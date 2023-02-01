ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Irate customers take Colorado’s energy regulators to the woodshed: ‘You shouldn't be looking out for corporations

By Scott Weiser
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

Energy customers, many of whom say they are being crushed by gas and electricity bills that have doubled, tripled and even quadrupled in the last few months – accepted the Colorado Public Utility Commission’s invitation to comment on skyrocketing energy prices, and it wasn’t pretty.

Dawn Fetzko, a customer, said she learned about the public meeting while watching the news.

“We're working trying to earn a living and now trying to earn a living to pay our utility bill,” she said. “I know my utility bill went from $150 to a shocking $365 in one month.”

“It's no secret that everybody is drowning in Xcel bills across Colorado,” added Sabrina Padilla. “I really hope that these stories today are really taken into consideration because there's thousands and thousands of people that do not have the courage to come up here today to express their struggles.”

Commissioners have also been receiving a flood of complaints about soaring bills, commission chair Eric Blank acknowledged.

In response, the commission held a Zoom listening session on Tuesday, where they heard an outpouring of grief and anger – as well as pleas for help – from dozens who signed up for the meeting. Nearly 100 people attended the public comment session.

Padilla, who works with the Chronic Care Collaborative, an organization comprising 50 different voluntary health organizations representing a wide range of chronic diseases that partners with Xcel and Black Hills Energy on helping disabled people with their energy bills, described a heartbreaking story of a man who had to choose real discomfort just to get by.

“I just spoke with an older gentleman on SSI who sits in his home all day in a winter jacket and has his heat all the way down to 60 degrees to keep his bill down,” Padilla said. “And he does that so he can wear his oxygen 24/7. He's sacrificing his body temperature to wear his oxygen to keep his bill down.”

Lakewood resident Eva Boyd excoriated the commissioners for what she said is their failure to look after the public’s interests.

“I've been living here for about 26 years,” Boyd said. “January 2022’s bill was $124. December 2022 was $194. The next one that I'm going to pay in February is $295, which to me is absolutely mind boggling.”

Boyd added: “You're supposed to be looking out for us. And somebody already said it here – you shouldn't be looking out for corporations.”

Nichole Broach accused the commissioners of disrespecting attendees.

“I have seen you guys smirk, chuckle, laugh and roll your eyes at people describing their issues here today,” Broach said. “This is unacceptable. Ms. Gilman had to tell you that it was not funny. I do not believe that you serve your people, you do not serve your community and you do not serve your state.”

Andrea Rudowicz told the commissioners that she had a gas leak at her home. Xcel repairmen told her that her neighborhood was known to have old gas regulators that leak when it’s cold.

“The Xcel Energy employee informed me that our particular neighborhood had faulty old regulators that the employees were very much aware of and had told the supervisors, but nothing was done,” Rudowicz said. “If we're paying the high gas prices, I expect that our equipment is operating correctly. And I want to add that my particular meter wasn't the only one in my neighborhood.”

Blank vowed to “get a handle on this.”

“I just want to end with a personal comment to those of you who think I'm laughing at people's suffering,” said Blank. “I would just say I lost my wife to pancreatic cancer several years ago and I know what it means to experience hardship and I can just assure you I am not laughing at anyone suffering and that we're going to do whatever we can to try and to try and get a handle on this.”

