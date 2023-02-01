Read full article on original website
Sioux Central Basketball Teams Sweep Storm Lake 2-2-23
With tournament time right around the corner the Sioux Central basketball teams turned in another great night of basketball sweeping Storm Lake in a non-conference double-header played Thursday night at Sioux Rapids. The Rebels girls team improved to 14-5 with a decisive 73-43 win over the Tornadoes. Bradi Krager led...
E-L-C Cagers Pick Up Wins At Storm Lake
It wasn't easy for the top ranked team in 3A girls basketball but E-L-C defeated Storm Lake 51-43 Tuesday night at Tornado Fieldhouse. The Midgets never trailed in the game and built a 21-18 lead at the break. Mackenzie Harder, who came into the game with six made 3-pointers on the year, buried her first of three second half trey's to tie the game at 21-21. The Midgets however answered with a 9-0 run over the next 5:20 and ended the quarter with a 32-25 advantage. The Tornadoes would never get closer than six points in the 4th quarter.
Pocahontas, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pocahontas. The St. Edmond High School basketball team will have a game with Pocahontas Area High School on February 02, 2023, 14:00:00. The St. Edmond High School basketball team will have a game with Pocahontas Area High School on February 02, 2023, 15:00:00.
Alfred W. Fowler, age 69, of Holstein
Alfred W. Fowler, age 69, of Holstein, Iowa died Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Holstein. Memorial services will be held Monday, February 6, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Storm Lake, Iowa. Burial will be at a later date in the...
Seed Treatment Course Set for February 15th in Storm Lake
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Buena Vista County will host a Seed Treatment Continuing Instruction Course for commercial pesticide applicators on Wednesday, February 15th. The program will be located at 824 Flindt Drive in Storm Lake. The course will run from 9-11:30am with a $45 registration fee before February...
Storm Lake January Weather Statistics
Storm Lake received 12.5 inches of snow during the month of January, according to measurements taken outside of the radio stations. The snowfall included 6.5 inches on January 18th into the 19th, and five inches from this past Saturday, January 28th. There was nearly 3.5 inches of precipitation in Storm...
Increased police presence at Eagle Grove High School after possible threat
EAGLE GROVE, Iowa — An investigation is underway after Eagle Grove High School received word of a possible threat on Wednesday night. Superintendent Jess Toliver told KCCI that the administration heard rumors of the threat, but could not tell us if it was credible. As a precaution, an increased presence of law enforcement was at the school Thursday.
Annual Storm Lake Trivia Night Set for This Coming Weekend
The Storm Lake School District Foundation's 7th annual Trivia Night will be held this coming weekend. The event on Saturday, February 4th will be in the Siebens Forum at Buena Vista University. Doors open at 6pm, and the trivia begins at 7pm. Foundation Executive Director Mike Porsch says registrations are...
Hazardous wind chills across Central Iowa through Tuesday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — The snow from Saturday's storm has completed fallen across most of the state and now the cold temperatures have settled in Sunday morning. Local storm reports are still trickling in, but we managed to get 1 inch in Des Moines (this may be updated). Three inches was reported in Ames, and totals along the Highway 20 corridor measured up to 5-6 inches for places like Waterloo and Fort Dodge. Portions of Northwest Iowa received upwards of 9-10 inches of snow.
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
Two arrested after shots fired call in Milford, Iowa
MILFORD, Iowa — Two men are in jail and facing several charges after an argument in Milford, Iowa. The Milford Police say that on January 31st, at approximately 5:39 p.m., they responded to 1209 6th Street in Milford for shots fired. Officers arrived and determined that there was an...
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
Storm Lake United Executive Director Stepping Down
Storm Lake United Executive Director Breanna Horsey is resigning from her position, effective March 3rd. The announcement was made this (Thur) afternoon by SLU Board President Brooke Sievers. A press release states that recruitment efforts will be getting underway shortly. In the meantime, Marketing and Activities Director Fletcher Kucera, and Account Manager and Hispanic Outreach Coordinator Gelder Pineda will continue to serve and support Storm Lake United members through the transition.
District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
Storm Lake Will be an Overnight Stop for RAGBRAI This Year
Storm Lake will be an overnight stop on the 2023 RAGBRAI route. The 50th anniversary of the bike ride will begin in Sioux City on Saturday, July 22nd, and participants will travel to Storm Lake the following day on Sunday, July 23rd. The route will continue to Carroll the next day, with the remaining overnight stops in Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, and Coralville, and will wind up in Davenport on July 29th.
A Few Storm Lake Fire Fighters Receive Recognition
The Storm Lake Fire Department recently presented their annual awards for exemplary service. Captain Adam Kutz is the recipient of the Officer of the Year award, and Francisco Vazquez was given the Firefighter of the Year award. This is Kutz's 24th year serving on the Storm Lake Fire Department. Vasquez has served for 11 years.
Wind Chill Advisory for a portion of southwest Iowa
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Audubon, Guthrie Cass, Adair, Harrison, Shelby and Pottawattamie Counties from midnight tonight to 11 a.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service says wind chills will be as low as 25 below zero. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in...
Shannon Goeser Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial for 85 year old Shannon Goeser of Council Bluffs will be Tuesday, January 31st at 11AM at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Harlan. Visitation will be Monday, January 30th from 5PM to 8PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. A Wake Service will be at 7PM. Burial will be at the Harlan Cemetery at a later date. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Investigation Leads To Drug Charges in Emmetsburg
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged with drug-related offenses following an investigation by the Palo Alto County Sherrif’s Office last week. Sheriff John King tells KICD News deputies went a home northwest of Emmetsburg on Tuesday evening where illegal substance and drug paraphernalia were reportedly discovered.
Retirement Celebration Held for Long-Time Area Firefighter
A retirement celebration for a long-time area firefighter was held Wednesday afternoon. Fire Chief Gary Hogrefe retired from the Albert City Fire Department at the end of 2022...(audio clip below :33 ) Wednesday's event took place at the Albert City Fire Station. Hogrefe was part of the Albert City Fire...
