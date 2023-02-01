Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Tennessee bill would criminalize vaping on school property for those under 21
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Republican state lawmakers in Tennessee filed a bill this week that would make it a crime to vape on school property for those under 21 years of age. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Gary Hicks and Sen. Shane Reeves. In 2022, the U.S. Food and...
fox17.com
Tenn. GOP lawmakers block questions on cuts to HIV funding
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Tennessee on Wednesday continued to block Democratic lawmakers from questioning the newly appointed health czar’s contentious decision to forgo nearly $9 million in federal funding designed to prevent and treat HIV. Earlier this month, news broke that Tennessee would walk away...
Tennessee Senate committee hears testimony on mileage-based vehicle tax options
(The Center Square) – A Tennessee Senate committee heard testimony on Wednesday on a potential mileage-based user fee to replace the state’s gas tax. Several states have begun pilot programs on what is called an MBUF while Virginia has gone to a permanent model. Patricia Hendren, Executive Director of the 17-state Eastern Transportation Coalition that includes Tennessee, said \ the issue is, with more fuel-efficient vehicles and the rise of...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee could see per-mile driving tax under new pilot program proposal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new per-mile usage fee pilot program may be around the corner for Tennesseans. It would charge drivers based on the number of miles they drive instead of taxing fuel. But some who live in rural areas have fears they would pay more due to their...
First of several Tennessee bills aimed at Nashville government advances
(The Center Square) – A bill that would reduce Nashville’s Metro Council from 40 to 20 voting members was approved by a House subcommittee and now is headed to the House Local Government Committee. A fiscal note on the bill said it will save Nashville $425,000 in the first year and $510,000 in the years after based on council member's salaries. House sponsor Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, said during subcommittee...
tnledger.com
God’s winning in state’s license plate primary
Tennessee has had its new license plates available for a full year, and one thing is clear: God is kicking some butt. Which is to say, tags featuring “In God We Trust” are far and away the favorite of Tennessee motorists. God tags: 3,197,413. Godless tags: 2,226,408. If...
WATE
New data shows Tennessee has 10th lowest cost of living in US
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee State Data Center, which is part of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research within the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, released new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday. The new data showed Tennessee has...
WATE
Tennessee Waste Reduction & Recycling Act
Can the volunteer state get on board with recycling? That's the question Tennessee lawmakers are asking right now. Can the volunteer state get on board with recycling? That's the question Tennessee lawmakers are asking right now. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
fox17.com
'Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act' seeks to legalize medical use
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A host of cannabis laws have been proposed in the Tennessee General Assembly already this session, most focused on decriminalizing marijuana. Now, SB1461/HB0172, otherwise known as the Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act is seeking to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The bill was introduced in the House last month by Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-D85) and it was introduced in the Senate on Wednesday by Senator London Lamar (D-Memphis-D33).
Two Lawmakers introduce bills to have In God We Trust placed on State Seal
Bill to ban children’s transgender therapy advances through first two committee hearings
Wednesday afternoon, Tennessee lawmakers advanced the bill to ban transgender youth health care through the Senate Health and Welfare Committee.
wjhl.com
TN bill aims to reduce packaging waste, help fund recycling
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) -- A state senator has filed a bill that aims to increase recycling and decrease landfill usage, with plastic waste the primary target and "chemicals of high concern" within plastics set for particular scrutiny. TN bill aims to reduce packaging waste, help fund …. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)...
Tennessee bill introduced to raise legal age to own a gun to 21
The bill itself is very simple, it would raise the age to own a gun to 21 years old. There are some exceptions that would still allow 18 to 20 years old to get a firearm.
How Tennessee axed millions in HIV funds amid scrutiny from far-right provocateurs
Tennessee’s recent decision to reject over $8 million in federal funds to combat HIV was motivated, at least in part, by right-wing provocateurs stoking anti-LGBTQ sentiment, according to four sources within the state Health Department. The move by Republican Gov. Bill Lee will hamstring, if not cripple, efforts to...
wpln.org
School districts across Tennessee could decide whether employees can carry guns under new bill
In 2016, a state law allowed school districts in two Tennessee counties to choose whether teachers should carry concealed guns at school. Neither county armed employees. But a new bill would expand that option to school districts across the state. The background. When it passed, the law applied to Pickett...
East Tennesseans recognized in cattle show for best cows, breeders
Two people from East Tennessee were named in Tennessee's Top Tier sponsored by Merck Animal Health winners held on Jan. 21 in Murfreesboro.
Northeast Tennessee lawmakers introduce bills to add “In God We Trust” to state seal
WATE
Money Talks: Tennessee 10th lowest cost of living in the nation
Don Bruce, the Director of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee, talks about a new report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis that states how Tennessee's price data stacks up to those across the nation. WATE Midday News. Money Talks: Tennessee 10th lowest...
fox17.com
Tennessee lawmakers propose bill to cut funding to Music City Center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is working to get answers about what some Metro leaders call political retaliation. Republican state lawmakers have filed a bill to cut funding for the Music City Center downtown. The venue hosts hundreds of events each year, pumping untold millions into the local economy.
2 Tennessee energy providers to receive $126M combined in USDA energy loans
(The Center Square) – Two rural Tennessee electricity providers received loans in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Electric Loan and Loan Guarantee Program as part of $2.7 billion in loans announced on Monday. Gibson Electric Membership Corp. received $81 million in loan while French Broad Electric Membership Corp. received $45 million. In all, 64 projects were awarded in the Electric Loan Program with $613 million to help rural...
