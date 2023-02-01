Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
thepostathens.com
Women's Basketball: Ohio looks make it two in a row against Toledo
Ohio (4-16, 2-7 Mid-American Conference) took down Eastern Michigan earlier this week, and it faces Toledo (16-4, 7-2 MAC) on Saturday. Ohio is 8-10 against Toledo since 2011 and has lost two in a row. Ohio is looking to flip that script but has a tall task ahead of them as Toledo ranks third in the conference with a 7-2 MAC record. Here is everything you need to know about this weekend’s matchup.
thepostathens.com
Women's Basketball: Ohio survives late push to take down Eastern Michigan, 65-55
Ohio (4-16, 2-7 Mid-American Conference) was victorious Wednesday evening against Eastern Michigan (11-9, 3-6 MAC), who had won two of its last three games. After Ohio's last game against Ball State, freshman Jaya McClure and sophomore Kate Dennis emphasized the importance of sticking together as a team. They also mentioned the impact the team could still have on the season and finishing MAC play strong, that was evident in the team's performance tonight.
Maize n Brew
2024 four-star RB Jordan Marshall puts Michigan in final four list
Announced on Thursday afternoon on his Twitter page, 2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall included the Michigan Wolverines in his top four list along with Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Tennessee. The 5-foot-10.5, 193-pounder from Cincinnati has long been considered one of the top running backs on the board for Mike...
thepostathens.com
Women's Basketball: Ohio looks for second MAC win against Eastern Michigan
Ohio (3-16, 1-7 Mid-American Conference) is looking to pick up some steam with a win over Eastern Michigan (11-8, 3-5 MAC). Since 2005, the Bobcats and Eagles have had a very competitive series, but the Eagles have a slight edge. The Eagles have won 13 of the last 24 games between the two teams. Recently, however, the Bobcats have been the better team. Since the 2018-19 season, the Bobcats have won three of the last four games. Last year the Bobcats beat the Eagles 66-53.
thepostathens.com
Hockey: Atmosphere at Bird Arena keeps fans coming back
If you’re attending a hockey game at Bird Arena, you’ll want to get there long before the game starts. That’s because every weekend, students and community members from across Athens flock to see Ohio face-off against other teams in the American Collegiate Hockey Association. No matter who Ohio is playing, there is hardly a seat to be had by the time the lights go out at 7 p.m. and the starting lineups are announced.
Once Again, Michigan Stadium Dominates College Football
There's no shortage of great venues to watch a football game in American, but none compare to the Big House in Ann Arbor.
Ottawa Hills senior Keymarion Gibson signs with Ferris State
Ottawa Hills senior running back Keymarion Gibson committed to and signed with Ferris State for football on Tuesday
Michigan Football: Final thoughts for Wolverines before signing day
The Michigan football program is hoping to land another commitment or two on National Signing Day and here are some final thoughts for the Wolverines. Last year, Michigan football fans were worried about Jim Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings as the Wolverines basically had nothing going on during last year’s National Signing Day.
Michigan Signee, Ronnie Bell's Little Brother, Kendrick, Can Fly
We might just end up seeing little brother follow in big brother's footsteps as Kendrick Bell attempts to become an unheralded recruit who does big things at Michigan.
Howard University lands former Michigan State commit
Jonathan Slack was headed for Michigan State a year ago. Now he’s headed to Howard University. The post Howard University lands former Michigan State commit appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Detroit Northwestern basketball player suffers cardiac arrest, remains on life support
A Detroit high school boys basketball player was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night and placed on life support after suffering a cardiac event during a game. Detroit Public Schools Community District superintendent Nikolai Vitti sent a message late Tuesday night, announcing that Cartier Woods, a senior at Northwestern High School, "went into cardiac arrest" while he was playing in the varsity basketball home game against Detroit Douglass.
wlen.com
Adrian Schools Receive Report from J.V. Basketball Game Incident from Police/Ypsilanti Admin.
Adrian, MI – A complete investigation has been conducted by the Washtenaw Police Department regarding the incident at Ypsilanti High School during the J.V. basketball game between the Adrian Maples and Ypsilanti Grizzlies on Tuesday. This includes a thorough review of video available. The following conclusions have been reported...
Detroit student on life support after collapsing during basketball game
A Northwestern High School student is fighting for his life after collapsing during a basketball game.
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
thepostathens.com
Family of OU grads receive support for serious genetic condition
Operation “Save Caleb” has raised over $24,000 on GoFundMe since Jan. 16 with contributions from Bobcats and people connecting to the cause from Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and beyond. Kathy White, former Ohio University student and current budget manager and student services specialist for the Honors Tutorial College, and...
thepostathens.com
Local police staffing issues, OU's updated Ridges development plan and sports roundup
The Post Weekly Round-up is here to keep OU’s campus informed on the most important stories published by The Post each week. Hosts Donovan Hunt, Sophie Young and Arielle Lyons give you a brief round-up of current Athens and OU news. This episode goes over the staffing issues Ohio...
13abc.com
Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
thepostathens.com
Weekender Main: F.A.C.E.S models strut their stuff this Sibs Weekend
There may not be an official fashion week in Athens, Ohio, but there are plenty of fashion shows. On Saturday, the Fascinating Alluring Chic Exciting Sensing (F.A.C.E.S.) Modeling Organization is putting on its annual Sibs Weekend fashion show in Baker Theater from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. F.A.C.E.S. is a...
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
Six Rogers High School students arrested following fight
TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Rogers High School students were arrested Monday after a brawl broke out after school. Toledo police were called to the school just before 3 p.m. for a large fight, according to a police report. Six students, whose ages range from 14 to 17, were arrested and charged with aggravated riot.
