this week, and it faces Toledo (16-4, 7-2 MAC) on Saturday. Ohio is 8-10 against Toledo since 2011 and has lost two in a row. Ohio is looking to flip that script but has a tall task ahead of them as Toledo ranks third in the conference with a 7-2 MAC record. Here is everything you need to know about this weekend’s matchup.
TOLEDO, OH
thepostathens.com

Women's Basketball: Ohio survives late push to take down Eastern Michigan, 65-55

Ohio (4-16, 2-7 Mid-American Conference) was victorious Wednesday evening against Eastern Michigan (11-9, 3-6 MAC), who had won two of its last three games. After Ohio's last game against Ball State, freshman Jaya McClure and sophomore Kate Dennis emphasized ﻿the importance of sticking together as a team. They also mentioned the impact the team could still have on the season and finishing MAC play strong, that was evident in the team's performance tonight.
YPSILANTI, MI
Maize n Brew

2024 four-star RB Jordan Marshall puts Michigan in final four list

Announced on Thursday afternoon on his Twitter page, 2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall included the Michigan Wolverines in his top four list along with Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Tennessee. The 5-foot-10.5, 193-pounder from Cincinnati has long been considered one of the top running backs on the board for Mike...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thepostathens.com

Women's Basketball: Ohio looks for second MAC win against Eastern Michigan

Ohio (3-16, 1-7 Mid-American Conference) is looking to pick up some steam with a win over Eastern Michigan (11-8, 3-5 MAC). Since 2005, the Bobcats and Eagles have had a very competitive series, but the Eagles have a slight edge. The Eagles have won 13 of the last 24 games between the two teams. Recently, however, the Bobcats have been the better team. Since the 2018-19 season, the Bobcats have won three of the last four games. Last year the Bobcats beat the Eagles 66-53.
YPSILANTI, MI
thepostathens.com

Hockey: Atmosphere at Bird Arena keeps fans coming back

If you’re attending a hockey game at Bird Arena, you’ll want to get there long before the game starts. That’s because every weekend, students and community members from across Athens flock to see Ohio face-off against other teams in the American Collegiate Hockey Association. No matter who Ohio is playing, there is hardly a seat to be had by the time the lights go out at 7 p.m. and the starting lineups are announced.
ATHENS, OH
FanSided

Michigan Football: Final thoughts for Wolverines before signing day

The Michigan football program is hoping to land another commitment or two on National Signing Day and here are some final thoughts for the Wolverines. Last year, Michigan football fans were worried about Jim Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings as the Wolverines basically had nothing going on during last year’s National Signing Day.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Northwestern basketball player suffers cardiac arrest, remains on life support

A Detroit high school boys basketball player was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night and placed on life support after suffering a cardiac event during a game. Detroit Public Schools Community District superintendent Nikolai Vitti sent a message late Tuesday night, announcing that Cartier Woods, a senior at Northwestern High School, "went into cardiac arrest" while he was playing in the varsity basketball home game against Detroit Douglass.
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE
thepostathens.com

Family of OU grads receive support for serious genetic condition

Operation “Save Caleb” has raised over $24,000 on GoFundMe since Jan. 16 with contributions from Bobcats and people connecting to the cause from Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and beyond. Kathy White, former Ohio University student and current budget manager and student services specialist for the Honors Tutorial College, and...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
TOLEDO, OH
thepostathens.com

Weekender Main: F.A.C.E.S models strut their stuff this Sibs Weekend

There may not be an official fashion week in Athens, Ohio, but there are plenty of fashion shows. On Saturday, the Fascinating Alluring Chic Exciting Sensing (F.A.C.E.S.) Modeling Organization is putting on its annual Sibs Weekend fashion show in Baker Theater from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. F.A.C.E.S. is a...
ATHENS, OH
WTOL 11

Six Rogers High School students arrested following fight

TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Rogers High School students were arrested Monday after a brawl broke out after school. Toledo police were called to the school just before 3 p.m. for a large fight, according to a police report. Six students, whose ages range from 14 to 17, were arrested and charged with aggravated riot.
TOLEDO, OH

