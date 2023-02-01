Read full article on original website
WWMT
Overturned semi leaves scrap metal pieces scattered on US-131
ROCKFORD, Mich. — An overturned semi left scrap metal scattered over the entire roadway of US-131 Thursday, Michigan State Police said. Kent County: Annual Michigan International Auto Show takes driver's seat at DeVos Place. The crash was reported in the southbound lanes, just north of 10 Mile Road in...
Condemned Kalamazoo bookstore had electrical hazards, non-working bathroom, report shows
KALAMAZOO, MI -- An inspection that led to a Kalamazoo bookstore being condemned noted multiple issues including fire hazards, electrical hazards and a non-working bathroom, according to a document from the city of Kalamazoo. The Jan. 18 inspection report that MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette received through a Freedom of Information Act request,...
WNDU
Michigan State Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police are currently investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Van Buren County. Troopers were called to the 38000 block of 82nd Avenue in Decatur Township on Jan. 27 around 9:30 p.m. after receiving two separate 911 calls informing them that a murder-suicide was going to take place there.
WWMT
Pickup truck, semi collide in I-94 crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A minor injury crash involving a pickup truck and a semi caused traffic on westbound I-94 to be down to one lane Tuesday. The crash was reported near the 52nd Street exit in Lawrence, around 11 a.m., according to the Michigan Drive Map. Kalamazoo...
These Are Kalamazoo’s Most Dangerous Roads According To You
Seems like every day now, we get news stories about an accident that either hurt somebody, or even killed somebody in and around Kalamazoo. Road conditions aside, drivers around the area have a tendency to push the limits, too, of what safe driving is, and certain roads around town lend themselves to making conditions even worse.
Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?
Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
Police investigating two-vehicle crash at 44th/Clyde Park
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash at 44th/Clyde Park. The crash occurred on Wednesday at around 6 p.m.
WWMTCw
Allegan residents discuss roundabout plans with MDOT
ALLEGAN COUNTY — Thursday, dozens of Allegan residents gathered to ask questions about the construction of a roundabout at a meeting hosted by the Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT. Boards were on display around the room providing blueprints and maps detailing the future roundabout, and MDOT employees were...
Boil water advisory for Kalamazoo Township neighborhood
A water main repair has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township.
WWMTCw
Public meeting in Allegan to discuss roundabout construction plans
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A public meeting hosted by the Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss the construction of a roundabout in Allegan County. The project is set to begin in 2024 at the M-89/M-40 intersection, and will encompass Marshall Street,...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
State Fire Marshal investigates fires at Lucky Girl
PAW PAW – The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a series of fires that eventually destroyed a brewery near Paw Paw early Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, according to a Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department official. Paw Paw firefighters, assisted by Gobles-Pine Grove, Bloomingdale,...
WWMTCw
Authorities look for suspects targeting marijuana shops in West Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police released photos this week of a group of people they believe has been targeting recreational marijuana shops throughout West Michigan. Similar incidents involving stolen vehicles and marijuana shops have also been reported in Battle Creek and Grand Rapids, according to investigators. The suspects broke into...
New Signage Goes Up As Battle Creek Horrocks Prepares For Big Move
Horrocks is my happy place. If you know, you know. than just a grocery store-- it's a destination! It's also a flower shop and garden center, gift shop, live music venue, food truck park, beer garden, bakery, butcher, etc. Whether you plan to restock your fridge or have a couple...
WWMTCw
Robberies involving online marketplaces climb
KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — It's easier and quicker than ever to sell some of your unwanted things, but police said online marketplaces are also making it easier for scammers and criminals to rip you off or rob you. Two armed robberies took place in the past few months both...
WWMTCw
No contact advisory for Kalamazoo River lifted over 3 months after spill
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo lifted its no contact advisory for the Kalamazoo River Thursday, over three months after liquid waste spilled into a nearby storm drain, according to city officials. October spill: Up to 2,000 gallons of liquid waste leaked into Kalamazoo River. The advisory was...
townbroadcast.com
Wayland FD quickly puts out a rural home blaze
The Wayland Fire Department was summoned Tuesday afternoon to a structure fire at a single-family dwelling in Wayland Township. Upon first arriving, crew members reported heavy smoke with fire coming from the rear area of the residence. Personnel quickly deployed hose lines to make an interior attack and was able to quickly extinguish the fire.
Man seriously hurt in stabbing, fight in downtown GR
Grand Rapids police officers say two men got into a fight in downtown GR on Tuesday afternoon, and one man stabbed the other.
Man renovating Grand Rapids home finds 140-year-old artifacts in the walls
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan man uncovered a slice of history last week. While renovating a century old home in Grand Rapids, several artifacts dating back to the 1800s were found inside. "The duplex was built in 1860," says Brian Feenstra, who bought the property on the...
927thevan.com
Suspect Arraigned Following Late-Night Shooting; More Charges Possible
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 1, 2023) – A 21-year-old Holland man has been arraigned on charges stemming from an early Monday morning disturbance at a North Side residence, with more counts against him perhaps forthcoming. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, deputies were dispatched to...
22 WSBT
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Decatur Township said Michigan State Police
Van Buren County, MI — Two people are dead from an apparent murder-suicide in Decatur Township in Van Buren County, according to the Michigan State Police. They were identified as Wayne Westphal, 49, of Decatur and Tara Phillips, 34, of Decatur. Initial evidence at the scene, as well as...
